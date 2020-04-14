 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Suddenly a light goes on, and you find out your declaration of love for a chandelier is not a protected sexual orientation   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Sexual orientation, Newspaper, Marriage, Human sexuality, Pleading, Sexual attraction, Complaint, Press regulator Ipso  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was an illuminating article!
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hell it isn't, Subby - do you even know what true love IS???

/ runs away sobbing
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Certainly puts this in a new light... (no pun intended)
Sia - Chandelier (Official Music Video)
Youtube 2vjPBrBU-TM
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Stupid reporter...its Chandra Leer....

Duh....
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well in her defense, she did say it was well hung.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What the hell is going on down at the Guardian?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
 "Well sure, it was great at first but things soured quickly with our relationship and so yeah, the flashlight and I are no longer speaking either."

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Certainly puts this in a new light... (no pun intended)
[YouTube video: Sia - Chandelier (Official Music Video)]


Not my sort of music, but this is probably one of the best produced and best sung pieces of music in recent memory.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: "Well sure, it was great at first but things soured quickly with our relationship and so yeah, the flashlight and I are no longer speaking either."

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 436x512]


So you're saying you lost the spark?
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

macadamnut: What the hell is going on down at the Guardian?


They managed to run three articles on one day about the effects of coronavirus on trans people. Summary: nobody is paying much attention to pronouns these days.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"A British woman in a long-term relationship with a 92-year-old German chandelier has been told that her attraction to historic light fittings is not considered to be a protected sexual orientation.A British woman in a long-term relationship with a 92-year-old German chandelier has been told that her attraction to historic light fittings is not considered to be a protected sexual orientation."

Just let her have her thing.
They wouldn't let a 14 year old Hitler take a set of napkin rings to the junior prom and we all saw what happened later.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: "Well sure, it was great at first but things soured quickly with our relationship and so yeah, the flashlight and I are no longer speaking either."

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 436x512]


I once had a very tricky erotic dream about the tea-pot lady from that movie, voiced by Angela Lansbury of course.

I can't be the only one...
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

She's nuts, isn't she my love.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's a streetlight.

Madness - Lovestruck
Youtube iOTjHVEmZgU
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm still trying to figure out what was the end goal in all of this.  Why did she want to be legally married to a light fixture?  She's British so it couldn't have been for the health care benefits.  I doubt that the chandelier's income would have put her into a different tax bracket.  It also seems unlikely that the lamp had children who would be legally-adopted/legitimated by a marriage.  So...  WHY?!
 
dkulprit
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I'm still trying to figure out what was the end goal in all of this.  Why did she want to be legally married to a light fixture?  She's British so it couldn't have been for the health care benefits.  I doubt that the chandelier's income would have put her into a different tax bracket.  It also seems unlikely that the lamp had children who would be legally-adopted/legitimated by a marriage.  So...  WHY?!


She's not.  Britain has a board that reviews journalists kind of like a disciplinarian board we have for doctors and lawyers.  So people can file a complaint against a journalist and possibly get a monetary award and a punishment against journalist if they are found to have violated their rights.

This biard round the journalist didn't because people in love with objects is not a protected class, and the fact that this lady had gone to the press and freely given up her whackadoodle stuff for other things, like when she was in love with the statue of liberty. So the journalist didn't violate her right to privacy as she has "AW'ed" it before.
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gar1013: [Fark user image 263x191]


This guy gets it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
listernine
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm in love with a dishwasher

/try the veal
//I'll be here all week
///Not really sure when this week end I mean March has like 43 days this year is this a super leap year or what can't sleep Corona will eat me gotta burn the towers the five jeez of towers BUUURRRNNN THEMMMMM RDDFHJJBJJJFSSSXCKO8766RRCCVBHUHVVBJKK​UR111QQASXJKKKOP
 
