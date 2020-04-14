 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Five Thirty-Eight)   So why are we shut down for COVID-19, and weren't for SARS, MERS, swine flu, or ebola? Two factors: Virulence and deadliness. Those diseases only had one or the other. COVID has both   (fivethirtyeight.com) divider line
30
    More: Interesting, Influenza, Pandemic, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, high case fatality rate, have transmission, reports of a new virus, COVID-19, Swine flu  
•       •       •

562 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2020 at 4:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also, the people in charge during those outbreaks took the problem seriously.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Letting it spread unchecked for a couple of months probably didn't help much, either.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Hard to believe we actually need articles like these.

"Why is it more dangerous to slap an MMA fighter than some nerd in a waking cast?"
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I've tried explaining this very thing  to people when they say this is all bulletin, but it never helps.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You asked
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Excuse me? We weren't shut down for SARS? Around 40,000 quarantined people from Toronto in 2003 would like a word with 538.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bowen: Hard to believe we actually need articles like these.

"Why is it more dangerous to slap an MMA fighter than some nerd in a waking cast?"


I just assume that everyone in America is armed, so they're equally dangerous in my book.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I had the swine flu.  Coughed so hard I cracked a rib...or tore something, whatever that is.  Down for two full weeks, then as soon as I recovered caught a cold and every sneeze was like a knife to the ribs.  But didn't die.
 
12349876
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Excuse me? We weren't shut down for SARS? Around 40,000 quarantined people from Toronto in 2003 would like a word with 538.


I've never been to Toronto.  Most Americans have never been to Toronto.  This shutdown is new to 99% of the world.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When you divide the current number of deaths from COVID-19 by the number of resolved cases (that is, the total number of recoveries + deaths), it's more than twice as deadly as SARS. TFA cites an estimate of 1.4% based on numbers from mainland China, who just might not be giving out the most reliable numbers this time, considering what's being seen EVERYWHERE ELSE.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Excuse me? We weren't shut down for SARS? Around 40,000 quarantined people from Toronto in 2003 would like a word with 538.


Don't mean to sound like it's nothing, but that's 1.36% of the population of toronto.  It definitely had an impact, but the entire city didn't come to a halt.
 
12349876
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: When you divide the current number of deaths from COVID-19 by the number of resolved cases (that is, the total number of recoveries + deaths), it's more than twice as deadly as SARS. TFA cites an estimate of 1.4% based on numbers from mainland China, who just might not be giving out the most reliable numbers this time, considering what's being seen EVERYWHERE ELSE.


SARS didn't have all the asymptomatic and barely sick people this has.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
COVID-19 R0 depends on the region and the season. Like right now its pretty high in north america due to winter... it'll probably be high until june or even july for canada.

Good thing that it goes down a lot with high temperatures and high humidity because if the R0 was like 16 like measles, India and China would be farkkkked... also central/south americans/african countries with very shiatty health care systems.

We'll see this summer when its winter in the southern hemisphere...
 
WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Excuse me? We weren't shut down for SARS? Around 40,000 quarantined people from Toronto in 2003 would like a word with 538.


In the eyes of Americans (even Americans of the non-Trumpkin variety), the experiences of foreigners don't count. After all, we're all communist Muslim terrorists who live in mud huts, have no electricity or running water, don't have TV or Internet access, don't have cell phones, don't have medical care, don't even have rulers to measure with, live in fear of being arbitrarily arrested for saying bad things about our leaders, and we all hate America for its freedoms.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: [Fark user image 425x295]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: When you divide the current number of deaths from COVID-19 by the number of resolved cases (that is, the total number of recoveries + deaths), it's more than twice as deadly as SARS. TFA cites an estimate of 1.4% based on numbers from mainland China, who just might not be giving out the most reliable numbers this time, considering what's being seen EVERYWHERE ELSE.


That is not the case at all.  Those are just positive cases that have been tested.  If you factor in the people who are asymptomatic, and those who never received a test you get around the 1.4 number based on estimates.

So that number is about spot on.

Of course that's all that people will see from this article and go "See, it's not that bad!!!"

When they're only taking into account the numbers of people who died even though hospitals were not overwhelmed.  You start crushing that hospital and that CFR goes way up because people cannot get treatment.  Even if it were to stay at that number that is almost 5.2 million people which is more than all the wars the US has been in combined.  Way more deaths than we should find acceptable.

But 1.4 is a pretty solid number as far as CFR goes.
 
WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lolmao500: COVID-19 R0 depends on the region and the season. Like right now its pretty high in north america due to winter... it'll probably be high until june or even july for canada.


If you have research to back the claim that climate has a nontrivial impact on R_0, I'm sure the WHO, the CDC, and many others would dearly like to see it.

Given that you seem to think Canada is cold in June, however, I won't be holding my breath.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lolmao500: COVID-19 R0 depends on the region and the season. Like right now its pretty high in north america due to winter... it'll probably be high until june or even july for canada.

Good thing that it goes down a lot with high temperatures and high humidity because if the R0 was like 16 like measles, India and China would be farkkkked... also central/south americans/african countries with very shiatty health care systems.

We'll see this summer when its winter in the southern hemisphere...


We're not to sure about that.  Desert regions have been hit and shut down.  Time will tell though.
 
Maturin [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Subby?

Deadliness = Virulence

COVID-19 has virulence and is highly contagious.

Want to know how I know you didn't go to medical school?
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dkulprit: cyberspacedout: When you divide the current number of deaths from COVID-19 by the number of resolved cases (that is, the total number of recoveries + deaths), it's more than twice as deadly as SARS. TFA cites an estimate of 1.4% based on numbers from mainland China, who just might not be giving out the most reliable numbers this time, considering what's being seen EVERYWHERE ELSE.

That is not the case at all.  Those are just positive cases that have been tested.  If you factor in the people who are asymptomatic, and those who never received a test you get around the 1.4 number based on estimates.

So that number is about spot on.

Of course that's all that people will see from this article and go "See, it's not that bad!!!"

When they're only taking into account the numbers of people who died even though hospitals were not overwhelmed.  You start crushing that hospital and that CFR goes way up because people cannot get treatment.  Even if it were to stay at that number that is almost 5.2 million people which is more than all the wars the US has been in combined.  Way more deaths than we should find acceptable.

But 1.4 is a pretty solid number as far as CFR goes.


So you count the numbers you don't count. Got it.
 
gretzkyscores
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It seems premature to declare the morbidity rates around C19 before we have widespread antibody/serum testing to give solid data about actual infection and recovery rates and causes of death (ie, dying WITH C19 vs. dying FROM C19).

It's fine to be cautious now, but if the studies and numbers trend downward back into the range of normal cold/flu deaths in a season (2017 saw 80k flu deaths in the US), then the complete shut down of the world becomes more problematic to justify.
 
Linkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

12349876: cyberspacedout: When you divide the current number of deaths from COVID-19 by the number of resolved cases (that is, the total number of recoveries + deaths), it's more than twice as deadly as SARS. TFA cites an estimate of 1.4% based on numbers from mainland China, who just might not be giving out the most reliable numbers this time, considering what's being seen EVERYWHERE ELSE.

SARS didn't have all the asymptomatic and barely sick people this has.


This and it mutated way fast and became a non issue.
 
Linkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Until this version.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Excuse me? We weren't shut down for SARS? Around 40,000 quarantined people from Toronto in 2003 would like a word with 538.


And a ton of schools in the US were closed for Swine Flu in 2009.
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
One thing the article sort of glossed over, severity versus morbidity. The severity coupled with the communicability is what is causing the fatalities. Yes, some will succumb regardless of care, from cytokine storm or otherwise. But when you have hospitals treating patients on the hallway floors, these patients aren't getting the full care to help them get better. And as the hospitals are inundated with more cases, they lose personnel to the disease they're fighting, so the ratio of healthcare workers to patients further worsens.

The range of severity is a part of what makes COVID-19 so perilous... sneaky with the mild and asymptomatic and suddenly dangerous and overwhelming in how quickly it can become severe.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: lolmao500: COVID-19 R0 depends on the region and the season. Like right now its pretty high in north america due to winter... it'll probably be high until june or even july for canada.

If you have research to back the claim that climate has a nontrivial impact on R_0, I'm sure the WHO, the CDC, and many others would dearly like to see it.

Given that you seem to think Canada is cold in June, however, I won't be holding my breath.


Guess what I have family in Canada and june can be hot but most of the time its not ''hot''... more like 15C-18C in early june which I don't consider hot. It really only becomes hot in july.

https://www.hindawi.com/journals/av/2​0​11/734690/
The stability of the virus at different temperatures and relative humidity on smooth surfaces were studied. The dried virus on smooth surfaces retained its viability for over 5 days at temperatures of 22-25°C and relative humidity of 40-50%, that is, typical air-conditioned environments. However, virus viability was rapidly lost (>3 log10) at higher temperatures and higher relative humidity (e.g., 38°C, and relative humidity of >95%). The better stability of SARS coronavirus at low temperature and low humidity environment may facilitate its transmission in community in subtropical area (such as Hong Kong) during the spring and in air-conditioned environments. It may also explain why some Asian countries in tropical area (such as Malaysia, Indonesia or Thailand) with high temperature and high relative humidity environment did not have major community outbreaks of SARS.

If humidity/temperatures didnt really have a big impact on R0, India right now would be in big farking trouble. But they aren't. Russia is. Its winter in Russia. Very low humidity, very low sunlight, cold temperatures... perfect environment for spreading a disease.

Coronaviruses are all the same, when the air is dry, its cold and there's almost no sunlight, they spread easier and stay on surfaces longer. You say the CDC and the WHO don't know about it... yeah they do.

dkulprit: We're not to sure about that. Desert regions have been hit and shut down. Time will tell though.


Well yeah but desert regions... with zero humidity... so it still has a high R0 inside buildings... etc.. Even if its really hot in Arizona or Nevada for example... its really dry... if the sun is out and its like 110F at mid day, the number of new infections will be several times lower than a 90F cloudy day.
 
cefm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Big spread; people dead.
 
Scaley
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: It seems premature to declare the morbidity rates around C19 before we have widespread antibody/serum testing to give solid data about actual infection and recovery rates and causes of death (ie, dying WITH C19 vs. dying FROM C19).

It's fine to be cautious now, but if the studies and numbers trend downward back into the range of normal cold/flu deaths in a season (2017 saw 80k flu deaths in the US), then the complete shut down of the world becomes more problematic to justify.


The last I saw the fatality rate was being estimated at 0.6% (Imperial College, I think).
Some people will say that America was shut down for the equivalent of a bad flu season.
The truth is America will be shut down, and even with these extreme mitigation methods, suffer the same number of deaths as a bad flu season.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Excuse me? We weren't shut down for SARS? Around 40,000 quarantined people from Toronto in 2003 would like a word with 538.


USA was not shut down.
Other parts of the world were.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.