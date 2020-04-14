 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   Wholesale supply chain Restaurant Depot has opened their doors to the public. Come for the TP, stay for the Bubble Gum Flavored Sno-Cone syrup   (boingboing.net) divider line
    More: Cool, Milk, Cheese, Toilet paper, freezer case, wholesale food service supplier, Tomato Magic cans, cans of lemon, local grocery store  
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OMG. If I had a ride and they took SNAP, I would be there in a hot minute! Five gallon jars of pickled things? HELL YES!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


where else can you get a box of 360 food fails?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


get your conehead quarters - they come from france
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mmmmmmm ... Cod Loins
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I loved shopping here when I owned a food truck...
 
chewd
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
With all the restaurants closed, im sure it was either a: open to the public or b: throw away a whole warehouse full of food.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They opened one not far from me. Far as I know, they have always been open to the public (at least the one by me has been since it opened). No matter, their prices suck.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How generous of them.

/s
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lose a market, find a market. How capitalists survive amidst lack of leadership and chaos.

Milo T. MIndbender would approve. The current "war" is straight out of Catch-22.  How's that egyptian cotton taste with ice cream? Don't ask which mammal provided the cream.  Mammal? What's a mammal?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Many restaurant supply places are open to the public, regardless of Covid or no Covid.

I get most of my cleaning supplies from mine, along with big bags of sugar before jam-making season.  Fresh produce, deli, etc. is going to vary from place to place, but usually a good deal for things like giant tubs of coleslaw for a party, onions, lemons, etc.

And best thing of all, they are almost never crowded.  I've never been in the place near me when there have been more than a dozen other customers.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
All you ever needed was a tax id.
Do yourself a favor. Buy a 14 inch stainless skillet and a dexter chefs knife.
Theres no sales tax there btw
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As a restaurant depot member I can attest that it is a pretty good place to shop.
Couple of points.
1.) obviously you are buying in bulk
2.) take a jacket. Fresh and frozen foods are stored in a large refrigerated room. The frozen food is also in this section. No slip shoes are a must since the floors can sometimes be slick in spots, especially if the location has fresh seafood.
3.) know prices for items before shopping. Not everything they sell is a good deal. Your local grocery store can sometimes be a better price when you break it down.
4.) Children are generally frowned upon. If you do take them they will make you fill out a wavier. This may have changed with them opening to the public.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: They opened one not far from me. Far as I know, they have always been open to the public (at least the one by me has been since it opened). No matter, their prices suck.


Define public, I guess. The wife and I got memberships a couple years ago because she buys for a school. Membership has no cost but there was effort involved - we had to bring the school's tax-exempt paperwork with us and it took a few minutes.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My FIL has had a membership for years, so a few times a year I head in for a boatload of briskets for a 4th-of-July party.  Just prior to this mess I loaded up on gryo meat, chicken, ravioli, and a big-ass box of veggies.  Great place if you have the fridge/freezer space or are throwing a party.
 
Livinglush
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Honestly folks, I have shopped there for years, there's not too much for the average person to buy.  Want 40 pounds of chicken?  A pound of garlic salt?  144 eggs?  You're covered.  Not so much for the average home.
 
Livinglush
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: All you ever needed was a tax id.
Do yourself a favor. Buy a 14 inch stainless skillet and a dexter chefs knife.
Theres no sales tax there btw


There is sales tax unless you fill out a form stating you are exempt.  If you do so unlawfully, that's your decision.
 
Livinglush
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ifky: As a restaurant depot member I can attest that it is a pretty good place to shop.
4.) Children are generally frowned upon. If you do take them they will make you fill out a wavier. This may have changed with them opening to the public.


Honestly on this one just leave the kids home.  If you think home depot is dangerous, they've got nothing on RD.
 
Watubi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Restaurant Depot, what Price-Club and Costco used to be"
 
SpecialSnowFlake [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can anyone comment on how difficult it is to get a permanent membership to this place?

I have a federal EIN, etc. for a small business, but it's not at all food related.

Figured I could give them some B.S. story about needing stuff for an employee Fourth of July BBQ and see what happens?

Or is this one of those places where you can just easy peasy get a day pass whenever you want 100 lbs of chicken livers?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pdieten: Yellow Beard: They opened one not far from me. Far as I know, they have always been open to the public (at least the one by me has been since it opened). No matter, their prices suck.

Define public, I guess. The wife and I got memberships a couple years ago because she buys for a school. Membership has no cost but there was effort involved - we had to bring the school's tax-exempt paperwork with us and it took a few minutes.


Public as in anybody can walk in and buy from them. However, if you don't want to pay sales tax, you must have a tax number on file with them. The store by me doesn't have memberships are far as I could tell. I bought a couple kitchen gadgets I wanted but nothing else. Their prices are nothing special and some things are dramatically higher than Sam's.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I can finally reup my supply of wadded beef.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Bubblegum syrup, Time to break this bad boy out.
 
