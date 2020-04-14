 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Man arrested twice in three hours for entering Wawa without mask. Punishment for the third time is a cage match with Wawa deprived NJ coffee addicts   (nj.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid or defiant?
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Stupid or defiant?


Little of column a ,little of column b.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He needs the "WAT?" treatment.
 
MadHatter500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Given his picture, and threatening people with a pipe, sounds like he needs some thorazine.

We need to stop having mentally disturbed people fend for themselves
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bawbwa Wawa?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
toxel.comView Full Size
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Over-achieving freak.
 
The Bunyip [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As a NJ native, this really isn't my image of the Toms River area. I wonder if this guy was visiting from Jackson Township, because that's my guess.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
His sister unavailable for comment.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: As a NJ native, this really isn't my image of the Toms River area. I wonder if this guy was visiting from Jackson Township, because that's my guess.


TR is full of Italian American Magats.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Any non pandemic day:

Crazy old man threatens to hit people with pipe.  blah blah blah.

Pandemic:

Crazy old defiant champion of freedom smacked down by mask nazi's for refusing to wear his modern day party armband.  Constitution.  CONSTITUTION!

Crazy old dudes are gonna crazy.  mask nor not....
 
moresugar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Where is everyone getting masks?  I neglected to stock up on pandemic supplies before the pandemic (note to self: best time to get pandemic supplies is before the pandemic), I never had any medical conditions that might have required the purchase of masks in the past, and I don't engage in any kinds of labor that might require a dust mask.  If I were in a state that mandated masks, I'd be screwed (was gonna' write "if I were in New Jersey," I'd be screwed," but then realized how redundant that was).
 
