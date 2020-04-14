 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)   Trapped without booze, desperate Pennsylvania residents have been resorting to extreme measures - like entering Ohio   (post-gazette.com) divider line
11
    More: Sad, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Ohio governor's order, liquor stores, Real Estate, Tech News, Pennsylvania, Friends e-mail, mind-boggling' flood  
•       •       •

262 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2020 at 11:05 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So you just drive an extra 30 minutes to the next county and get it.  Or you can pay the local bootlegger a little more and get it delivered.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"95 percent of our customers are from Pennsylvania."

It's usually only about 70%.
 
nytmare
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ha ha now you are stuck in Ohio!!
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Live border video feed
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) "Hey, that's Ohio, that's a quarter!"
Youtube tf0XU_3DlKQ
 
keldaria
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Welcome to Ohio
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think all the states that border PA owe us for allowing them to escape their mundane existence for a while.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
PA is passing on all that sweet, sweet tax revenue?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: PA is passing on all that sweet, sweet tax revenue?


Pennsylvania is excited to take advantage of this crisis to enact their teetotaler desires. If a few alcoholics die of withdrawal along the way? That's a feature not a bug.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Passports FTW
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I went back to Ohio, but...my city was gone.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

meanmutton: edmo: PA is passing on all that sweet, sweet tax revenue?

Pennsylvania is excited to take advantage of this crisis to enact their teetotaler desires. If a few alcoholics die of withdrawal along the way? That's a feature not a bug.


Nope. The beer stores are still open. Now instead of having a drunk on your hands you have a drunk that's fat and gross. It's just the dumbest farking thing I ever seen here. And I been here a while. All my booze money is going to Jersey, which is a significant portion of the state's revenue. Hell, I personally fund half a dozen municipalities.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.