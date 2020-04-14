 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   The zombie apocalypse has begun, for real this time   (newsweek.com) divider line
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I always make sure to evolve necrosis so dead people remain vectors.

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


Then you go for total organ failure. I've been trying to win in 300 days with virus. Have it down to 320.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I aint buyin' it.
He was straight up farkin' that dead body I bet.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so, no one else in his life has covid...how does he go to work in a bubble ?
 
Wicked Chinchilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I aint buyin' it.
He was straight up farkin' that dead body I bet.


I would eat my hat if this is the first time its transmitted from a dead body.  Its not like the virus knows the host is dead and all the contaminated blood and tissue magically become non-hazardous.

Burial practices involving washing of the deceased, final farewells with physical contact, etc. are all major problems with disease spreading coontil such practices are restricted at least)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: I would eat my hat if this is the first time its transmitted from a dead body.


Back in Jan or whatever when the news broke in China, they blamed it on some dead animals in their village...

but like all news, I can't trust what I read or hear.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone actually believe the 82k cases in China?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start cremating them, just like in Return of the Living Dead...
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah well we don't usually track the common cold to dead body vectors.

Tone it down Newsweek.
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
With no evidence it was from a body that he caught it...
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Does anyone actually believe the 82k cases in China?


Nope
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Does anyone actually believe the 82k cases in China?


Hey, Russia only has 100 cases total! Absolutely ... not.

/ Where have all the vodkas gone.
 
Sir_Spanksalot
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Start cremating them, just like in Return of the Living Dead...



I like the cut of your gib!
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dothemath: I aint buyin' it.
He was straight up farkin' that dead body I bet.


Everyone like to crack open a cold one after work.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's his own fault, he didn't use a condom.
 
way south
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Does anyone actually believe the 82k cases in China?


It's possible....
China has long shifted its position from being a victim of the Wuhan virus  and now they seem to be taking advantage of the situation. You'd think the last thing on their mind would be military flexing or blocking certain drugs and equipment from export to their trade partners.
Yet they seem to be very confident that the worst is past for them. Either they're ignoring the fallout from this or they've found a way to treat it.

If it's the former then that's a dystopian nightmare all by itself. If it's the latter then it may be cause for a future war.
I think the world should demand an accurate account of what is happening at ground zero.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Does anyone actually believe the 82k cases in China?


Braindead morons and brainwashed chinese.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Iceland has shown that 50% of people with COVID-19 are a-symptomatic.    So, how can we prove that it came from the body?    Have we tested every single person that's been near-ish him in the last couple weeks?
 
Autarky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Surprised? It is like a zombie itself, lives for 20 some days on the walls etc of evacuated cruise ships. It is such a stealthy and simple virus. And yet, somehow it never left Wuhan in China. Not one single case in Beijing or Shanghai....its almost as if the Chinese have a vaccine, which is nice i guess.

I liked trump lots of the time, because it made me laugh to watch him be such a good shiatlord.. but closing half the intl flight caused them to fly here the other way around...they are on the other side of the world after all dumbass. It had to be mandatory that all people coming from other countries quarantine for at least 14 days. It was all or nothing there and we chose answer C.

/this life sucks, at least I have a job where I can wfh....but still, this life sucks and is barely worth living 😕
 
