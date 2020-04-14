 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSBTV)   Reporters are not supposed to be the story, but sometimes they can't help it   (wsbtv.com) divider line
10
    More: Dumbass, CBS reporter, Leo White, 2008 singles, Jess Robbins, Surgery, English-language films, Woman, Injury  
•       •       •

1065 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2020 at 7:36 PM (59 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police said Lunsford will be charged with at least kidnapping. Other charges are likely.


Grand Theft Auto - that one is obvious
Creating a Ruckus
Aggravated Tom-foolery
Causing a Nuisance
Felony Shenanigans
 
otherideas
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why would Sequina do that?

Pregnant too...
 
UralMD
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTFA: The van crashed near 250 The Prado. Hughes, who is pregnant, was thankfully not hurt.
Police arrested Lunsford, who was also pregnant.

Boy, you Farkers were right about this whole "being quarantined" thing.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
News director will be most upset that the reporter and cameraman didn't roll on any of it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Drive faster and shoot at the cops if you got a gun. This reporter smells another local Emmy.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
cdn1-www.comingsoon.netView Full Size

Well, some reporters just can't couldn't help themselves.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


The Shredder is up to shenanigans again.
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe this will end the dumbass live reports for no reason
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hell of a way to camp a scoop
 
BigNumber12
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When the photographer got out of the van to set up his camera, police said 38-year-old Seniqua Lunsford

...and pregnant. Surely that kid has a bright future ahead.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.