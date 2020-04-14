 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Mutant two-faced kid goat that feeds with both mouths leaves Wisconsin farmer stunned...looking for more food (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Weird, Polycephaly, Milk, Abigail and Brittany Hensel, mutant goat, first time, Diprosopus, Nueske family farm, Cephalic disorder  
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Poor little guy. Wonder if he baa from both sides
 
12349876
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We used to see Two Faced-Kid in Brooklyn dive bars before he joined the Wu-Tang Clan. Excellent rapper.
 
bongon247 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was sent to my great uncles farms during the summers.

To learn how.

Aberrations like this happened, were put down, skinned and eaten.

This is not something new, just publicized.
 
