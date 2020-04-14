 Skip to content
(WAVY Virginia)   Bored at home? Better than being trapped in the cab of a truck, dangling from a great height, over a river, during a severe thunderstorm   (wavy.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Virginia, Hampton Roads, Truck, Chesapeake, Virginia, Wayne Boone, Norfolk, Virginia, Wind, Semi-trailer truck  
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but my favorite restaurant is on a limited menu. I'm suffering over here.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, sounds exciting.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I can think of worse places to be. In a room with Donald Trump, for instance.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: I can think of worse places to be. In a room with Donald Trump, for instance.


DJT and his security detail.
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At least he wasn't bored.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I read somewhere that dangling over a bridge is one of the symptoms of the Coronavirus. I'll be praying for him.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't remember Jerry Reed singing about stuff like this!
 
genner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'll try it, let me get my brown pants first.

Someone had to say it.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Driver doing a 10-100 and a 10-200.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We could have had a Hero tag for that firefighter. Lowered 70 feet off a bridge during a thunderstorm to rescue a guy out of a vehicle?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FlyingJ
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You left out DURING A GLOBAL PANDEMIC, subby
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

