(WPXI.com)   Wondering where your stimulus money is? It probably went to this guy   (wpxi.com) divider line
21
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Money laundering mid-level manager of local bank heard shouting at accomplice: "you were supposed to sweep it! fark, we worked too hard for this!"
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
that's actually a sad story. this dude is too poor to have internet at home and his kid is reduced to using dad's phone for e-learning. he joked about using 8 million to fix that, not to buy a mansion or sports car or some wild investment.

america sucks. in this day and age, even pre-stay-at-home, free high speed wifi should be everywhere. or offered as a utility at a very low rate like water.

the wealth inequality in this nation should horrify everyone, not just the poor.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bank error in your favor, collect $8.2M
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Union dues.  It all went to union dues.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But hey, once you're poor you don't have anywhere else to go but up...

No, there's still a pauper's grave waiting somewhere for you.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be interesting if an ATM software glitch didn't recognize what his account stated and wouldn't let him withdraw even the requested 200.....it's a Far Side-like situation come true....
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mnuchin must have put a decimal point in the wrong place. He's always messing up some mundane detail
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skozlaw: But hey, once you're poor you don't have anywhere else to go but up...

No, there's still a pauper's grave waiting somewhere for you.


Came here to say this.

His thinking is so uniquely American and why we have such problems with wealth distribution.
The right way of thinking is something like "when you're poor you don't have anywhere else to go but back into the wood shed to get the axe and split open the heads of the billionaires who take your work for granted and spend fortunes keeping you in your place"
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's like in Superman 2
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I hope the government gets its 4 million dollars back.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I see volunteer firemen driving Ferraris and eating steak three times a week.  Heck, half of them own refrigerators! This guy clearly isn't volunteering enough or not out making opportunities IYKWIM for his career field.
 
Ibindigo
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I see volunteer firemen driving Ferraris and eating steak three times a week.  Heck, half of them own refrigerators! This guy clearly isn't volunteering enough or not out making opportunities IYKWIM for his career field.


Is IYKWIM a new hip hop artist? When the album drop?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I just received my grocery and there is at least a bag missing, did it go to that guy?
/I've been using online grocery for a couple of years and it's my first time this happens
//I think they're using new employees or subcontractors to meed demand
///I called them, I'm waiting for a call back.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: bank error in your favor, collect $8.2M


It's not even a bank error. It's an error in a shiatty 7-11 ATM's software.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

luna1580: that's actually a sad story. this dude is too poor to have internet at home and his kid is reduced to using dad's phone for e-learning. he joked about using 8 million to fix that, not to buy a mansion or sports car or some wild investment.

america sucks. in this day and age, even pre-stay-at-home, free high speed wifi should be everywhere. or offered as a utility at a very low rate like water.

the wealth inequality in this nation should horrify everyone, not just the poor.


It's literally free where I am. Free for a year, then $10/month, and that's in a red state.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Thinking it was a glitch, the single father of three swiped his card again

Except another $2.50 ATM usage fee was deducted.

CSB
The CH nephew had a $700 tax return for 2018.  It went to my bank account so I got him an ATM card, put the $700 and turned him lose.  He's 30 something and an addict.  From our account, we watched him hit a couple of ATMs in the Delmar Loop in St. Louis.  For about a hour he lived the life.  Then there were a few ATM checks but each one cost him $2.50 (even though there was a bank ATM down the street that would have charged him nothing).  By  7 pm, he had $.45 on the card.

He spent the night over there and called Sunday to say he got robbed.  They just took his money which he was saving for his kids.  They didn't take his wallet or his cell phone.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I misread that as stimulus monkey, and now I'm even more disappointed.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: I misread that as stimulus monkey, and now I'm even more disappointed.


Can you taunt a stimulus monkey?
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: Parthenogenetic: I misread that as stimulus monkey, and now I'm even more disappointed.

Can you taunt a stimulus monkey?


Isn't that the point?
 
nytmare
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"You go from being a millionaire one second then back to being broke again. "

A computer-generated typo on a piece of paper doesn't make you a millionaire.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ibindigo: Harry Freakstorm: I see volunteer firemen driving Ferraris and eating steak three times a week.  Heck, half of them own refrigerators! This guy clearly isn't volunteering enough or not out making opportunities IYKWIM for his career field.

Is IYKWIM a new hip hop artist? When the album drop?


Must be. I keep hearing other artists name-check him.
 
