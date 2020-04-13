 Skip to content
(NYPost) Nobel Prize-winning scientist Dr. Roger Stone has discovered the origin of coronavirus: Bill Gates created it in order to microchip people
    Bill Gates, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Joe Biden, Stone, Joe Piscopo  
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy crap, Joe Piscopo interviewing Stone has to be some kind of irrelevance black hole.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are criminals broadcasting on the radio?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not in prison yet?  There is no justice in this world.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he studied it out.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since this piece of shiat is saying it, I assume this is what the fark right wing garbage believe.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooo, they created corona so people can be chipped so They can know if the person has been tested for corona?

Why not do it for mind-control or for permanent tracking.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why?  All he and Jobs had to do was blackmail the right people over their browser history.
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

he studied it out.

he studied it out.


He has the brain pan of a stagecoach tilter.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Bill Gates thing is gaining traction among the crackpots. Stone is a dirty trickster disinformation machine and has an agenda for doing this.

There's a Ben Garrison illustration making the rounds with Gates depicted manipulating this whole crisis.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm impressed, this guy knows how to lay "the stupid" on with a trowel.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

he studied it out.

he studied it out.


He has no frontal lobe?
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this Stone's attempt to remind Moscow Fats he's still waiting for his pardon?

'Donnie....look at me!  Look at me!'
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else notice that Roger Stone could impersonate Batman's nemesis The Penguin right now?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, Roger Stone was let out of jail?

I knew we should have crucified traitors.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: This Bill Gates thing is gaining traction among the crackpots. Stone is a dirty trickster disinformation machine and has an agenda for doing this.

There's a Ben Garrison illustration making the rounds with Gates depicted manipulating this whole crisis.


I have to wonder why Bill Gates.  Is it just a smart, rich guy that they know of and nothing more?
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Microchiping people is not a terrible idea. Especially the feral ones that don't know how to act in public.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great so now I will have to get a call next week from the guy that will be on shift about this and will go on and on explaining it and probably link it to 5G too. But hey just wear your virus protection

dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I have to wonder why Bill Gates. Is it just a smart, rich guy that they know of and nothing more?

There's a Ben Garrison illustration making the rounds with Gates depicted manipulating this whole crisis.

I have to wonder why Bill Gates.  Is it just a smart, rich guy that they know of and nothing more?


Here's why, if you can stomach the derp.

Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Straitjacket time.  Get the thorazine.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, my wife has a couple right winger cousins who were chattjng this up on Facebook last week.

Stone never misses a Trump-nutter parade he can leap in front of with his one man band routine.

By the end of his first week in prison he'll be the leader of the local Aryan Nation chapter.

And probably convert their contract call center into a Corona Cure scam phone bank to sell scetone to elderly shut-ins.
 
70Ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Whether Bill Gates played some role in the creation and spread of this virus is open for vigorous debate. I have conservative friends who say it's ridiculous and others say absolutely," Stone told Joe Piscopo, host of the radio program "The Sh*t Head" on 970 AM
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DerAppie: Sooo, they created corona so people can be chipped so They can know if the person has been tested for corona?

Why not do it for mind-control or for permanent tracking.

Why not do it for mind-control or for permanent tracking.


They already have that.  They're called smartphones.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is the conspiracy theory endgame? What does Bill Gates get out of microchipping everyone?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't Roger Stone a convicted felon?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the governor continued to resist. Instead, she used a press briefing Monday to announce trials of a drug that President Donald Trump has repeatedly touted as a potential breakthrough in the fight against coronavirus, despite a lack of scientific evidence

Stand by your convictions, governor!  Don't let those left wing losers intimidate you with things like facts and science and shiat like that.  Your feelings are much more important.

/we're doomed
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is weapons-grade woo. I'm a fan of all things nutty purely for entertainment value (re: fark handle). But I'm afraid some folks will be hurt by this. Like religion, I'm cool with you having your pet beliefs, but the minute you persuade people to make life-threatening decisions we have a serious problem and it's no longer funny. Hopefully Alphabet will continue to filter out his brand of misinformation.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aaaand I'm in the wrong thread.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Callous: They already have that. They're called smartphones.

Why not do it for mind-control or for permanent tracking.

They already have that.  They're called smartphones.


Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, the MS 666 chip. It has 24bit color and a direct neural interface to help you make purchasing decisions.
 
Abox
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
"He and other globalists are using it for mandatory vaccinations and microchipping people so we know if they've been tested. Over my dead body. Mandatory vaccinations? No way, Jose!"

Read that in Dan Halen's voice.
Life Begins at Arousal | Squidbillies | Adult Swim
Youtube 2BlJRtsQrgo
 
HopScotchNSoda
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: What is the conspiracy theory endgame? What does Bill Gates get out of microchipping everyone?


Time to re-watch The President's Analyst.
 
70Ford
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Homer Simpson and Bill Gates buy out
Youtube H27rfr59RiE
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
There are people who will believe this.

And they vote.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Rapmaster2000:have to wonder why Bill Gates.  Is it just a smart, rich guy that they know of and nothing more?

They don't know that the Gates foundation has been working for decades to fund eradication of diseases like malaria in Africa, so they don't understand that he might just be a little more educated than they are about epidemiology. And they act as if no one else has been warning and predicting about the inevitability of a global pandemic for more than half a century, as if this is something Gates cooked up to take over the world.

Just more ignorance of science and history wrapped into a conspiracy theory that the Cletuses just lap up.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I love the nerd goons in that.


I love the nerd goons in that.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Stone is the guy I would most suspect of molesting children in the basement of his pizza parlor.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

H31N0US: There are people who will believe this anything.

And they vote.

FTFY

And they vote.


FTFY
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No, you stupid prison biatch.  Trump created it to destroy the economy and Obama reputation.  He's already said he could kill people on 5th Ave and not lose any MAGAts.  What a chump.
 
FarkQued [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Welp, reopening the US early will surely remove the remaining gray haired cookoos from society, so there is that going for us.
 
A friend of Tony Simos [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ah, I was wondering where Michael William Lebron Lionel was getting his BS from.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: He's not in prison yet? There is no justice in this world.


You are SOOOOoooo cute with your ickle widdle flip-flop. [pinches your cheeks]
Good luck with that, Sparkles.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Here's why, if you can stomach the derp.

There's a Ben Garrison illustration making the rounds with Gates depicted manipulating this whole crisis.

I have to wonder why Bill Gates.  Is it just a smart, rich guy that they know of and nothing more?

Here's why, if you can stomach the derp.

[Fark user image 850x635]


OK, an interesting read.

Why Gates? He's the biggest target out there and is generally anti-GOP policy. But even if it was the alternate universe and HRC was in charge, the cartoon would look much the same.

Garrison does make one valid point: Never trust a government in a crisis. This has always been true, especially now.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
An implanted microchip is pretty much worthless for tracking people.  You're not going to have it broadcast anything because that would require a power source.  Best you'll get is some NFC type implant. They are inert until they come within the field produced by a reader device, the same way a tap credit card works.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah sure they can't make a farking operating system that doesn't crash when I tab out of GTA V but they can genetically engineer a virus ok
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Imagine being chipped and not have to sit on your wallet all day.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hold the phone...


He created the virus to implant microchips to see if people were tested for the virus?

What?
 
DerAppie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Callous: They already have that. They're called smartphones.

Why not do it for mind-control or for permanent tracking.

They already have that.  They're called smartphones.


You can leave those at home. Your chipped skull is harder to leave behind.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TimeCubeFan: This is weapons-grade woo. I'm a fan of all things nutty purely for entertainment value (re: fark handle). But I'm afraid some folks will be hurt by this. Like religion, I'm cool with you having your pet beliefs, but the minute you persuade people to make life-threatening decisions we have a serious problem and it's no longer funny. Hopefully Alphabet will continue to filter out his brand of misinformation.


It's not filtering out.  It's spreading on Facebook like wildfire.  People who couldn't tell you who Bill Gates was six months ago are now hip deep in BS.  There's even a picture of Fauci and Bill Gates walking together (the horror!) they've used to fuel conspiracy.
 
