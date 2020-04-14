 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   You'll be pleased to know that the 93 year old woman with the "I need beer" sign now has 10 cases of Coors Light. Also, beer has vitamins   (nypost.com) divider line
10
    More: Followup, Coors Brewing Company, Molson Coors Brewing Company, Molson Coors, 93-year-old Pennsylvania woman, family member, Olive Veronesi's Seminole home, 15-packs of Coors Light, beers  
•       •       •

188 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2020 at 10:56 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Coors, My God, hasn't she suffered enough?
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HighlanderRPI: Coors, My God, hasn't she suffered enough?


I'll get the light.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Aar1012: HighlanderRPI: Coors, My God, hasn't she suffered enough?

I'll get the light.


No you won't, because Coors Light is what she already drinks.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Aar1012: HighlanderRPI: Coors, My God, hasn't she suffered enough?

I'll get the light.


She'll hit you with her cane if you try
 
The Mail Demon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So... she still needs beer is what you're saying.
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Coords Light? In Pennsylvania? SACRILEGE!
Fark user imageView Full Size

/at least it's not keystone
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
dygtyjqp7pi0m.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hooray for alcoholism, I guess?
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.