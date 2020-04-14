 Skip to content
(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   April 6, South Dakota's governor: "No need for a shutdown, that's just herd mentality.".. April 13, South Hotspot's governor: "Moooooo Moo Moooooo"   (inquirer.com) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid is as stupid does.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smithfield Foods production plant, a colossus that employs 3,700 people - many of them immigrants - and churns out 18 million servings of pork product per day.

Unfortunately, the wrong people are getting sick to get the governor's attention.

Also, 18 million servings of pork product are called "an Iowa" in the business.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's an exciting day," she boasted, repeatedly citing her conversations with presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Exciting could describe your constituents beginning the process of dying in droves while you quote a wretched failson who in 3 years has never succeeded in any way at any of the many tasks he's been given.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: "It's an exciting day," she boasted, repeatedly citing her conversations with presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Exciting could describe your constituents beginning the process of dying in droves while you quote a wretched failson who in 3 years has never succeeded in any way at any of the many tasks he's been given.


I read that and, other than finding out how much grifts she's going to get, I couldn't fathom how someone could describe a conversation with Jared as exciting. He's barely audible.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I saw a thing about the difference between Ireland and England shutting things down. It seems like 2 weeks is going be a difference of tens of thousands of lives.

Do the Dakotas even have tens of thousands of people?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I saw a thing about the difference between Ireland and England shutting things down. It seems like 2 weeks is going be a difference of tens of thousands of lives.

Do the Dakotas even have tens of thousands of people?


South Dakota population 2019 884,659
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Garza and the Supermutants: "It's an exciting day," she boasted, repeatedly citing her conversations with presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Exciting could describe your constituents beginning the process of dying in droves while you quote a wretched failson who in 3 years has never succeeded in any way at any of the many tasks he's been given.

I read that and, other than finding out how much grifts she's going to get, I couldn't fathom how someone could describe a conversation with Jared as exciting. He's barely audible.


I thought Jared sounded exactly like Gilbert Gottfried, who is certainly easy to hear, and hard not to hear, and sometimes hard to listen to.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
inquirer.comView Full Size


What is it with GOPers electing women with crazy eyes.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You can't fix stupid, you can only vote it out.
But since stupid people voted for her, I don't see that happening.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My governor. *sigh*

Yes, she's the perfect bag of right wing crazy. Just look at the eyes. She's very well spoken though, i'll give her that.

I'm curious though... the meat packing plant that got hit with CV19 real hard is shut down indefinitely as a safety precaution. I'm sure that helps, but i thought the virus held up better in cold climate. Well, the place is an ice box.... so what happens to the hams they were making, shipped on cold trucks across the country? Did we just ship out a bunch of covid?
 
Flincher
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: [inquirer.com image 850x565]

What is it with GOPers electing women with crazy eyes.


Because they are batshiat crazy.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A half ass approach always generates zero ass reuslts.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How is it that so manyRepublicans have no foresight. It's a pandemic - how can you be a governor, one assumes reasonably educated and experienced, and not assume that just because it's not dire, yet, this week, that it's coming eventually? I just don't get it. Republicans didn't used to be like this - Bush the Elder helped protect the Great Lakes, he helped solve the Acid Rain problem.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
they went for the turd mentality instead
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I saw a thing about the difference between Ireland and England shutting things down. It seems like 2 weeks is going be a difference of tens of thousands of lives.

Do the Dakotas even have tens of thousands of people?


About 1.5 million between both the states. Not a lot comparatively, but still certainly can end up with tens of thousands dead.

holdmybones: Smithfield Foods production plant, a colossus that employs 3,700 people - many of them immigrants - and churns out 18 million servings of pork product per day.

Unfortunately, the wrong people are getting sick to get the governor's attention.

Also, 18 million servings of pork product are called "an Iowa" in the business.


People seemed to be spreading it between coworkers there faster than at hospitals with COVID patients. I don't know what the sanitary conditions are like there but maybe they should consider increasing them just in case at their meat plant.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Gubbo: I saw a thing about the difference between Ireland and England shutting things down. It seems like 2 weeks is going be a difference of tens of thousands of lives.

Do the Dakotas even have tens of thousands of people?

South Dakota population 2019 884,659


Or a little less than one Columbus Ohio.  (pop, 900K)
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: [inquirer.com image 850x565]

What is it with GOPers electing women with crazy eyes.


There's more makeup on that face than my wife has ever owned or will ever own.  And to be clear I'm not criticizing her looks, I'm criticizing her choices.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's a moo point. It's like a cow's opinion. Who cares? It's moo.
 
sid244
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: [inquirer.com image 850x565]

What is it with GOPers electing women with crazy eyes.


The one behind her looks like she came directly from the White House to feed lines to the governor.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RasIanI: How is it that so manyRepublicans have no foresight. It's a pandemic - how can you be a governor, one assumes reasonably educated and experienced, and not assume that just because it's not dire, yet, this week, that it's coming eventually? I just don't get it. Republicans didn't used to be like this - Bush the Elder helped protect the Great Lakes, he helped solve the Acid Rain problem.


https://www.speaker.gov/newsroom/2242​0

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/arc​h​ive/2020/04/how-bill-de-blasio-failed-​new-york-city/609379/

The mysteries of life.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lumbar Puncture:

People seemed to be spreading it between coworkers there faster than at hospitals with COVID patients. I don't know what the sanitary conditions are like there but maybe they should consider increasing them just in case at their meat plant.

Small break rooms with 100 people packed in. Always working in a cold environment, running down your immune system. It's normal for people to have a cold, coughing all over the place.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And SD will Be doing a state wide clinical trial of Trump's magic pill

Wonder how many will go blind?
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lumbar Puncture: Gubbo: I saw a thing about the difference between Ireland and England shutting things down. It seems like 2 weeks is going be a difference of tens of thousands of lives.

Do the Dakotas even have tens of thousands of people?

About 1.5 million between both the states. Not a lot comparatively, but still certainly can end up with tens of thousands dead.

holdmybones: Smithfield Foods production plant, a colossus that employs 3,700 people - many of them immigrants - and churns out 18 million servings of pork product per day.

Unfortunately, the wrong people are getting sick to get the governor's attention.

Also, 18 million servings of pork product are called "an Iowa" in the business.

People seemed to be spreading it between coworkers there faster than at hospitals with COVID patients. I don't know what the sanitary conditions are like there but maybe they should consider increasing them just in case at their meat plant.


Packing plants aren't designed for distancing. You're standing elbow to elbow on the line.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

spongeboob: And SD will Be doing a state wide clinical trial of Trump's magic pill

Wonder how many will go blind?


Blue tinted vision problems are the other Trump magic pill.

/actually, that pill is magic so I won't mock it
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

spongeboob: And SD will Be doing a state wide clinical trial of Trump's magic pill

Wonder how many will go blind?


There's people on my FB feed here that are cheering this on.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I really like the idea that gubmint shouldn't tell people what to do about spreading their highly contagious afflictions to others.  Very Darwinian. After all, only the strong should survive, right?  Look how well eugenics is doing after all these years!
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: [inquirer.com image 850x565]

What is it with GOPers electing women with crazy eyes.


She looks like Michelle Bachmann let her hair grow
 
Paddy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: [inquirer.com image 850x565]

What is it with GOPers electing women with crazy eyes.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: RasIanI: How is it that so manyRepublicans have no foresight. It's a pandemic - how can you be a governor, one assumes reasonably educated and experienced, and not assume that just because it's not dire, yet, this week, that it's coming eventually? I just don't get it. Republicans didn't used to be like this - Bush the Elder helped protect the Great Lakes, he helped solve the Acid Rain problem.

https://www.speaker.gov/newsroom/22420

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/arch​ive/2020/04/how-bill-de-blasio-failed-​new-york-city/609379/

The mysteries of life.


Now keep in mind that you've posted these events that have happened in the past and are learnable from, yet the Republicans are not learning from these events.

Your links are far more damning to Republicans than anything else people are posting in here.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: It's a moo point. It's like a cow's opinion. Who cares? It's moo.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: My governor. *sigh*

Yes, she's the perfect bag of right wing crazy. Just look at the eyes. She's very well spoken though, i'll give her that.

I'm curious though... the meat packing plant that got hit with CV19 real hard is shut down indefinitely as a safety precaution. I'm sure that helps, but i thought the virus held up better in cold climate. Well, the place is an ice box.... so what happens to the hams they were making, shipped on cold trucks across the country? Did we just ship out a bunch of covid?


Perhaps but if the end consumers and the in line workers follow recommended guidelines they should be safe
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This stupid trash thinks they know more than experts because they have folksy wisdom, which is better.

Here's something folksy: An once of prevention is worth a pound of cure. It's not even in metric so you know it's a good folksy saying and not from some gosh darn scientist. Or how about: A stitch in time is worth nine?

Even by folksy wisdom standards republicans are idiots.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: My governor. *sigh*

Yes, she's the perfect bag of right wing crazy. Just look at the eyes. She's very well spoken though, i'll give her that.

I'm curious though... the meat packing plant that got hit with CV19 real hard is shut down indefinitely as a safety precaution. I'm sure that helps, but i thought the virus held up better in cold climate. Well, the place is an ice box.... so what happens to the hams they were making, shipped on cold trucks across the country? Did we just ship out a bunch of covid?


CDC says there's currently no evidence of foodborne COVID transmission, but I'm not gonna lick a raw pork tenderloin in order to test that theory.

/Username ironically checks out
 
Pert
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Gubbo: I saw a thing about the difference between Ireland and England shutting things down. It seems like 2 weeks is going be a difference of tens of thousands of lives.

Do the Dakotas even have tens of thousands of people?

South Dakota population 2019 884,659


A quarter of the world's population lives in South Dakota???
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They should film pro wrestling in SD, that would bring the state back quickly.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Would a meat processing facility that helps feed the country not be considered an essential service anyway and therefore its employees are essentials workers who would work regardless of lockdown orders?
 
PunGent
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She's bragging about talking to Kushner?  Lol...they're screwed.

Guess we didn't need that many Dakotas anyway...
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you elect a person whose only qualifications are being elected Snow Queen and working on the family ranch.

Here are some of her shiatty beliefs:

She indicated that she would vote to raise the federal spending limit, and wanted to eliminate the estate tax, lower the corporate tax rate, and simplify the tax code. She also said she would not raise taxes to balance the budget.

Noem opposes the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) and has voted to repeal it. New provisions that Noem wanted to add to federal law included limits on medical malpractice lawsuits and allowing patients to buy health insurance plans from other states. She supported cuts to Medicaid funding proposed by Republican Budget Committee chairman Paul Ryan that would reduce benefits for South Dakota Medicaid recipients by 55 percent.

Noem opposes abortion rights. She has the support of Susan B. Anthony List, and said after her election that she hoped to maintain a 100% anti-abortion voting record.

Noem supported President Donald Trump's 2017 executive order that suspended the U.S. refugee program for 120 days and banned all travel to the U.S. by nationals of seven countries for 90 days.


SO.... She's a Republican, country-girl, beauty queen Trumper who only got her PoliSci degree by submitting work in Congress for credits. Basically another Sarah Palin or Michelle Bachmann. She won the Governor's office by only around 10,000 votes. That's a small gap in a statewide race.

So Trump's right on this subject: If people were encouraged to vote by mail, no Republicans would ever get elected again. Not even in South Dakota.

Oh, and one other tidbit:  From 1989 to 2010, Noem received 27 traffic citations, including 20 for speeding and other violations. She said, "I'm not proud of my driving record, but [I've] been working hard to be a better example to young kids and young drivers out there." She had paid her fines and penalties by August 2010.

We all know this person. We've all encountered someone like her. The fact that she's running a state is rather sad, and says a whole lot about the American people these days.
 
The Mail Demon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

spongeboob: And SD will Be doing a state wide clinical trial of Trump's magic pill

Wonder how many will go blind?


That's just asinine.  On a state level, too!  Let's conduct a GOP party-wide trial of drinking bleach to stop COVID.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Paddy: stuhayes2010: [inquirer.com image 850x565]

What is it with GOPers electing women with crazy eyes.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x346]


Pretty sure the GOP didn't elect her.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Paddy: stuhayes2010: [inquirer.com image 850x565]

What is it with GOPers electing women with crazy eyes.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x346]


I have literally no idea if what your point is, Muslims bad perhaps
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't know why you libs think Governor Karen is at fault. She explicitly told COVID-19 that South Dakota WAS NOT New York City. It's not her fault the virus didn't listen.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh, and I wasn't kidding about the Snow Queen thing:

bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
Fubegra [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Here's something folksy: An once of prevention is worth a pound of cure. It's not even in metric so you know it's a good folksy saying and not from some gosh darn scientist. Or how about: A stitch in time is worth nine?


Or, Proverbs 22:3:
The prudent see danger and take refuge, but the simple keep going and pay the penalty.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Garza and the Supermutants: "It's an exciting day," she boasted, repeatedly citing her conversations with presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Exciting could describe your constituents beginning the process of dying in droves while you quote a wretched failson who in 3 years has never succeeded in any way at any of the many tasks he's been given.

I read that and, other than finding out how much grifts she's going to get, I couldn't fathom how someone could describe a conversation with Jared as exciting. He's barely audible.


--
...barely audible...

Which one would consider a serious flaw in a living ventriloquist's puppet.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Also, I found this while googling her and I thought it was fun:

southdacola.comView Full Size


https://www.southdacola.com/blog/2012​/​05/did-noem-get-special-treatment-atta​ining-her-college-degree-ht-helga/
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Paddy: stuhayes2010: [inquirer.com image 850x565]

What is it with GOPers electing women with crazy eyes.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x346]


That right there is one pathetic troll, Sparky.
 
