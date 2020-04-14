 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Morgan Freeman converts 124-acre ranch in Mississippi into insect sanctuary. Bee-lieve it   (apsari.com) divider line
RottenEggs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well , ain't that the bee's knees .
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
umm aren't you supposed to be narrating this plague?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nekom: umm aren't you supposed to be narrating this plague?


Surrounded by creatures that will outlast us all.  At the end of all things, there will still be the insects.

/and morgan freeman of course
//plus the queen
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if I find a grasshopper with a missing leg or something, I mail it there?
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is converting a ranch to an insect sanctuary the same thing as not mowing the grass or clearing brush anymore?
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fallingcow: Is converting a ranch to an insect sanctuary the same thing as not mowing the grass or clearing brush anymore?


Not likely, more likely not using pesticides.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
124 acres and he's only worming up
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Morgan Freeman converts 124-acre ranch in Mississippi into all-you-can-eat buffet for spiders.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very cool. I wonder if brown nosed bats eat bees? That be a interesting environmental fight...
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then stop feeding them sugar water and plant plants.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope he can keep out those giant Asian bees that kill with one sting and can eat through bee suits.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fallingcow: Is converting a ranch to an insect sanctuary the same thing as not mowing the grass or clearing brush anymore?


Not sure but I bet it is a great way to avoid taxes or at the very least, significantly reduce them.
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An apiary, subby. Try to remember. Like a care home isn't a human santuary.
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sanctuary, even
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is actually pretty awesome if done right.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Beety sprinkles.
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ray Liotta honey incoming?
 
semiotix
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Not sure but I bet it is a great way to avoid taxes or at the very least, significantly reduce them.


The tax bill on 124 acres in Mississippi comes to about $4.93. And I'm assuming he gets assessed at the special "uppity Hollywood boy come back to rub our noses in it" rate.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He's right, you know.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Morgan, Dolly, Hanks, & Keanu are my 4 on the nice person Mt Rushmore.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

semiotix: Yellow Beard: Not sure but I bet it is a great way to avoid taxes or at the very least, significantly reduce them.

The tax bill on 124 acres in Mississippi comes to about $4.93. And I'm assuming he gets assessed at the special "uppity Hollywood boy come back to rub our noses in it" rate.


Funny as your comment may be, I looked on Zillow and a farm with 125 acres and a "rustic" house is listed for sale for $750k in Carrol County MS. I will go out on a limb and guess the property tax is thousands per year. Not sure though, Zillow doesn't have the actual tax history just a guesstimate of close to $500/month.
 
rewind2846 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bee-sting sprinkles
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.