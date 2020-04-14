 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   Illinois: When will the shelter-in-place order be lifted? Justin Timberlake meme: It's gonna be MAY. Lori Lightfoot: [Stares in unlikely]   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Epidemiology, Sunday appearance, Health care, Want, Vaccination, Smallpox, United States, herd immunity  
The English Major [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She and Pritzker are doing a tremendous job.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The English Major: She and Pritzker are doing a tremendous job.


Ole JB doesn't seem half bad
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lightfoot is the jerk that told everybody they better practice social distancing or else, and then contradicted herself by getting her hair done.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lori Lightfoot Sings Every Song Ever Written:

GORDON LIGHTFOOT SINGS EVERY SONG EVER WRITTEN
Youtube U9xvkvJTKnY
 
jpcerutti
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Work for an Illinois University. "Essential Personnel". We have dust masks for PPE (I have my own NIOSH respirator from home). At least about half the people I come into contact with at work are wearing a mask of some sort now.

Argued about the May 1 return to work today with a maskless coworker. Don't see it happening.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The English Major: She and Pritzker are doing a tremendous job.


I know!  Their twitter burns have been awesome lately!
 
