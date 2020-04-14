 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WWLTV New Orleans)   Louisiana schools will remain closed for the school year. In 20 years the U.S.A. will be run by people who were homeschooled by day drinkers   (wwltv.com) divider line
19
    More: PSA, High school, close public schools, Gov. John Bel Edwards, College, Education, home order, school building, Academic term  
•       •       •

145 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2020 at 8:51 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha. Shows what you know. In 20 years there won't be a U.S.A.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That could be an improvement.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The amount of neglect and abuse likely happening right now across this country is depressing. Kids home from school, parents potentially out of work, an invisible virus threatening everyone....that's a lot of stress.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if your regular school teachers were day drinkers?

Because I'm pretty sure that was mandatory under the union contract when I was a kid.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiocracy at last.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that better than the regular parents who home-school?
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School closure for the rest of the year was announced in GA like two weeks ago.  Or maybe it was like 5 days.  I don't know man, time is meaningless now.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Looking forward to the new school mascots.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"In 20 years the U.S.A. will be run by people who were homeschooled by day drinkers"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Jokes on you Subby. That started in 2016.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

It's happening!  *waves hands*
 
saywhonow
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Day drinking is my coping method for this whole mess. My kid is learning valuable skills. Like math. 1 shot and 1 shot = 2 shots. And chemistry. Creating the perfect mixture for mommy's sangria. Physics. If Dad misses the first step, how fast is he going by the time his head hits the basement floor. Grammar. How many uses for the word fark are there, really?

See. Homeschooling isn't all bad like that.
 
devine [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wonder what the graduation rate is gonna be for high school seniors.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The kids lost at most 4 months of education. I doubt that is even going to make the slightest dent in their education. Some will grow up to be doctors and lawyers, but the majority will still be ditch diggers.
 
scumm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
my kids are enjoying it, and at least now I have an excuse.
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: The kids lost at most 4 months of education. I doubt that is even going to make the slightest dent in their education. Some will grow up to be doctors and lawyers, but the majority will still be ditch diggers.


the world needs ditch diggers too
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Being schooled by a day drinker might be exponentially better than being schooled by a religious nut, as most homeschoolers are.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mine are gonna come out of this with some damn serviceable gardening and workshop experience. They're still learning, just different facets of life. There's more to living and learning than just math, spelling, and socialist theory.
 
Fissile
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nimbull: "In 20 years the U.S.A. will be run by people who were homeschooled by day drinkers"

[Fark user image 600x315]

Jokes on you Subby. That started in 2016.

[i.pinimg.com image 500x535]
It's happening!  *waves hands*


You're wrong.  The US is now run by the idiot children of the rich who were 'educated' at private schools where they gained admission because mommy and daddy passed a big bag of cash under the table at the admissions office.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As someone who was educated in Mississippi, they are not missing much. Most will stay in Louisiana because the education system of the deep south will keep them there.

/spent most of my time in the library self-teaching myself with the singular goal of gtfo  of MS.
//succeeded, but still spent a lot of time in trouble for my grades as I caught up in college in CO.
///one professor got irate with how little calculus I knew, until I told her I was from MS. She sighed and patiently taught me from the beginning of the book.
 
radiosteele [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's not Florida. Thank you, leave change in the cup please.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.