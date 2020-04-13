 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Idiots in Michigan plan on protesting the state's stay-at-home order by getting in their cars and driving around like idiots with picket signs   (usatoday.com) divider line
45
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's only two sides in this fight.  You can be on the side of the virus, or you can be on the side of the humans.

Choose carefully.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: There's only two sides in this fight.  You can be on the side of the virus, or you can be on the side of the humans.

Choose carefully.


Well, most of those defying the orders because of stigginit are subhuman, so it sort of checks out.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This headline is bothering me on a fundamental level. We have "idiots in Michigan," which is something of a redundancy but whatever, that's not the issue, being compared to "idiots with picket signs." Who are also, presumably, from Michigan, but again that's beside the point. The point is that what we essentially have here is a simile, but instead of comparing two unlike things to draw a larger illustrative point, we're basically comparing one group of people to the same group of people. It's like saying "the orange was like an orange." I mean, yeah, that sounds profound if you're really stoned or something, but it's not much of a demonstration of the power offered by figurative language. After all, the only possible way an idiot from Michigan could be expected to carry a picket sign is like an idiot (from Michigan). It's not even worth pointing that out. Next time, subby, remember that a comparison draws its power from showing how one thing (e.g., an idiot from Michigan) is like a completely different thing. For example, if your objective here was to say that the idiots from Michigan carrying picket signs were truly exemplary examples of the greatest idiots Michigan had ever assembled -- a step apart, in other words, from your run-of-the-mill Michigan idiot, maybe you could have tried something like, "Idiots in Michigan plan on protesting the state's stay-at-home order by getting in their cars and driving around like Iowans with picket signs."

See how that works? Now I know we're not dealing with normal Michigan idiocy. We're dealing with an entirely different level of idiocy all together. That's how figurative language works. Let it work for you.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A drive-in protest. Can you get more American than that?

Idiots should just hunker down a little longer. It looks like some places in the north east are getting over the top of the curve and starting to head down. Latest covid-19 tracker data:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Check your state for a glimmer of hope, maybe.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think these are mostly right wing idiots from outside the Detroit area who want to stick it to Whitmer.  They also see the disease as a "Detroit-problem", which is a different way of saying "My white ass ain't gonna git tha 'rona".
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In my day we called that, "Crusin"
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good thing the Michigan Governor banned buying seeds. Whew! Imagine what could have happened.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This part is the stupid part:

Whitmer's new order has been blasted for its inconsistencies, as it allows the sale of lottery tickets, but not paint or gardening tools, and lets non-Michiganders travel to their Up North cottages, but not Michigan residents.

This would be the simplest thing to fix, but to do so would be to admit overreach. Sounds to me like Whitmer is trying to polish her stigginit-to-the-rubes credentials for Biden.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They're unhappy with what's going on and are protesting in a responsible manner. You may not like what they're protesting, but at least they're doing so responsibly.
 
Mouser
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: This headline is bothering me on a fundamental level. We have "idiots in Michigan," which is something of a redundancy but whatever, that's not the issue, being compared to "idiots with picket signs." Who are also, presumably, from Michigan, but again that's beside the point. The point is that what we essentially have here is a simile, but instead of comparing two unlike things to draw a larger illustrative point, we're basically comparing one group of people to the same group of people. It's like saying "the orange was like an orange." I mean, yeah, that sounds profound if you're really stoned or something, but it's not much of a demonstration of the power offered by figurative language. After all, the only possible way an idiot from Michigan could be expected to carry a picket sign is like an idiot (from Michigan). It's not even worth pointing that out. Next time, subby, remember that a comparison draws its power from showing how one thing (e.g., an idiot from Michigan) is like a completely different thing. For example, if your objective here was to say that the idiots from Michigan carrying picket signs were truly exemplary examples of the greatest idiots Michigan had ever assembled -- a step apart, in other words, from your run-of-the-mill Michigan idiot, maybe you could have tried something like, "Idiots in Michigan plan on protesting the state's stay-at-home order by getting in their cars and driving around like Iowans with picket signs."

See how that works? Now I know we're not dealing with normal Michigan idiocy. We're dealing with an entirely different level of idiocy all together. That's how figurative language works. Let it work for you.


To be fair, by staying in their cars they are practicing social distancing, which actually makes them less idiotic than your standard protestors with picket signs.  So Subby's simile breaks down, but not in the way you think.  You're right that Subby's trying to compare apples to apples, but actually, he's saying less rotten apples are the same as more rotten ones.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Whitmer's new order has been blasted for its inconsistencies, as it allows the sale of lottery tickets, but not paint or gardening tools, and lets non-Michiganders travel to their Up North cottages, but not Michigan residents.

That is a stupid order. If you are trapping people in their homes letting them keep busy with something productive like painting and gardening or spiffing up the cottage is a good idea and letting people from out of state travel into the state is really farking stupid. It's not much of a quarantine if you only lock down people living in the quarantine zone but let people enter it without a problem.
 
baorao
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
These farking idiots.

There are 700 positive hospital workers and a lack of body bags 140 miles west of me, but the Governor needs to quarantine "them" and not "us".

And they all want to start gardens, even though it's 28 degrees overnight this week.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: allows the sale of lottery tickets


Why let a pesky pandemic stop you from grifting poor people?
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

baorao: And they all want to start gardens, even though it's 28 degrees overnight this week.


Indoors is a place where many people start their seeds.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Whitmer's new order has been blasted for its inconsistencies, as it allows the sale of lottery tickets, but not paint or gardening tools, and lets non-Michiganders travel to their Up North cottages, but not Michigan residents.

That is a stupid order. If you are trapping people in their homes letting them keep busy with something productive like painting and gardening or spiffing up the cottage is a good idea and letting people from out of state travel into the state is really farking stupid. It's not much of a quarantine if you only lock down people living in the quarantine zone but let people enter it without a problem.


Whitmer ran on a platform of "Fix the damn roads" and has done little to fix them. During the time of fewer cars on the road, they could easily hammer out some projects. Instead, we will wait until everyone is back on the road and cause increased headaches for everyone. She is worse that mole face.
 
Zasteva
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fake News.

If they really believed in their cause they would get out of their cars and mingle.

And I wonder if they will really be prepared for a major traffic jam. Sure, this time they might remember to bring their own snacks, but what about a place to do what comes naturally after all that snacking?
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: Good thing the Michigan Governor banned buying seeds. Whew! Imagine what could have happened.


Every time I plant the seed she say kill it before it grow.
 
baorao
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: baorao: And they all want to start gardens, even though it's 28 degrees overnight this week.

Indoors is a place where many people start their seeds.


but probably not the first time gardeners taking up a hobby out of boredom.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's nice to be reminded that the South doesn't have a monopoly on stupid.  Stop acting like children and she won't treat you like children.
 
Zasteva
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: baorao: And they all want to start gardens, even though it's 28 degrees overnight this week.

Indoors is a place where many people start their seeds.


True, but seeds strike me as something that can easily be purchased online and shipped to people's homes. Heck, seeds for most people's entire garden can easily fit in a manilla folder. I assume the aren't planting avocados up there.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: This headline is bothering me on a fundamental level. We have "idiots in Michigan," which is something of a redundancy but whatever, that's not the issue, being compared to "idiots with picket signs." Who are also, presumably, from Michigan, but again that's beside the point. The point is that what we essentially have here is a simile, but instead of comparing two unlike things to draw a larger illustrative point, we're basically comparing one group of people to the same group of people. It's like saying "the orange was like an orange." I mean, yeah, that sounds profound if you're really stoned or something, but it's not much of a demonstration of the power offered by figurative language. After all, the only possible way an idiot from Michigan could be expected to carry a picket sign is like an idiot (from Michigan). It's not even worth pointing that out. Next time, subby, remember that a comparison draws its power from showing how one thing (e.g., an idiot from Michigan) is like a completely different thing. For example, if your objective here was to say that the idiots from Michigan carrying picket signs were truly exemplary examples of the greatest idiots Michigan had ever assembled -- a step apart, in other words, from your run-of-the-mill Michigan idiot, maybe you could have tried something like, "Idiots in Michigan plan on protesting the state's stay-at-home order by getting in their cars and driving around like Iowans with picket signs."

See how that works? Now I know we're not dealing with normal Michigan idiocy. We're dealing with an entirely different level of idiocy all together. That's how figurative language works. Let it work for you.


Darth Vader grew up in Michigan, so I advise you to choose your words more carefully next post.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
https://www.citybeat.com/news/blog/21​1​28252/crowds-gathering-outside-of-ohio​-statehouse-protesting-coronavirus-shu​tdowns

Wait a minute?  Michiganders are protesting like Ohioans?

It boggles the mind.


//Seriously, the only industry that will benefit from a premature reopening of the economy is the funeral industry.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: This headline is bothering me on a fundamental level. We have "idiots in Michigan," which is something of a redundancy but whatever, that's not the issue, being compared to "idiots with picket signs." Who are also, presumably, from Michigan, but again that's beside the point. The point is that what we essentially have here is a simile, but instead of comparing two unlike things to draw a larger illustrative point, we're basically comparing one group of people to the same group of people. It's like saying "the orange was like an orange." I mean, yeah, that sounds profound if you're really stoned or something, but it's not much of a demonstration of the power offered by figurative language. After all, the only possible way an idiot from Michigan could be expected to carry a picket sign is like an idiot (from Michigan). It's not even worth pointing that out. Next time, subby, remember that a comparison draws its power from showing how one thing (e.g., an idiot from Michigan) is like a completely different thing. For example, if your objective here was to say that the idiots from Michigan carrying picket signs were truly exemplary examples of the greatest idiots Michigan had ever assembled -- a step apart, in other words, from your run-of-the-mill Michigan idiot, maybe you could have tried something like, "Idiots in Michigan plan on protesting the state's stay-at-home order by getting in their cars and driving around like Iowans with picket signs."

See how that works? Now I know we're not dealing with normal Michigan idiocy. We're dealing with an entirely different level of idiocy all together. That's how figurative language works. Let it work for you.


Them's a lot o words just to say 'pizza pie.'
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

great_tigers: RTOGUY: Whitmer's new order has been blasted for its inconsistencies, as it allows the sale of lottery tickets, but not paint or gardening tools, and lets non-Michiganders travel to their Up North cottages, but not Michigan residents.

That is a stupid order. If you are trapping people in their homes letting them keep busy with something productive like painting and gardening or spiffing up the cottage is a good idea and letting people from out of state travel into the state is really farking stupid. It's not much of a quarantine if you only lock down people living in the quarantine zone but let people enter it without a problem.

Whitmer ran on a platform of "Fix the damn roads" and has done little to fix them. During the time of fewer cars on the road, they could easily hammer out some projects. Instead, we will wait until everyone is back on the road and cause increased headaches for everyone. She is worse that mole face.


Hey, lets give her a catchy name like Titmer! LOL!
 
ocelot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's all anybody in Arlington Tx does.I swear nobody works,they just drive around.
 
Sentient
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: Good thing the Michigan Governor banned buying seeds. Whew! Imagine what could have happened.


I literally bought seed packets from two separate major retailers in Michigan on Saturday. Sure, "that woman" said some fancy learnin' words, and stigginit etc., but... if the red-hatters have forgotten how to get inside Walmart already, that's kind of on them.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is this the first time a Darwin Award will be given to a large group???

Accepting the award is the Governor of South Dakota
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Is this the first time a Darwin Award will be given to a large group???


From driving around in their cars?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Zasteva: Gulper Eel: baorao: And they all want to start gardens, even though it's 28 degrees overnight this week.

Indoors is a place where many people start their seeds.

True, but seeds strike me as something that can easily be purchased online and shipped to people's homes. Heck, seeds for most people's entire garden can easily fit in a manilla folder. I assume the aren't planting avocados up there.


Soil, mulch, fertilizer etc all of that is much harder to ship unless you are buying it by the pallet and have a forklift handy to unload it. Even tools that maybe you don't have or need to replace just to get the garden ready there's a lot of prep to do before getting started it usually takes me about two days of work before I even plant anything.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ocelot: That's all anybody in Arlington Tx does.I swear nobody works,they just drive around.


My dad often pontificates on why the roads are clogged in the middle of the day.  "These people must be on their way to collect their unemployment checks!".
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If they really believed the quarantine was bogus they'd march in tight formation
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: If they really believed the quarantine was bogus they'd march in tight formation


They're protesting inconsistencies of the stay-at-home order, not the order itself.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: They're unhappy with what's going on and are protesting in a responsible manner. You may not like what they're protesting, but at least they're doing so responsibly.


Responsibly? You might not like the Governor's order, but there's this:

Subject to the exceptions in section 7 of this order, all individuals currently living within the State of Michigan are ordered to stay at home or at their place of residence. Subject to the same exceptions, all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring among persons not part of a single household are prohibited.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: Good thing the Michigan Governor banned buying seeds. Whew! Imagine what could have happened.


Fewer people taking needless trips to the store? Oh, the horror that we have to stay home for a few more weeks so we don't have to keep this shiat up indefinitely.
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Michigan drivers are some of the worst in the country. I look forward to the body count.
 
FatStella
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"In an email to Bridge, Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown wrote: "While the order places certain limits on how goods are sold at stores 50,000 square feet or more, it does not ban Michiganders from buying any item." "
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: This part is the stupid part:

Whitmer's new order has been blasted for its inconsistencies, as it allows the sale of lottery tickets, but not paint or gardening tools, and lets non-Michiganders travel to their Up North cottages, but not Michigan residents.

This would be the simplest thing to fix, but to do so would be to admit overreach. Sounds to me like Whitmer is trying to polish her stigginit-to-the-rubes credentials for Biden.



YOU CAN STILL BUY ALL THOSE THINGS!!!

Dammit, how many times does this need to be explained?

For seeds, gardening tools, paint, etc. you can go online to walmart.com, meijer.com, lowes.com, menards.com, homedepot.com, etc. and order any of those things to be picked up curbside. The lockdown doesn't ban sales of those items; It bans shopping for and selling those items on site.   The point is not to restrict sales, but to restrict shopping i.e. wandering around in the garden or hardware department or store for two hours with your whole family. It's to prevent the spread of the virus.

Nobody's stopping anyone from gardening, painting, or buying any of those items. You just can't walk into the store to buy them. You have to buy them online then pick them up. YOU DON'T NEED TO BE IN THE STORES TO GET PAINT OR SEEDS. The reason people are biatching about this isn't because they desperately want potting soil or garden tools; It's because they want to go out shopping as a recreational activity because they're bored. THAT'S THE WHOLE POINT OF PREVENTING STORES FROM SELLING THESE ITEMS ON SITE!

No, these yahoos aren't protesting the inability to buy things; They're protesting the requirement that they don't meander around in Walmart all day "shopping" for things with a thousand other people. They're protesting the fact that the order makes them pick ONE residence and stay there, and not drive across the state to their cottage to infect another few small towns and overwhelm their already-small medical community.

This is pure conservative selfishness on display. Nothing more. These people are going to get us all killed because they can't stand that Governor Whitmer is making Trump look like an incompetent ass when it comes to managing this crisis.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: This part is the stupid part:

Whitmer's new order has been blasted for its inconsistencies, as it allows the sale of lottery tickets, but not paint or gardening tools, and lets non-Michiganders travel to their Up North cottages, but not Michigan residents.

This would be the simplest thing to fix, but to do so would be to admit overreach. Sounds to me like Whitmer is trying to polish her stigginit-to-the-rubes credentials for Biden.


The local stores around here do not have their lottery sales open but you can buy it online. You don't need to paint. You don't need to buy new seeds or gardening tools.

The US Constitution prohibits her from restricting inter-state travel so she can't stop non-Michigan residents from traveling into the state. Going up North from Metro Detroit has a huge change of spreading the virus from the very high incidence in metro-Detroit to the rest of the state where they've completely stamped it out.

Yeah, this shiat is annoying. I farking hate it. I want to go play hockey and get back into the office and watch playoff basketball and hockey at Buffalo Wild Wings and catch a concert at DTE and go to the movies and go boating. But we have this shiat down. Stomp its throat, deal with the bullshiat a bit longer, so we can get back to all that shiat this year.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Frank N Stein: They're unhappy with what's going on and are protesting in a responsible manner. You may not like what they're protesting, but at least they're doing so responsibly.

Responsibly? You might not like the Governor's order, but there's this:

Subject to the exceptions in section 7 of this order, all individuals currently living within the State of Michigan are ordered to stay at home or at their place of residence. Subject to the same exceptions, all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring among persons not part of a single household are prohibited.


Thanks for pulling out the rulebook, hall monitor. But just because it goes against the Governor's decree doesn't mean it can't be done responsibly.

Also, I picture you adjusting your dopey wire-frame glasses and saying in a nasally voice "You see,  section 7 clearly states..." Not a good look.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've noticed in states with a Republican Governor, folks are just fine with the same exact measures that Democratic Governors have put in place.  Confirmation bias to the extreme.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: Michigan drivers are some of the worst in the country. I look forward to the body count.


We drive fast but we don't tailgate like they do out West or cut folks off trying to merge like out East. Mainly we just drive very, very fast but rather defensively.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MrBallou: A drive-in protest. Can you get more American than that?

Idiots should just hunker down a little longer. It looks like some places in the north east are getting over the top of the curve and starting to head down. Latest covid-19 tracker data:

[Fark user image 546x353]

Check your state for a glimmer of hope, maybe.


Maybe it's just the fact that I'm going stir crazy, but I'm really, really pessimistic about the next month. Given the performance I've seen, I feel like the likelihood that we're not going to (collectively) jump the gun and royally botch the re-openings is very low. Oh sure, a couple places might have their shiat together, but borders are porous, and governors that could barely stomach shutdown 1 are going to be really reluctant to trigger shutdown 2.

I hope I'm wrong, and maybe I'm just being over-dramatic, but let me phrase it this way: A re-opening that doesn't trigger another outbreak depends on a) Having robust mass-testing, contact tracing, and public health programs running, b) Governors, mayors, and institutional leaders not jumping the gun and lifting shutdown orders too early, and c) Americans being smart and actually behaving in reasonable, responsible ways.

What are the odds of that?
 
Zasteva
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Zasteva: Gulper Eel: baorao: And they all want to start gardens, even though it's 28 degrees overnight this week.

Indoors is a place where many people start their seeds.

True, but seeds strike me as something that can easily be purchased online and shipped to people's homes. Heck, seeds for most people's entire garden can easily fit in a manilla folder. I assume the aren't planting avocados up there.

Soil, mulch, fertilizer etc all of that is much harder to ship unless you are buying it by the pallet and have a forklift handy to unload it. Even tools that maybe you don't have or need to replace just to get the garden ready there's a lot of prep to do before getting started it usually takes me about two days of work before I even plant anything.


Excellent point.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Gulper Eel: This part is the stupid part:

Whitmer's new order has been blasted for its inconsistencies, as it allows the sale of lottery tickets, but not paint or gardening tools, and lets non-Michiganders travel to their Up North cottages, but not Michigan residents.

This would be the simplest thing to fix, but to do so would be to admit overreach. Sounds to me like Whitmer is trying to polish her stigginit-to-the-rubes credentials for Biden.


YOU CAN STILL BUY ALL THOSE THINGS!!!

Dammit, how many times does this need to be explained?

For seeds, gardening tools, paint, etc. you can go online to walmart.com, meijer.com, lowes.com, menards.com, homedepot.com, etc. and order any of those things to be picked up curbside. The lockdown doesn't ban sales of those items; It bans shopping for and selling those items on site.   The point is not to restrict sales, but to restrict shopping i.e. wandering around in the garden or hardware department or store for two hours with your whole family. It's to prevent the spread of the virus.

Nobody's stopping anyone from gardening, painting, or buying any of those items. You just can't walk into the store to buy them. You have to buy them online then pick them up. YOU DON'T NEED TO BE IN THE STORES TO GET PAINT OR SEEDS. The reason people are biatching about this isn't because they desperately want potting soil or garden tools; It's because they want to go out shopping as a recreational activity because they're bored. THAT'S THE WHOLE POINT OF PREVENTING STORES FROM SELLING THESE ITEMS ON SITE!

No, these yahoos aren't protesting the inability to buy things; They're protesting the requirement that they don't meander around in Walmart all day "shopping" for things with a thousand other people. They're protesting the fact that the order makes them pick ONE residence and stay there, and not drive across the state to their cottage to infect another few small towns and overwhelm their already-small medical community.

This is pure ...


Random CAPS LOCK rant with a hint of bold!That's how you present an argument!
 
Sentient
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Gulper Eel: This part is the stupid part:

Whitmer's new order has been blasted for its inconsistencies, as it allows the sale of lottery tickets, but not paint or gardening tools, and lets non-Michiganders travel to their Up North cottages, but not Michigan residents.

This would be the simplest thing to fix, but to do so would be to admit overreach. Sounds to me like Whitmer is trying to polish her stigginit-to-the-rubes credentials for Biden.


YOU CAN STILL BUY ALL THOSE THINGS!!!

Dammit, how many times does this need to be explained?

For seeds, gardening tools, paint, etc. you can go online to walmart.com, meijer.com, lowes.com, menards.com, homedepot.com, etc. and order any of those things to be picked up curbside. The lockdown doesn't ban sales of those items; It bans shopping for and selling those items on site.   The point is not to restrict sales, but to restrict shopping i.e. wandering around in the garden or hardware department or store for two hours with your whole family. It's to prevent the spread of the virus.

Nobody's stopping anyone from gardening, painting, or buying any of those items. You just can't walk into the store to buy them. You have to buy them online then pick them up. YOU DON'T NEED TO BE IN THE STORES TO GET PAINT OR SEEDS. The reason people are biatching about this isn't because they desperately want potting soil or garden tools; It's because they want to go out shopping as a recreational activity because they're bored. THAT'S THE WHOLE POINT OF PREVENTING STORES FROM SELLING THESE ITEMS ON SITE!

No, these yahoos aren't protesting the inability to buy things; They're protesting the requirement that they don't meander around in Walmart all day "shopping" for things with a thousand other people. They're protesting the fact that the order makes them pick ONE residence and stay there, and not drive across the state to their cottage to infect another few small towns and overwhelm their already-small medical community.

This is pure ...


I understand the impulse, but you're yelling into the void. Next, try to explain that 5G doesn't actually cause COVID-19, otherwise known as the Gates Population Tracking Virus. I'd advise using small words though... Michigan gonna Michigan.
 
