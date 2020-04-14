 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Meanwhile at the Guardian: Right, for this week's column we need a stock photo of a woman who's thinking about banging her brother-in-law during 'rona lockdown   (theguardian.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It must be fun being a stock photo model and having no right to control its use.

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go for it. It'll be a story to tell your grandkids of questionable parentage.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have a frank discussion with your husband and the brother's wife. They might be interested in a swap or a 4-way, too.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
what happens in lockdown stays in lockdown
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure I've seen this video...
 
johnphantom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's not that difficult, keep your legs together.
 
Fano
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Roll Dunwich
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Stephen Stills - Love The One You're With
Youtube HH3ruuml-R4
 
gundamtsubasa [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I guess it's a step up from the Folger's commercial, but still...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If that's her picture and I'm the BIL, to quote The Guardian, "I'm OK with this".
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Does The Sun know that The Guardian is trying to muscle in on their turf?
 
agent00pi [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Does The Sun know that The Guardian is trying to muscle in on their turf?


Nah - once they hook up, then they can go to the Sun.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What's going on in this thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Clearly, someone needs to fix the cable.
 
GungFu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
From my old media studies days, the industry term is 'Yellow Fever'. The article graphics guy has it. The editor has it. The article writer approves of it. The readers...hmmm...in this current climate, 'why isn't she wearing a mask?'.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

johnphantom: It's not that difficult, keep your legs together.


Sodomy it is.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If I haven't killed my in laws, who've been crashing with us since January, despite owning two functional houses, you can keep your legs together.

Now go rub one out in the bathroom and keep your mouth shut.
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Strange. I did a GIS for "hot sister-in-law" and the top hit was my brother's FB page.
 
Ibindigo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Family Pies Episode #144 cumming to phones everywhere May 2020...
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You could try, I don't know, not farking him. You're a thinking being, right? Despite your physical attraction, you could just make the decision not to fark your brother-in-law. You're not a helpless victim of your instincts.
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
W: Oh well, I'd sleep with him if I were you.
E: What?
W: When I fancy people, I sleep with them. Oh, I have to drug them first of course! Being so old and warty.
E: But what about my position, my social life?
W: Very well then. Three other paths are open to you. Three cunning plans to cure thy ailment.
E: Oh good.
W: The first is simple. Kill Bob!
E: Never.
W: Then try the second. Kill your self!
E: Neu. And the third?
W: The third is to ensure that no one else ever knows.
E: Ha, that sounds more like it. How?
W: Kill everybody in the whole world. Ah, ha, ha ...
 
