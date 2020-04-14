 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   While most of us have been day-drinking for the past month, this quarantined family decided to recreate the music video from Journey's 'Separate Ways'   (fox43.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
One of THE worst videos by any band....

They should've done Gary Neman's "Cars" instead.
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So why pick the shiattiest music video in the entire universe?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I am reminded with the side by side that Journey as a band had great faces for radio.

Overall, I've been impressed with some of the creativity folks are showing when they run out of other distractions.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Norad: So why pick the shiattiest music video in the entire universe?


because it was easy, and required hardly any props.


just like Journey had to do way back when....they had no money...
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Norad: So why pick the shiattiest music video in the entire universe?


Probably because it was fun and easy. Specifically because it's so corny, I can see it being a good choice.

Horrible video, but a great song.

And this was awesome. Already shared it with the office and shown to both the wife and daughter.
 
mjbok
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Norad: So why pick the shiattiest music video in the entire universe?


Isn't that Rock Me Tonite?
 
LessO2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Norad: So why pick the shiattiest music video in the entire universe?


thatsthejoke.jpg

Dad's overdoing it makes the parody video.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Norad: So why pick the shiattiest music video in the entire universe?

Probably because it was fun and easy. Specifically because it's so corny, I can see it being a good choice.

Horrible video, but a great song.

And this was awesome. Already shared it with the office and shown to both the wife and daughter.


QFT

INXS did a better job with the abandoned warehouse genre with their video of Don't Change.

INXS - Don't Change
Youtube sLm3Khusq_8
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Having the little girl as the object of affection is kind of creepy, though.
 
darch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mjbok: Norad: So why pick the shiattiest music video in the entire universe?

Isn't that Rock Me Tonite?


That video quite literally ended Squier's career. So, yeah, I'd say "Rock Me Tonite" was worse. Much worse.
 
vonster
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Kids should be able to have their choice of music vids too, now that mom got to choose.  Daughter could do some Britney Spears, sons could do Suicidal Tendencies...
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hammettman: Kids should be able to have their choice of music vids too, now that mom got to choose.  Daughter could do some Britney Spears, sons could do Suicidal Tendencies...


They need videos with 6 people in them, though.
 
mjbok
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

darch: That video quite literally ended Squier's career. So, yeah, I'd say "Rock Me Tonite" was worse. Much worse.


He had a few good songs after that, but yeah, it completed Munsoned his career.
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Okay, I will freely admit that I actually live this video. But, the only reason I like it is because the woman in the video (Margaret Oldsted) was probably my first music video crush. Found a forum site with a transcript of an interview with her, interesting read, to me at least.
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: I am reminded with the side by side that Journey as a band had great faces for radio.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Fun fact, maybe. Journey never had a #1 album.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mock26: Journey never had a #1 album.


oh, so there IS a god...good to know.

thanks.

/dislikes, Journey or any other corporate rock bands.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Beavis & Butt head Baby Don't Forget My Number Milli Vanilla Separate Ways Journey
Youtube WDRIAjQl6S0
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They pulled it from youtube for some reason but Mtv did a "25 Lame" video show with John Stewart, Jeanene Garafalo, Dennis Leary and other 1990s hipsters MST3K-ing bad videos and it was great. That video was one of them. Don't know why they pulled it, damn.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Submitted this two weeks ago and it went instared though at that time the only source was the Vimeo video because Fark rejected both the small news sources reporting on it.

Has something changed about how Fark processes links lately or something? I've been getting a surprising amount of rejected sites. Not duplicate submission errors but just having the link come up as bad. And they aren't blogs or anything like that. Generally it's newspapers.
 
