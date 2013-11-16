 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Yes I know its quarantine mate, but you got the pubes in me meal, mate   (amp.news.com.au) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're just being overdramatic. It probably wasn't a pubic hair. It was more likely a rat hair.
 
A friend of Tony Simos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh gee another one of these stories.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The only thing we've got to look forward to is food at the moment and we're only getting served food three times a day."


Complaining that you only get three meals a day is sounds like some fat guy's first world problem
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: [i.pinimg.com image 500x500]

[i.pinimg.com image 600x901]


IS that an erotic McDonald's coloring book? Not gay, but I am a bit interested...

What do these folks expect? Do they think the hotel was prepared for this and is not struggling to keep up, like everyone else?

Twats.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: cowgirl toffee: [i.pinimg.com image 500x500]

[i.pinimg.com image 600x901]

IS that an erotic McDonald's coloring book? Not gay, but I am a bit interested...

What do these folks expect? Do they think the hotel was prepared for this and is not struggling to keep up, like everyone else?

Twats.


Too bad we all can't grow french fries where our pubes are.  My guess, they would come pre-salted as well.    (   ._.)
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Jelly Bean Raider: cowgirl toffee: [i.pinimg.com image 500x500]

[i.pinimg.com image 600x901]

IS that an erotic McDonald's coloring book? Not gay, but I am a bit interested...

What do these folks expect? Do they think the hotel was prepared for this and is not struggling to keep up, like everyone else?

Twats.

Too bad we all can't grow french fries where our pubes are.  My guess, they would come pre-salted as well.    (   ._.)


Pre-salted crotch fries?

I'm ok with this.
 
huntercr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So pubes is one thing, but complaining that yogurt is past the sell by date? It's a SELL by date, not expiration.
And it's freaking yogurt. It's not going to go bad in even a week over the date.
And they only have to be there 2 weeks before they can go home, right? Suck it up, buttercup.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: cowgirl toffee: Jelly Bean Raider: cowgirl toffee: [i.pinimg.com image 500x500]

[i.pinimg.com image 600x901]

IS that an erotic McDonald's coloring book? Not gay, but I am a bit interested...

What do these folks expect? Do they think the hotel was prepared for this and is not struggling to keep up, like everyone else?

Twats.

Too bad we all can't grow french fries where our pubes are.  My guess, they would come pre-salted as well.    (   ._.)

Pre-salted crotch fries?

I'm ok with this.


Damn sure would be better than my last date.  Pre salted crotch flies.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: [i.pinimg.com image 500x500]

[i.pinimg.com image 600x901]


Frylock and I'm on top
Rock you like a cop
 
r0cj07p
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So did they discover the pubes before or after they started biatching about everything else under the sun?  I'd bet dollars to pube-laced doughnuts that it was after.
 
