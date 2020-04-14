 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Fat, drunk and old is no way to go through life but it is a way to increase your odds of getting coronavirus   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Medicine, Epidemiology, risk factors, NYU researchers, cardiovascular disease, Cancer, chronic illness, increased risk of hospitalization  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, groundbreaking news. Is it a month ago already?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There is nothing in that article about being a drunk and nobody goes through life just being 'old'.
Ergo, fat is the only thing to not be.
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


But you can become a Senator
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This will wipe out Fark.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: There is nothing in that article about being a drunk and nobody goes through life just being 'old'.
Ergo, fat is the only thing to not be.


Or a smoker (nope).
Or on an ACE2 inhibitor (FARK).
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm in...
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
check, check, check. i'm boned
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, if you think you can make it to be King by being fat, old, drunk and stoopid - and by also avoiding military service, cheating on your taxes, suppliers, lenders and employees - and by telling lies every time your lips move....well never mind!
 
electricjebus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In related news, people who aren't healthy are more likely to die of disease in general... we'll have more on this late breaking story after our groundbreaking analysis of water entitled "water, it's wet" and a PSA "The sun! don't stare at it ya farking moron, even dogs know that!".

The elderly are mostly people who haven't been killed by any of the many diseases they already have, ask any gray haired lady about her weekly pill organizer.

The obese obviously have higher priorities than their health.

The drunks... we seem to be immortal and live through many predicaments that should have killed us already.  This one seems dubious.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
3 for 3!
 
