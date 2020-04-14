 Skip to content
(Metro)   Lockdown envy: When you're jealous of everyone else's isolation pads and think your own is substandard   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    Facepalm, Jealousy, Feeling, Envy, age of envy, Feelings, much-fun, Emotion, isolation envy  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Behold the Futon of Fark.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I have a nice desk with bookcases behind it, but this is where I waste my life on Fark.
 
zerkalo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't be jealous if sleep 20 hours a day
 
dothemath
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Trust me, your hovel will look a lot better drunk.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Spend Easter Weekend in here. I had a great time.
 
Nogale
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not me. I've been home since I started chemo on March 5 (yeah, I was in lockdown before everyone was doing it). Every day I'm thankful that my husband and I spent so much time making the apartment, particularly the living room, a lovely and comfortable place to be.

Money? Not so much. A lot of secondhand and found items. Just art we love/made/were given, books, and lots and lots of plants.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I get exhausted just thinking about the effort social media people put into caring what other people think.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I got jealous on instagran when I saw someone's fidget spinner collaction and Ipad Pro w/ wings.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hanging out with the wife, the dog, the internet, and a bottle of whiskey, and occasionally getting some takeout. As long as the money holds out, and the lockdown is only another 4-6 weeks, we'll be ok.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have zero isolation envy. 

I've got a yard with a patio, string-lights, hammock, outdoor fireplace.  We have enough rooms that each of us can have 700 sq ft to ourselves.  When we nope'd out of city life for the 'burbs, our friends basically had a funeral for us.  Now our apartment friends whining about how they're trapped inside unless they walk the sidewalks, and the sidewalks are too narrow for social distancing.  Me, I'm just sitting on my laptop, teleworking on the patio, watching the birds, squirrels, and groundhogs run around, and looking forward to firing up the grill this evening.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You mean people's homes?
Jealousy over those has been around for a minute.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


(3 season room with 1 of my 3 dogs: Bandit. Home office with the Boss: Adele)
 
TheSpartanGrant
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm stuck in a quadplex apartment building with no yard, so yeah, I get the feeling.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: I have zero isolation envy. 

I've got a yard with a patio, string-lights, hammock, outdoor fireplace.  We have enough rooms that each of us can have 700 sq ft to ourselves.  When we nope'd out of city life for the 'burbs, our friends basically had a funeral for us.  Now our apartment friends whining about how they're trapped inside unless they walk the sidewalks, and the sidewalks are too narrow for social distancing.  Me, I'm just sitting on my laptop, teleworking on the patio, watching the birds, squirrels, and groundhogs run around, and looking forward to firing up the grill this evening.


But you live in the 'burbs.  My condolences.
Bright lights.  Big City.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I am a necessary employee so I am not locked down, but I sure as hell would like to be in AZ or NV so I can go outside without a coat.
 
phenn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Stuck here for most of this. Just grateful to have some client work right now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleep lack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x637]

Spend Easter Weekend in here. I had a great time.


I was expecting one of the guitars to still have the price label on it.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I think I've seen this movie before. In about 10 seconds, there's going to be a knock at the door.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
