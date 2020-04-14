 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   With this hand I hand thee the toilet paper   (honey.nine.com.au) divider line
4
    More: Amusing, Wedding, Marriage, Toilet, Kim Henrickson, Engagement ring, partner David Woolston, Toilet paper, date change  
•       •       •

449 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2020 at 1:27 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've got two postponed weddings in my planner already.
 
MadHatter500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people know how to not take things too seriously.

Good on them.
 
nytmare
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You shouldn't flaunt that kind of wealth on the facebooks, lest you get a home visit from some of your online "friends" wearing ski masks.
 
rudemix
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wish I were a ring upon my true love's hand
For every time she wiped her butt, I'd see the promised land

/drtfa
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.