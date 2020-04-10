 Skip to content
(BBC)   6,000 people more than usual died in England and Wales last week ... but only 3,475 deaths were linked to coronavirus. Nobody knows yet why so many other people are dying. Nobody. No guesses as to why, either. Quitters, probably   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, they can't all be coronavirus-related.  Maybe coronavirus-adjacent (regular medical conditions that would, with proper care, have a much higher survival rate, but the rate plummets when they have to be put on the back burner because the local hospital is swamped with COVID patients...)
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Critical lack of upper lip stiffness.
 
chewd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I kinda wonder what the over/under is on the reduced number of people dying in car accidents over the last 4 weeks vs the number of people who died of covid.

/not trying to score political points or anything, just honestly wondering
 
nicholasneko
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When hospital beds are full of COVID patients then people will start dying of survivable car accidents, small heart attacks, and more. This is why flattening the curve is so important.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But on the bright side, this is a great time to suffocate those annoying old relatives that you've been wanting to get rid of.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Death by British Cooking, Subby.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not dead. Pining for the fjords.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

chewd: I kinda wonder what the over/under is on the reduced number of people dying in car accidents over the last 4 weeks vs the number of people who died of covid.

/not trying to score political points or anything, just honestly wondering


In the US, it's just over 700 car accident deaths per week. That's one day-ish of COVID death in NYC.

I imagine the numbers are smaller in England and Wales.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Well, they can't all be coronavirus-related.  Maybe coronavirus-adjacent (regular medical conditions that would, with proper care, have a much higher survival rate, but the rate plummets when they have to be put on the back burner because the local hospital is swamped with COVID patients...)


The official coronavirus death toll is only from hospitals. As per TFA, the UK is not including nursing homes or the like in its totals.
 
chewd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: chewd: I kinda wonder what the over/under is on the reduced number of people dying in car accidents over the last 4 weeks vs the number of people who died of covid.

/not trying to score political points or anything, just honestly wondering


In the US, it's just over 700 car accident deaths per week. That's one day-ish of COVID death in NYC.

I imagine the numbers are smaller in England and Wales.



Wow.. i figured there'd be a lot more auto accident deaths than that... thanks airbags!
 
xebec
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I guess what doesn't kill us doesn't necessarily make us stronger.  I wondered about this:

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/10/ny​r​egion/new-york-coronavirus-death-count​.html

And of course, this.  Rinse and repeat for other big cities.

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2​0​20/04/10/upshot/coronavirus-deaths-new​-york-city.html
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The people dying are the old or overweight/obese/big-boned/it's my genetics!.  These people are soon to die anyway it's just that now we have a bit of a rush for the exit door, if we do nothing the curve will naturally flatten as the initial rush to the exit reverts back to the normal daily death rate for these people.  We need to accept that old and unhealthy people die and stop destroying the economy.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You can be sure the COVID numbers in much of the U.S. are undereported too, since our "leaders" have decided to make it a political issue. Spikes in the death totals are much more difficult to hide. But there's enough time to come up with an excuse that's compelling enough to convince the idiots that the Democrats are to blame.
 
AVDev
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: The people dying are the old or overweight/obese/big-boned/it's my genetics!.  These people are soon to die anyway it's just that now we have a bit of a rush for the exit door, if we do nothing the curve will naturally flatten as the initial rush to the exit reverts back to the normal daily death rate for these people.  We need to accept that old and unhealthy people die and stop destroying the economy.


Shhhh. The adults are talking.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

chewd: I kinda wonder what the over/under is on the reduced number of people dying in car accidents over the last 4 weeks vs the number of people who died of covid.


"6,000 people more than usual died"  gives you an idea.
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chewd: I kinda wonder what the over/under is on the reduced number of people dying in car accidents over the last 4 weeks vs the number of people who died of covid.

/not trying to score political points or anything, just honestly wondering


it's gotta be down for real because car insurance companies are giving people money back
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: The people dying are the old or overweight/obese/big-boned/it's my genetics!.  These people are soon to die anyway it's just that now we have a bit of a rush for the exit door, if we do nothing the curve will naturally flatten as the initial rush to the exit reverts back to the normal daily death rate for these people.  We need to accept that old and unhealthy people die and stop destroying the economy.


I'd like to believe that nobody could really believe this and that you are just trying to get a reaction ("watch me trigger the liberals!"). Unfortunately, your posting history shows that you really are that horrible of a person.
 
KIA [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is the metric that needs to be used worldwide.  The US has almost 8,000 people die every day under normal circumstances.

The critical question is: how many *additional* deaths are caused by the 'Rona.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

edmo: chewd: I kinda wonder what the over/under is on the reduced number of people dying in car accidents over the last 4 weeks vs the number of people who died of covid.

/not trying to score political points or anything, just honestly wondering

In the US, it's just over 700 car accident deaths per week. That's one day-ish of COVID death in NYC.

I imagine the numbers are smaller in England and Wales.


I dunno, they tend to drive on the wrong side of the road over there.
 
caljar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Where I am at, the normal visits to the hospital are down 70%.  This has to have an affect on treatments for people's health.  also, never forget stress is really bad for general health, and combine that with the increase in day drinking.
 
