(Daily Star)   "Cyclists stop panting viruses through our village / stay away." Your dog wants another route to ride his/her bike (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In village presumably OK.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always "the other."
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: It's always "the other."


Also known as social distancing?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is a local village, for local panters, we'll have no COVID here"
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Yoleus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I wish there would be a ban on panties in my village
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"Cllr Matthews said no one had come forward to take ownership for the sign or discuss their concerns with the council."

...and people say mind-numbing regret isn't a thing anymore.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fine. People can just ride through their village pantsless. Problem solved.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Panting Viruses is my Hole/Smashing Pumpkins mashup group
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've got neighbours like that. There's a park nearby, technically it belongs to the development but it's between a public right-of-way path and a canal so people once in a while bike through it to access the towpath and get on the canal. Whatever.

But I often walk past little cliques of my neighbours, four or five all hanging out in one person's garden, barely a foot between any of them, spilling out onto the footpath, all nattering on about how dangerous it is that they're letting just anyone bike through our park,why can't they put up some proper fencing to keep them out, and what if I catch coronavirus off them?

Because yes, the kid riding his bike two hundred meters away through a bit of dog-walking park is much more of a danger than any of the people you're currently having your daily garden drinks with, or the other guy you're going to hang around and chat with while he does some painting, or any of the other people you happily chat with, oh, but it's fine, I know him, John's a good un, as if the coronavirus can only be transmitted by strangers.
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Yoleus: I wish there would be a ban on panties in my village


All dudes?
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well apparently non panting person can project the virus 13 ft, a 26 ft radius and it seems likely a panting person could conceivably double that

I don't put that much stock in the latest studies and assume that this is an exaggeration but it isn't unreasonable for someone who thinks studies are all that to be concerned
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I do catch myself giving wide berth to passersby, more than the 6' minimum. I imagine them making a wet P sound when talking, resulting in a spit particle drifting my way in the breeze. I stay 30' upwind of people. It's funny all the new things to think about that went unnoticed before.
 
WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The official position of the public health authority where I live is that the risk of catching COV-SARS-2 from a passing cyclist is too low to be concerned about.

Cyclists, however, are narcissistic vermin and all hostility they receive is entirely deserved.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I could have done without the ass pic.

Meanwhile, in related news.......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
