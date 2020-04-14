 Skip to content
(wtnh.com)   Couple celebrates 62 years of marriage, 50 years of social distancing from each other   (wtnh.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
EdAmesAndMrs. [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah. Heard that they recently went on their second honeymoon, This time it was his turn to sit on the edge of the bed and cry about how big it is.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ok, the social distancing is good and all, but can we  thatstop pretendijg it is the be all, end all of this virus?

A dude blowing out a cough or sneeze 20' away can still send your ass to the ER, as well at that guy who coughed into his hands and touched the bag of Funions before you bought them.
 
altomah
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Ok, the social distancing is good and all, but can we  thatstop pretendijg it is the be all, end all of this virus?

A dude blowing out a cough or sneeze 20' away can still send your ass to the ER, as well at that guy who coughed into his hands and touched the bag of Funions before you bought them.


It may be possible to still transmit it - but social distancing lowers the transmissions per infection to less that 1 - which is the end all be all to stop the growth of the virus.
 
Loren
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

altomah: Mister Buttons: Ok, the social distancing is good and all, but can we  thatstop pretendijg it is the be all, end all of this virus?

A dude blowing out a cough or sneeze 20' away can still send your ass to the ER, as well at that guy who coughed into his hands and touched the bag of Funions before you bought them.

It may be possible to still transmit it - but social distancing lowers the transmissions per infection to less that 1 - which is the end all be all to stop the growth of the virus.


Exactly.  Social distancing isn't about preventing all transmission, but driving the R0 down.  You'll never stop a disease in it's tracks, all you can do is starve it of victims until it dies out.
 
On Twitter

In Other Media
