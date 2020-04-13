 Skip to content
(UPI)   The police would like to remind you that you should NOT call 911 to report that your neighbor is snoring loudly   (upi.com) divider line
8
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what 311 is for, people. Like the other day when a chihuahua squinted at me.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno- if my neighbor is snoring loud enough that I can hear him/her, it might be a medical emergency.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My landlord called 911 on me because I wouldnt move my slippers from in front of my door. She told them I assaulted her and I was intoxicated. All complete bullshiat. Some people never outgrew their need for an authority to solve their problems. Some people are still psychotic children.
 
A friend of Tony Simos [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: My landlord called 911 on me because I wouldnt move my slippers from in front of my door. She told them I assaulted her and I was intoxicated. All complete bullshiat. Some people never outgrew their need for an authority to solve their problems. Some people are still psychotic children.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Karens.  Karens everywhere.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
According to Time Life books, you are supposed to shoot them.
 
A friend of Tony Simos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Solty Dog: According to Time Life books, you are supposed to shoot them.


I'm more of a time life video man.

The Trials of Life, Now on Home Video (1991)
Youtube XO7OtT_LhcQ


/why do you think they call them 'animals'?!
//vol I: Hunting and Escaping
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Call when he stops...

/Sleep Apnea
 
aagrajag
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: My landlord called 911 on me because I wouldnt move my slippers from in front of my door. She told them I assaulted her and I was intoxicated. All complete bullshiat. Some people never outgrew their need for an authority to solve their problems. Some people are still psychotic children.


Holy snapping arseballs...

You maybe wish to expand on that CSB? I've had some evil landladies, but that beats all of my stories.
 
