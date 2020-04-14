 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   'Makeup artist, Okla. Governor under fire after allegedly ignoring social distancing and non-essential worker guidelines' Remember back when this would have been a sex-scandal headline?   (kfor.com) divider line
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Forgot the 6 foot blush brush

And or

If they had bought Homer's makeup gun, they could have maintained a proper social distancing.  Just don't give the governor too much lead on check windage.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I mean, it's the governor of Okla-friggen-homa. At least he isn't being as dumb as the governor of Texas.

Hey, y'all know why Oklahoma sucks so much?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: I mean, it's the governor of Okla-friggen-homa. At least he isn't being as dumb as the governor of Texas.

Hey, y'all know why Oklahoma sucks so much?


But he is being as dumb as the Mayor of Chicago.  Not sure what to think about that.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Don't move governor.  I have enough orange here to make you look presidential.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So a makeup artist isn't the same as a make-out artist?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: TorpedoOrca: I mean, it's the governor of Okla-friggen-homa. At least he isn't being as dumb as the governor of Texas.

Hey, y'all know why Oklahoma sucks so much?

But he is being as dumb as the Mayor of Chicago.  Not sure what to think about that.


Yes, becauseTexas sucks so much. Really spiked that joke I setup, man
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Facebook Post From a Hair Stylist is the name of the album I produced for Willow Smith. (Featuring tracks by Timbaland)
It'll be dropping during the next planet alignment.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Jeez, Dude. Learn to put on your own makeup like a real man.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oklahoma is a Republican paradise.
They will be last to change anything after West Virginia and Mississippi.
 
