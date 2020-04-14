 Skip to content
(UPI)   Bad news sushi lovers: Since 1970, there has been a 283-fold increase in parasitic worms in fish. Good news: you get bonus 'food' inside your food   (upi.com) divider line
20
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only eat it if it was previously frozen rock solid.

Congelee
Gelato
Not iced. Frozen
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Last I checked, all fish used for sushi in the US is required to be flash frozen and dropped down to some nutty low temp to kill parasites.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Last I checked, all fish used for sushi in the US is required to be flash frozen and dropped down to some nutty low temp to kill parasites.


Yep, only way this is an issue is if you make your own sushi, either from the general fish supply or from wild caught, or are only searing fish using non sushi grade.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Last I checked, all fish used for sushi in the US is required to be flash frozen and dropped down to some nutty low temp to kill parasites.


Which kills them but doesn't remove them.
/extra flavor
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Last I checked, all fish used for sushi in the US is required to be flash frozen and dropped down to some nutty low temp to kill parasites.


-60 (F, I think) instantaneously.  There's some slightly higher temperature that is allowed if the seller holds the fish at that temperature for multiple days.

But that's only for fish that is sold for raw consumption.  It's not safe to assume other fish has been frozen that cold.  If fish is not specifically sold for raw consumption, it could still have all those (live) nasties hiding inside.
 
A friend of Tony Simos [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
don't buy gas station or back alley sushi.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I worked at a Long John Silver's in college (a *long* time ago).

One employee came to the manager one day and said "This customer just said they found a worm in their fish".  The 'new employee' training video shows that if that happened, you calmly explain that it's a parasite and that it is harmless, and replace the food for free.

The manager said, "Just tell them it's better than finding half a worm"
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't like fish.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The worms just help you keep the excess weight off.  Seriously, I think one of the reasons we have an obesity problem is that we have done such a good job getting rid of parasites from our food.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 312x195]


Fugu me!!!
 
Geralt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Last I checked, all fish used for sushi in the US is required to be flash frozen and dropped down to some nutty low temp to kill parasites.


There was an episode with Anthony Bourdain or Andrew Zimmern where one of the best sushi chefs in the world uses frozen fish. He said it doesn't matter much because the rice is the most important part of making sushi good.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you're buying from a business called Bad News Sushi, you deserve what you get.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Worms to Ex Girlfriends
Youtube J5aiDuemgJ4
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stuffy: I don't like fish.


That's great. We don't give a shiat. Serious question, why in the hell did you come into the thread?
 
Dinjiin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bajtaur: NotThatGuyAgain: Last I checked, all fish used for sushi in the US is required to be flash frozen and dropped down to some nutty low temp to kill parasites.

Yep, only way this is an issue is if you make your own sushi, either from the general fish supply or from wild caught, or are only searing fish using non sushi grade.


According to this article from the NYT and this article from HuffPost, the USDA leaves enforcement of the frozen seafood rule up to local health officials.  There are also a couple of exceptions regarding farmed fish.

I always purchased a block of dry ice to throw into the cooler before any fishing trip.  Better safe than sorry.
 
Lupis626
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's how I stay so thin.
 
