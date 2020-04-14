 Skip to content
(Fox 4 KC)   Hairstylists wish you'd stop asking them to break the law and cut your hair   (fox4kc.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Jodi Pennington, Missouri, Parker Brothers, owner of Jodi, 2003 singles, latest peculiar twist, Kansas, Board game  
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dispatch this community squad car 42, over.  I've got a 10-18 and suspicious hairdressing on the corner of Elm and 4th Avenue.  I'm pretty sure I'm witnessing an attempted bob in progress, yup, I definitely see bangs!  And it's asymmetrical!  I think I'm going to be sick.  I haven't seen such violent hairdressing since I did security for Kajagoogoo briefly in the 1980s!

I'm going to need backup.  Sweet mother of God, she's frosting his tips!

Oh the humanity! I didn't sign on for this!
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm about a month and a half away from when I should have gotten my hair cut...I'm thinking of going with a man bun...which should be a good look for me. ;)
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just gave myself a terrible buzz cut with a beard trimmer, so I'm getting a kick out of these replies...
 
swarrt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I trimmed my hair with clippers this weekend. While it's definitely shorter, I'd fire me as a barber if I had paid for it.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When getting haircuts is outlawed only outlaws will get haircuts.

/My Pandemic beard is coming in nicely... but we may enter mullet territory if this goes on too long.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, lady - I didn't survive the virus of the century to just sit around with split ends.
 
swarrt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sum Dum Gai: I just gave myself a terrible buzz cut with a beard trimmer, so I'm getting a kick out of these replies...


You put it so much better than I did.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just means "80's" hair will make a comeback.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom is a Boomer who's been doing hair for nearly five decades, and some of her (primarily Boomer) clientele have been relentless about getting her to do their hair. She's basically just been telling them, "We're both 70 f*cking years old, what the hell is wrong with you?"
 
ComaToast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As if coronavirus wasn't bad enough, now it's going to bring back hippies. God hates us all.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a hairstylist friend who's begging people on facebook to just wait and not cut or dye their own hair.

She's posting a steady stream of people who have completely wrecked their hair and it's hilarious.
 
GrogSmash [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was over due for a trim two months ago.

I'm now concerned about the fact that I havent shaved in two months.  I hadn't realized the grey had advanced quite that much.  It's no longer 'gaining ground' but more 'hunting down survivors of the original attack'.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just used a clippers with a guard set bigger than what I normally get it cut down to. I don't feel like a sheepdog but I haven't ruined anything either.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sum Dum Gai: I just gave myself a terrible buzz cut with a beard trimmer, so I'm getting a kick out of these replies...


I'm eyeing mine every day. One of these days I'll pull the trigger.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: This just means "80's" hair will make a comeback.

[Fark user image 236x278][Fark user image 236x317]


oh god save us, I lived through that once already.

I am fortunate in that my wife got pretty good with the clippers and texturizing scissors long ago, and though neither I nor anyone else has asked her to cut my hair for years, she did mine last week and it didn't come out any worse than the $25 cuts I normally pay for every month. I'm happy I look respectable for the work video chats.
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Im embracing it and going for either "Lethal Weapon" era Mel Gibson or "Dead Man Walking" era Sean Penn.
 
Abox
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Let's just shave our heads and wear smocks.
 
comrade
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I went all in on not cutting my hair. I'm growing my beard out since mid-march, and my hair looks like the guy from Aha. I also have a weight bench and dumbbells in the cellar I hit every day. I actually look quite good compared to the start. I'm looking forward to another month or so.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I let one of my kids cut my hair with clippers and she messed it all up. I don't know how she managed to do it but the hair is much shorter and thinner at the crown of my head and the front along the sides.
 
Marine1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: I just gave myself a terrible buzz cut with a beard trimmer, so I'm getting a kick out of these replies...


That's basically what I'm gonna do. Well, I temporarily broke my beard trimmer, so I ordered a Wahl clipper set. Should be here tomorrow or Thursday.

Barber's a 73-year-old guy who is semi-retired, and works out of his home. His wife has weird health issues where she can't travel anymore. He says he's terrified. I figure I'll probably see him sometime next year if he's still around and still willing to do business. Until then... buzz cuts it is.
 
EffervescingElephant
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Asking a hairstylist to do your hair right now, when it's CLEARLY PROHIBITED, is like asking a doctor friend to write you a random prescription for narcotics"

/hahahahahahahahahaha
//no
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

EffervescingElephant: "Asking a hairstylist to do your hair right now, when it's CLEARLY PROHIBITED, is like asking a doctor friend to write you a random prescription for narcotics"

/hahahahahahahahahaha
//no


There are far fewer crooked barbers.
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Asking a hairstylist to do your hair right now, when it's CLEARLY PROHIBITED, is like asking a doctor friend to write you a random prescription for narcotics."


No. No, it is not.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Sum Dum Gai: I just gave myself a terrible buzz cut with a beard trimmer, so I'm getting a kick out of these replies...

I'm eyeing mine every day. One of these days I'll pull the trigger.


Do it.  Sooner the better.  I wish I did mine 2 weeks ago.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: EffervescingElephant: "Asking a hairstylist to do your hair right now, when it's CLEARLY PROHIBITED, is like asking a doctor friend to write you a random prescription for narcotics"

/hahahahahahahahahaha
//no

There are far fewer crooked barbers.


But then I've never used a sports book based out of the doctor's office.
 
