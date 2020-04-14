 Skip to content
(BBC)   Old and busted: Gym users complain about inflexible contracts. New and hot: Gym owners complain about inflexible contracts. Ironic tag will be along in 26 minutes   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They will need to show proof they opened up a new gym over 500 miles away. And, even if they do, we're sending their asses to collections because fark you that's why.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedT
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not really sure why they can;t make rent, since you know they are still charging their customers.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
People have found out that they can walk, run and lift things without machines?
 
elgrancerdo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
God, I miss the gym.  These has got to be a meme
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

image.shutterstock.comView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What, do they think a new business is going to lease the space and move in while everything nonessential is supposed to be shut down?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

