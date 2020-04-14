 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 San Francisco)   Neighborhood rable rouser who once made Fark headlines for protesting a city ordinance about fence heights by placing naked mannequins all over his yard back at it again. Difficulty: with social distancing, PPE and bunny ears (SFW)   (abc7news.com) divider line
5
    More: Followup, Sociology, Yard, Debut albums, Inch, better part of a month, Thought, Mannequin, Ordinance  
•       •       •

223 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2020 at 9:45 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rable will rouse again!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was the rabble rouser in New Jersey, not in California:
https://www.foxnews.com/real-estate/n​e​w-jersey-man-resurrects-easter-bunny-l​awn-display.amp?ICID=ref_fark

a57.foxnews.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's some real dedication to dress all the mannequins. There are some morning, it takes me a few hours of motivation to get myself dressed. And I don't even wear fishnet stockings.
 
chewd
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I had a paranoid neighbor next door who had surrounded their house with flood lights. I wanted to put up a tall fence so i could sit in my back yard on nice evenings without a bunch of glare and bugs ruining everything. But the town had an ordinance that prohibited fences taller than 6 feet.

But there was no ordinance against trellises going taller than 6 feet... and there was no ordinance against double stacking those trellises so that they were basically a solid fence.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.