(Twitter)   You're quarantined at home and all you have is pots and pans and a pack of ping pong balls   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice EBM synth line!
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Captain Steroid: [i.kym-cdn.com image 680x938]


I 1000% want to see their resume/CV
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who lets someone call them 'Scotty' who isnt an engineer on the Enterprise?
Blasphemy. You're not Scotty.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: [static.boredpanda.com image 700x913]


Curling was never a sport. Stop trying to make roomba swiffer curling happen
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm quarantined at home and all I have is pot and pans.

And brownies. Lots and lots of brownies.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want to google "tricks with ping pong balls" I humbly suggest that you turn on Safe Search

... as an aside, I'm planning to repaint the bathroom - I need to know what will bond to latex
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: hissatsu: [static.boredpanda.com image 700x913]

Curling was never a sport. Stop trying to make roomba swiffer curling happen


Okay, smartarse, what is curling if not a sport?

It's actually quite physically demanding - you try that position they hold when casting the stone. Go on! You will probably pop a hip out of socket.
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
They obviously don't have cats.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

uttertosh: TorpedoOrca: hissatsu: [static.boredpanda.com image 700x913]

Curling was never a sport. Stop trying to make roomba swiffer curling happen

Okay, smartarse, what is curling if not a sport?

It's actually quite physically demanding - you try that position they hold when casting the stone. Go on! You will probably pop a hip out of socket.


Buddy I've held the same pose longer while sliding across ice and keeping my Timmy's from spilling. Not a drop!
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Pipe Dream" - Animusic.com
Youtube hyCIpKAIFyo

OK. Now on to round 2...
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: [Fark user image 600x600] [View Full Size image _x_]


The version of that I saw in Bangkok was slightly different.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thankfully I haven't gotten quite that bored yet.
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A million times better than every Dude Perfect video.
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Tanqueray: [Fark user image 600x600] [View Full Size image _x_]

The version of that I saw in Bangkok was slightly different.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Tanqueray: [Fark user image 600x600] [View Full Size image _x_]

The version of that I saw in Bangkok was slightly different.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Did the banana stick?
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Archie Goodwin: Tanqueray: [Fark user image 600x600] [View Full Size image _x_]

The version of that I saw in Bangkok was slightly different.

[Fark user image 302x167]
Did the banana stick?


Now I know what I am going to do while under a stay-at-home order...find Spalding Gray videos on YouTube.  Man, thanks for bringing him up.

:)
 
