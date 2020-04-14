 Skip to content
(STLToday)   69 year-old COVID survivor not only does shopping for seven families, he's donating plasma to help with experimental treatments   (stltoday.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Blood, Blood donation, Immune system, Blood bank, HIV, mild case of COVID-19, Potential side effects, experimental treatment  
winedrinkingman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I am really surprised this was not Tom Hanks.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
hope they let him know if he is still immune , supposedly the immunity period can be extremely short lived.
 
havocmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nice.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
good on this guy, very awesome.

I wonder if the facilities giving out the treatments do so for free too.
 
Bizzerk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nice.

I mean, like, really, that's super nice of him. All-time good-guy stuff, here. Well done.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've smoked a ton of weed and made friends with a squirrel in the yard. I'm doing my part.
 
