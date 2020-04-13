 Skip to content
(Twitter)   A brief Twitter thread explaining why the US Postal Service is so awesome. Which is also, coincidentally, why the Republicans want to kill it off. ('Murica Tag stands in as the Spiffy and Asinine Tags are once again Thunderdoming for America's heart)   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Simple way to save the USPS
Tell Trump former Presidents retain their Franking Privilege after leaving office so he will be able to send mail to America free of charge
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
If America needs to distribute covid-19 vaccine to every person in America, all on the same day. You know who can do that without break a sweat?
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
All of these USPS threads always neglect the fact that the USPS was the first non-military government agency to integrate (that I am aware of, but certainly the first major) and it was more or less voluntary, and it led to generations of middle class African Americans. And that was and is and affront to the GOP racist f*ckwads.
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

naughtyrev: All of these USPS threads always neglect the fact that the USPS was the first non-military government agency to integrate (that I am aware of, but certainly the first major) and it was more or less voluntary, and it led to generations of middle class African Americans. And that was and is and affront to the GOP racist f*ckwads.


It doesn't mention USPS being amongst the first, but it does mention how much it's helped African Americans.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

D_PaulAngel: naughtyrev: All of these USPS threads always neglect the fact that the USPS was the first non-military government agency to integrate (that I am aware of, but certainly the first major) and it was more or less voluntary, and it led to generations of middle class African Americans. And that was and is and affront to the GOP racist f*ckwads.

It doesn't mention USPS being amongst the first, but it does mention how much it's helped African Americans.

[Fark user image 425x408]


Ah, good, it was in there. And it's true. Not only did the USPS bring middle class wages to African Americans, it brought them to black women - which was a true effrontery to the racist ideologues.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

naughtyrev: All of these USPS threads always neglect the fact that the USPS was the first non-military government agency to integrate (that I am aware of, but certainly the first major) and it was more or less voluntary, and it led to generations of middle class African Americans. And that was and is and affront to the GOP racist f*ckwads.


also the fact that every other Farking western nation has a postal service and they arent going bankrjpt
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

naughtyrev: All of these USPS threads always neglect the fact that the USPS was the first non-military government agency to integrate (that I am aware of, but certainly the first major) and it was more or less voluntary, and it led to generations of middle class African Americans. And that was and is and affront to the GOP racist f*ckwads.


Not just them

Men In Black II - Post Office Scene
Youtube 4HgUh5bOgbM
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It just drives conservatives NUTS that no one is making a profit off the USPS.  Of course it's their rural supporters who will be screwed the most if it goes under.

And yeah, they're really, really terrified of vote-by-mail, too.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It would probably be a good idea to prefer online retailers that use USPS over, say, Amazon when possible.

/at least that's what I'm trying to do, anyway.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

themindiswatching: It would probably be a good idea to prefer online retailers that use USPS over, say, Amazon when possible.

/at least that's what I'm trying to do, anyway.


I live in a rural area, a town of 300.
We don't get home mail service.
I get confused when UPS will actually deliver to my PO box instead of my home.
Curious if UPS pays to do that.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until the 88th Chair Force Keyboard Commando Brigade finds out their SSI Disability checks won't come and start blaming Obama, Carter and FDR.
 
salsashark1 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How in the hell am I going to get any junk mail without the mail? HOW?!?

They are soooo important.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's just so blatant. Trump says that no republicans would be elected again if there was mail in voting and in the same week says he's not bailing out the USPS. I mean how much more "fark you, that's why" can you get?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Reliable, cheap mail delivery is theft!  You will perish in flame!

*trips over groceries*
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My mail lady (heh) is super hot and sultry, so I look forward to the daily delivery.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In the arcane transportation laws of the 20th century, to legally charge money to carry freight or people, you had to have Operating Authority. If the transportation was within a single state, the state regulated that authority. Georgia used to have statutory language that exempted Rural Route mail carriers from passenger authority licenses for up to a certain number of people. Basically, your mail carrier could also be running a small bus if they wanted to.

Also, before Enhanced 911, GPS, and Google Maps, if you needed to find someone's house out in the country, the local Post Office could help you locate the place.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So the North East states and the West States are both making compacts to deal with Covid-19
I can now picture a world in which there is a North East Postal Service and a Western Postal Service with some agreement between them.
And I can also imagine that states like Mississippi, Alabama and Florida being outraged that they don't have Free Mail and attempting to outlaw interstate mail services
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Those are really, REALLY, impressive numbers.
Now how much of that is absolute junk?

/I'm FOR the PO, not against
//I have to question the need these days though. It has been over 1-2 years since I've accessed my PO Box (that's what I use to register official mail).
///Everything else I receive via express/fedex/dhl or more probably, email
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Alphax: [Fark user image 791x960]


I will be stealing that svp
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just another failure for the king of fail.
I know I'll at least enjoy rubbing this in trump cultist faces. Hell I'm half tempted to spend my whole covid check on weed just so I can remind republicans from now till the end of time that it was a republican president and their "god emperor" that gave me $1200 to buy drugs with whenever they start going on about "socialist democrats an their guberment handouts"
 
A friend of Tony Simos [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

salsashark1: How in the hell am I going to get any junk mail without the mail? HOW?!?

They are soooo important.


The junk mail is crazy annoying, that's for sure.

Fortunately, my place has trashcans near the mailboxes, so I end up chucking the junk mail before going into my home.
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Depends strongly on local postmaster.

Ypsilanti, for example, has places that don't get mail for weeks at a time.  Going to the post office in person is met with stonewalling.  Rep. Debbie Dingell got involved, and it STILL didn't improve much.

Meanwhile, Ann Arbor's pretty good with mail.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's a useful, functional thing. So I assume all right wingers want to destroy it and shiat it up, like they do everything, as they are trash shiat people.
 
A friend of Tony Simos [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

neongoats: It's a useful, functional thing. So I assume all right wingers want to destroy it and shiat it up, like they do everything, as they are trash shiat people.


The desire to grift and be racist are strong in them.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Also, before Enhanced 911, GPS, and Google Maps, if you needed to find someone's house out in the country, the local Post Office could help you locate the place.


I moved to Bradford County PA in 2008, right around that time they were forced to do away with RR Boxes and change to street addresses for every house
I visit people in their houses for work and there are probably more than 50% of the public who never changed the number on their mailboxes. IDK if it's sloth, petty rebellion or some kind of paranoia keeping people from doing it but a decade later it is sometimes impossible to find people.

Now I'm wondering would a for profit mail service put in the effort to find Joe Sixpack's house to deliver a letter or his insulin?
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And experimentally (in normal times) I found that mail got to most places I sent it in 1-3 days, roughly correlated with distance.  Except Chicago: anything sent there took a minimum of 4 days and usually longer.  I've heard Chicago is notorious for delays.  No idea if it's union "work to rule" or what.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JohnAnnArbor: And experimentally (in normal times) I found that mail got to most places I sent it in 1-3 days, roughly correlated with distance.  Except Chicago: anything sent there took a minimum of 4 days and usually longer.  I've heard Chicago is notorious for delays.  No idea if it's union "work to rule" or what.


Or they could be understaffed and overworked, but you go ahead and knee jerk blame unions for it
 
b0rg9
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fusillade762: It just drives conservatives NUTS that no one is making a profit off the USPS.  Of course it's their rural supporters who will be screwed the most if it goes under.

And yeah, they're really, really terrified of vote-by-mail, too.


And that's a stupid conclusion for them, too, because the company I work for is strong and we're tightly integrated with USPS.

It's a critical vehicle for all kinds of private industries. But they're idiots. And the mail in voting thing.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: ///Everything else I receive via express/fedex/dhl or more probably, email


Yeah, those are gonna be more expensive without USPS around.
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

spongeboob: JohnAnnArbor: And experimentally (in normal times) I found that mail got to most places I sent it in 1-3 days, roughly correlated with distance.  Except Chicago: anything sent there took a minimum of 4 days and usually longer.  I've heard Chicago is notorious for delays.  No idea if it's union "work to rule" or what.

Or they could be understaffed and overworked, but you go ahead and knee jerk blame unions for it


I said "no idea."  I do know I've seen parking lots at post offices with all the best spots empty and marked "union local xxx president only" so unions are prominent.  One was in a largely Republican area.  Found out after an election that, mysteriously, almost all the absentee ballots mailed out to the locals though that office never arrived.  I'm sure that was TOTALLY coincidental.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Unobtanium: Also, before Enhanced 911, GPS, and Google Maps, if you needed to find someone's house out in the country, the local Post Office could help you locate the place.

I moved to Bradford County PA in 2008, right around that time they were forced to do away with RR Boxes and change to street addresses for every house
I visit people in their houses for work and there are probably more than 50% of the public who never changed the number on their mailboxes. IDK if it's sloth, petty rebellion or some kind of paranoia keeping people from doing it but a decade later it is sometimes impossible to find people.

Now I'm wondering would a for profit mail service put in the effort to find Joe Sixpack's house to deliver a letter or his insulin?


I bet a few returned deliveries would get those lazy Bernie Bros to fix those numbers.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Somebody forgot to tell the postal workers who handle my mail to be awesome.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I thought this tweet was from Bill Parcells
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Also, the post office lost my Haynes manual recently. Investigate and defund.
 
chewd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Somebody forgot to tell the postal workers who handle my mail to be awesome.


Same here... the postal service here in South Austin is run by somebody's flunky nephew or something. I have to pay all my bills electronically because they only deliver my mail about 30% of the time.
 
Harlee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Those are really, REALLY, impressive numbers.
Now how much of that is absolute junk?

/I'm FOR the PO, not against
//I have to question the need these days though. It has been over 1-2 years since I've accessed my PO Box (that's what I use to register official mail).
///Everything else I receive via express/fedex/dhl or more probably, email


One person's junk is another person's gold. Junk mail, much as I generally hate it too, serves a purpose. A significant percentage of the recipients must respond to it, otherwise I doubt that it would have the staying power that it does. One small example: "Valuepak" is simply a weekly envelope consisting of nothing put coupons for local businesses, ranging from dentists, to car repair, to restaurants. We generally ignore everything except the restaurant coupons, which often have awesome deals (this pre-C19 of course).

Junk mail can allow new businesses a competitive edge.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Uninformed Delivery says I'm getting a piece of mail today.  Great excitement!  Much anticipation!
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chewd: FirstDennis: Somebody forgot to tell the postal workers who handle my mail to be awesome.

Same here... the postal service here in South Austin is run by somebody's flunky nephew or something. I have to pay all my bills electronically because they only deliver my mail about 30% of the time.


Somebody's Flunky Nephew is my new Greenday tribute band name.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ababyatemydingo: naughtyrev: All of these USPS threads always neglect the fact that the USPS was the first non-military government agency to integrate (that I am aware of, but certainly the first major) and it was more or less voluntary, and it led to generations of middle class African Americans. And that was and is and affront to the GOP racist f*ckwads.

also the fact that every other Farking western nation has a postal service and they arent going bankrjpt


America is a 2nd-rate nation, and quickly dropping. And Republicans cheer its fall.

\but we still let them vote and participate in society for some reason
 
great_tigers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've been a member of the fark community for fifteen plus years. This place has always rooted for the death of the USPS. Now all of a sudden they desire it to survive?
 
philotech [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have to request my important mail be sent using UPS or FedEx because USPS in my area thinks if the first letter of the street is right and the number is right forward or reverse, then that's where the mail goes... I get mail for 15 Dock Lane, 51 Deep Lane, 15 Deer Lane, et al...
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

A friend of Tony Simos: salsashark1: How in the hell am I going to get any junk mail without the mail? HOW?!?

They are soooo important.

The junk mail is crazy annoying, that's for sure.

Fortunately, my place has trashcans near the mailboxes, so I end up chucking the junk mail before going into my home.


You should recycle it instead.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: A friend of Tony Simos: salsashark1: How in the hell am I going to get any junk mail without the mail? HOW?!?

They are soooo important.

The junk mail is crazy annoying, that's for sure.

Fortunately, my place has trashcans near the mailboxes, so I end up chucking the junk mail before going into my home.

You should recycle it instead.


99% chance your recycling bin stuff is getting chucked in the trash anyway
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

A friend of Tony Simos: The junk mail is crazy annoying, that's for sure.

Fortunately, my place has trashcans near the mailboxes, so I end up chucking the junk mail before going into my home.


Than how annoying is it?
 
A friend of Tony Simos [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Also, the post office lost my Haynes manual recently. Investigate and defund.


Meh, Haynes is part of the lamestream media.
 
A friend of Tony Simos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mugato: A friend of Tony Simos: The junk mail is crazy annoying, that's for sure.

Fortunately, my place has trashcans near the mailboxes, so I end up chucking the junk mail before going into my home.

Than how annoying is it?


I saw fairly annoying.  I'll give it a rating of 4/10.
 
physt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Any politician that aids in the destruction of the post office should be immediately removed from their position.
 
cptrios
‘’ less than a minute ago  

great_tigers: I've been a member of the fark community for fifteen plus years. This place has always rooted for the death of the USPS. Now all of a sudden they desire it to survive?


I don't think I've ever seen more than a few people rooting for the death of the USPS here. These threads about the Republicans trying to destroy/privatize it come up every once in a while, and the sentiment is usually pro-USPS.
 
