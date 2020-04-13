 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Nothing says "essential worker" like "her last paycheck before she died was $20.64"   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
that's pretty farking dark.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Goddam
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That is appalling to say the least.
Even worse, we have let it come to this.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That is not right.

Whether we like it or not our lives are defined by the politics of our nation.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
My local grocery store (and the whole chain) makes a point out of hiring the disabled. Some of the check-out clerks have downs syndrome or other apparent developmental disabilities. Generally speaking, I think it's a good thing.

Before scanners, the people who rang up your order at the grocery store tended to have phenomenal memories. In the natural order of things they tended to work up to that job from a stocking clerk where a person stamped cans or otherwise applied a price tag to items as they shelved them. By the time you were a checker you'd learned to file away the current price of a can of soup, a box of cake mix, apples, the various sized bottles of Wesson oil and thousands of items. Seldom would someone have to run a price check for when the tag fell off.

But the unions were strong back then. Working as a checker paid a good livable wage. For many reasons, that changed. "Right to Work" laws meant you could work those jobs without joining and paying union dues. Strikes were broken. (even then, the price of healthcare and benefits was a big deal). By the late 70s it was over. Bar code scanners radically changed the job. Less work for stocking clerks too as you didn't need to put a price on everything.

Good bad or indifferent, the job requirements changed. And perhaps a good way to see it is that it opened the door to where people who might otherwise have found the job overly challenging could not have a job and help to support themselves. With a little coaxing and effort, sure, that was at least of good aspect of the change.

Right until we're in the middle of an serious epidemic of a very infectious disease. That fundamentally changes the requirements of an employee that directly interfaces with the public.

And as far as I have seen, no allowances have been made to effectively provide appropriate protection for handicapped people working these essential jobs at the supermarket. It's criminal.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
wademh:

Welcome to late-stage capitalism, where Government of the People by the Money, for the Money is the Law of the Land.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Don't worry. I've been assured by many Trump supporters they are taking the brave stance and willing to sacrifice more of these poor bastard's lives, proving what virile, manly, alpha gods they are. And definitely not a bunch of beta incels discussing who is expendable and how many of them they are willing to expend.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Funny, all it took was a pandemic to make it clear how f*cked up this country has become

/I blame a critical lack of leadership
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Funny, all it took was a pandemic to make it clear how f*cked up this country has become

/I blame a critical lack of leadership


It was perfectly clear beforehand.

Now it's acute.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Giant Food employee in Largo dies after being diagnosed with coronavirus
Youtube GsPKf1-qulM
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
These people are heros. I have not gone in a couple weeks but they still asked how my day was going last time
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wademh: Before scanners, the people who rang up your order at the grocery store tended to have phenomenal memories. In the natural order of things they tended to work up to that job from a stocking clerk where a person stamped cans or otherwise applied a price tag to items as they shelved them. By the time you were a checker you'd learned to file away the current price of a can of soup, a box of cake mix, apples, the various sized bottles of Wesson oil and thousands of items. Seldom would someone have to run a price check for when the tag fell off.


Even when I was a cashier back in the 80s we still had to memorize a crapload of codes for produce and bulk hardware items like nails.  The GF and I who were both working at the same store made flashcards.  That was when I learned, in my early 20s, that I'd been pronouncing the word "rutabaga" incorrectly my entire life.

And of course then journeymen cashiers made BANK compared to entry level workers (which at the time was like three fiddy an hour here in Oregon).
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fusillade762: wademh: Before scanners, the people who rang up your order at the grocery store tended to have phenomenal memories. In the natural order of things they tended to work up to that job from a stocking clerk where a person stamped cans or otherwise applied a price tag to items as they shelved them. By the time you were a checker you'd learned to file away the current price of a can of soup, a box of cake mix, apples, the various sized bottles of Wesson oil and thousands of items. Seldom would someone have to run a price check for when the tag fell off.

Even when I was a cashier back in the 80s we still had to memorize a crapload of codes for produce and bulk hardware items like nails.  The GF and I who were both working at the same store made flashcards.  That was when I learned, in my early 20s, that I'd been pronouncing the word "rutabaga" incorrectly my entire life.

And of course then journeymen cashiers made BANK compared to entry level workers (which at the time was like three fiddy an hour here in Oregon).


1975 survey of average wages for women. Minimum wage was $2.00. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Unlike a CEO, who would have received a golden parachute commensurate to his "worthiness" to the company, this "essential worker" received 20 bucks.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wademh: fusillade762: wademh: Before scanners, the people who rang up your order at the grocery store tended to have phenomenal memories. In the natural order of things they tended to work up to that job from a stocking clerk where a person stamped cans or otherwise applied a price tag to items as they shelved them. By the time you were a checker you'd learned to file away the current price of a can of soup, a box of cake mix, apples, the various sized bottles of Wesson oil and thousands of items. Seldom would someone have to run a price check for when the tag fell off.

Even when I was a cashier back in the 80s we still had to memorize a crapload of codes for produce and bulk hardware items like nails.  The GF and I who were both working at the same store made flashcards.  That was when I learned, in my early 20s, that I'd been pronouncing the word "rutabaga" incorrectly my entire life.

And of course then journeymen cashiers made BANK compared to entry level workers (which at the time was like three fiddy an hour here in Oregon).

1975 survey of average wages for women. Minimum wage was $2.00. [Fark user image 850x178]


posted too soon
Fark user imageView Full Size


I was going to point out that salaries were better in many places. I knew someone making effectively $8 an hour about 1976 as head stock clerk at a local grocery store. He was 17.  With union wages he bought his own car and had his own apartment. Drinking age was 21 but he was head stocking clear and the grocery stores in CA sold alcohol.

But to the point, people were making 4 times minimum wage after 2 years. But that was about the peak. The unions were broken the next year, I recall having to pass picket lines to shop for groceries. But there were wide ranging layoffs in aerospace in the late 70s, high unemployment, high inflation and workers got the wrong end of the stick.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the over / under on how much she was getting paid per hour?

I will take any and all action on the over if the line is MIN_WAGE - .01

'Murica
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No good deed goes unpunished
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry to be the one who has to throw a bit of cold water on all of the outrage, but it says her last day at work was March 16. Given most companies in USA pay on a biweekly cycle, her meagre earnings likely represent a single day at work. We also learn she was on a special disability programme with the grocer, so she may well have been making less than minimum wage given disability subsidy from the government and was most likely not working a full eight hour day.

Sad story, nonetheless.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Jesus farking christ.
 
phishrace
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The worst part about this is the supermarkets are making bank right now. They know restaraunts are out, so it's the supermarket or nothing. No more sales on any items. Regular list price for everything. And because so many products are running out, people are buying more expensive brands of items they usually buy. They get you either way.

Some stores are paying their worker additional combat pay, but they all should be. Every farking one of them.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hey, MAGAts, a woman died from 20 bucks.

Are we great again yet?  Or do we have to kill more innocent people?
 
TheWriteGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I sewed masks for every front-facing employee at our local Giant Eagle (that's JAUNT IGGLE to the yinzers), because they don't have enough. Purely for selfish reasons; I don't want my mom to get sick. Or any of you farkers, but mostly my mom.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We are such a shiathole nation sometimes.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mad Canadian: What's the over / under on how much she was getting paid per hour?

I will take any and all action on the over if the line is MIN_WAGE - .01

'Murica


There are tax subsidies for hiring the disabled.
There are also provisions for paying less than minimum wage, so I'm not taking that bet.
 
Whoatherebabie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Sorry to be the one who has to throw a bit of cold water on all of the outrage, but it says her last day at work was March 16. Given most companies in USA pay on a biweekly cycle, her meagre earnings likely represent a single day at work. We also learn she was on a special disability programme with the grocer, so she may well have been making less than minimum wage given disability subsidy from the government and was most likely not working a full eight hour day.

Sad story, nonetheless.


I'm sorry, is $20.64  A DAY normal for some circumstance??

Ok so yes, it's America (USA USA etc), but running that by Australian conditions (my home Aussie etc, OY OY etc ) where the minimum hours payable would be 3 hours, that would be $6.88 per hour.  If it was 8 hours it would be $2.58 per hour.  I'm guessing that this is after-tax not before.

Hmmm.  The would want to be one hell of a disability subsidy....
 
Whoatherebabie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Whoatherebabie: Shaggy_C: Sorry to be the one who has to throw a bit of cold water on all of the outrage, but it says her last day at work was March 16. Given most companies in USA pay on a biweekly cycle, her meagre earnings likely represent a single day at work. We also learn she was on a special disability programme with the grocer, so she may well have been making less than minimum wage given disability subsidy from the government and was most likely not working a full eight hour day.

Sad story, nonetheless.

I'm sorry, is $20.64  A DAY normal for some circumstance??

Ok so yes, it's America (USA USA etc), but running that by Australian conditions (my home Aussie etc, OY OY etc ) where the minimum hours payable would be 3 hours, that would be $6.88 per hour.  If it was 8 hours it would be $2.58 per hour.  I'm guessing that this is after-tax not before.

Hmmm.  THAT would want to be one hell of a disability subsidy....

FTFM
 
trerro
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Sorry to be the one who has to throw a bit of cold water on all of the outrage, but it says her last day at work was March 16. Given most companies in USA pay on a biweekly cycle, her meagre earnings likely represent a single day at work. We also learn she was on a special disability programme with the grocer, so she may well have been making less than minimum wage given disability subsidy from the government and was most likely not working a full eight hour day.

Sad story, nonetheless.


Most places don't allow employers to assign shifts of less than 4 hours, so even assuming that pay was for a single 4-hour shift, that's $5/hour. The federal poverty line is over 12. It should not be acceptable to pay less than half of the poverty line for any job, under any circumstances.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Sorry to be the one who has to throw a bit of cold water on all of the outrage, but it says her last day at work was March 16. Given most companies in USA pay on a biweekly cycle, her meagre earnings likely represent a single day at work. We also learn she was on a special disability programme with the grocer, so she may well have been making less than minimum wage given disability subsidy from the government and was most likely not working a full eight hour day.

Sad story, nonetheless.


Quality save.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Which. Goddam. Store?
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hopefully she only worked for 1 hour.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Whoatherebabie: I'm sorry, is $20.64  A DAY normal for some circumstance??


For a part-time worker on minimum wage, could well be. That day was a Monday, so they could have just had her in for the evening rush. We have no idea what her employment situation looked like; apparently Maryland phased out its rules exempting minimum wage for disabled worked in 2016, so she should have been earning the full $10/hour. My expectation is that she made more than minimum wage and only had two hours in the pay period. Nothing else makes sense unless there were some giant deductions in there we're not aware of...
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheWriteGirl: I sewed masks for every front-facing employee at our local Giant Eagle (that's JAUNT IGGLE to the yinzers), because they don't have enough. Purely for selfish reasons; I don't want my mom to get sick. Or any of you farkers, but mostly my mom.


You're awesome, thank you
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Which. Goddam. Store?


Giant Food in Largo. Look up at video I posted.
 
Salmon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Did no one else scroll down to the naked gramma?
 
otherideas
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Boy I'm so outraged! It shows the depravity if 'Murica!

Course the worthless tweet tells nothing of what the $20 is for (left over unpaid vacation time, 2 hrs of work, refund from overpayment of insurance) but I'm outraged all the way!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

otherideas: Boy I'm so outraged! It shows the depravity if 'Murica!

Course the worthless tweet tells nothing of what the $20 is for (left over unpaid vacation time, 2 hrs of work, refund from overpayment of insurance) but I'm outraged all the way!


Exactly!  I'm sure if we were to see this woman's entire paycheck for a full period, we'd all agree it was worth dying over.
 
