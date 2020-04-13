 Skip to content
92
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
yze
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You do too much
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No. Even ass master voted this down
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Honestly... I prefer vaginas.

#dryhole
 
clkeagle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Damn near killed 'em.

/what?
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cam?
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not for me, I have a very delicate near virginal sphincter.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You have to use butt with that tag.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Old Man Winter: You have to use butt with that tag.


Assanine
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not into suppositories, TYVM
 
The Rest Are Bait [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Covid is spread through the 3rd eye.  I'll hold off for now.
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Old Man Winter: You have to use butt with that tag.


Headline fixed
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, there goes my Cam Anal post/joke
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Moderator: Old Man Winter: You have to use butt with that tag.

Headline fixed


ohyou.jpg
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
UFIB?
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ha Ha, they changed the headline. Kudos mods.

And here ya go
 
birdmanesq [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Moderator: Old Man Winter: You have to use butt with that tag.

Headline fixed


You're doing the Lord's work, Moderator.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Moderator: Old Man Winter: You have to use butt with that tag.

Headline fixed


This literally made me cancel someone's lame ass down vote.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What what?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Moderator: Old Man Winter: You have to use butt with that tag.

Headline fixed

This literally made me cancel someone's lame ass down vote.


I flipped my vote
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Unapproved anal *will* result force me to revoce both your pussy and oral privileges.

Choose carefully
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Moderator: Old Man Winter: You have to use butt with that tag.

Headline fixed


Thanks.  Now green this b*tch.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Murflette: Unapproved anal *will* result force me to revoce both your pussy and oral privileges.

Choose carefully


But does that mean there is a chance for approved anal? Just asking questions.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Old Man Winter: Moderator: Old Man Winter: You have to use butt with that tag.

Headline fixed

Thanks.  Now green this b*tch.


I got a few gifs
 
MBK [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Buttstuff in the Time of Corona - new bestseller by MBK
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
comeupants.comView Full Size
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Butt.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Murflette: Unapproved anal *will* result force me to revoce both your pussy and oral privileges.

Choose carefully

But does that mean there is a chance for approved anal? Just asking questions.


Size limits apply
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

croesius: [Fark user image image 425x425]

Butt.


F*ck, the furries have gone too far.  Combining with unrepentant dump truckers.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Murflette: Unapproved anal *will* result force me to revoce both your pussy and oral privileges.

Choose carefully


Okay so where do we submit the paperwork for the butt permits? And is there an oral test before we apply? Any certifications we'll need? Does a forklift license count?
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Murflette: Unapproved anal *will* result force me to revoce both your pussy and oral privileges.

Choose carefully

Okay so where do we submit the paperwork for the butt permits? And is there an oral test before we apply? Any certifications we'll need? Does a forklift license count?


The office is closed due to coronavirus. Maximum size limits and personality tests apply. The offer is subject to cancellation at any time, for any reason.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Murflette: Bennie Crabtree: Murflette: Unapproved anal *will* result force me to revoce both your pussy and oral privileges.

Choose carefully

Okay so where do we submit the paperwork for the butt permits? And is there an oral test before we apply? Any certifications we'll need? Does a forklift license count?

The office is closed due to coronavirus. Maximum size limits and personality tests apply. The offer is subject to cancellation at any time, for any reason.


*readies # 2 pencil, practices filling in the Scantron dots*
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
comeupants.comView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And green.

Oh boy.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Folks, this is what $5 gets you.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Greenlit?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Prepare your anus.

comeupants.comView Full Size
 
sarahthustra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Green?
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

croesius: [Fark user image image 425x425]

Butt.


Ahahahahahaha
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is this a Prudie thread, because that always seems to be the appropriate answer there...
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait, this legit went green?
LOL!

I love this place.
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
GREEN FLAG!
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What what?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

croesius: [Fark user image 425x425]

Butt.


comeupants.comView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is dumb.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hey main page, this is the quality content you are missing out on TFD now that the lunch table is back.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

envirovore: Wait, this legit went green?
LOL!

I love this place.


Right? This should be fun. I may have to smoke another bowl.
 
