 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   Russia is handling their coronavirus outbreak so well there's definitely no queues of ambulances trying to bring patients to Moscow hospitals   (independent.co.uk) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Vladimir Putin, Moscow region, escalating coronavirus crisis, Russia, Facebook post, Sergei Sobyanin, new coronavirus cases, anti-Kremlin politicians  
•       •       •

530 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2020 at 1:41 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Elevator shaft.
(BANG)
Elevator shaft.
(BANG)
Elevator shaft.
(BANG)
Elevator shaft.
(BANG)
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That is questionable footage as to whether they have patients inside. Those could be parked and prepared to go out if there is an increase in calls for all we know
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

KungFuJunkie: That is questionable footage as to whether they have patients inside. Those could be parked and prepared to go out if there is an increase in calls for all we know


Yes, that is the standard procedure, indicating everything is wonderful, I'm sure.

Definitely not a sign that the wheels are about to fall off.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The people who matter in Russia have doctors on retainer and their own ventilators.

All Volodya has to do is get the mass graves dug, and then declare their whereabouts a "nature reserve" off limits to civilians.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MikeyFuccon: The people who matter in Russia have doctors on retainer and their own ventilators.

All Volodya has to do is get the mass graves dug, and then declare their whereabouts a "nature reserve" off limits to civilians.

I think the only countries on earth that can disappear people in those kinds of numbers is China and North Korea.If they do it in Russia it will likely come out.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile in China, they are worried about a second wave of infections from people coming from Russia, for the simple reason that people coming into China from Russia keep testing positive, which is super weird given that there is no coronavirus in Russia.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cubansaltyballs: MikeyFuccon: The people who matter in Russia have doctors on retainer and their own ventilators.

All Volodya has to do is get the mass graves dug, and then declare their whereabouts a "nature reserve" off limits to civilians.
I think the only countries on earth that can disappear people in those kinds of numbers is China and North Korea.If they do it in Russia it will likely come out.


Russia has the land necessary for that, er, undertaking. They might not be able to do it quietly, but they can certainly do it.

And with President Titty Baby in control of at least a third of the world's nukes, the rest of the world will forced to sit idly by and watch millions of people in Russia and Russian-occupied territories e.g. Crimea die, in the hopes that their deliberate inaction might give tens or hundreds of millions of people in their own countries a chance to live in a world without widespread radiation.

By the time anyone who could do anything about it cared enough to try and/or no longer had reason to fear nuclear retaliation from America, Putin's ashes will have already been interred in the walls of the Kremlin. And his co-conspirators will also be dead and buried, some of them probably in those same mass graves they helped dig.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wish Putin would get it.
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Wish Putin would get it.


And his orange toad also
 
GungFu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hmmm. It just looks like Moscow is full of healthy people and so ambulances are not needed. What's the big deal?

#fakenews! Don't believe the hype!
thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At least they are still trying to take people to the hospital. Hopefully they will get their shiat together quickly since the people getting sick had no real hope of avoiding COVID in the first place.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lot of mongols there in Moscow.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'd like to put my shares into buying a submarine and getting rich with the South Americans.

At least they have a code.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is this the schadenfreude the sick freaks have been waiting for?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Everybody is Russian to get in.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: I think the only countries on earth that can disappear people in those kinds of numbers is China and North Korea.If they do it in Russia it will likely come out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
storage1.censor.net.uaView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In Mother Russia, virus kill you!

wait...
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.