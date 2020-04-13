 Skip to content
(NBC News)   All the other kids with the pumped up kicks, You'd better run, better run, out run my gun   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Crimes, Adrian Cosby, 19-year-old men, second suspect, Sergio Berben, Homicide, George Walton, Murder  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Frikkin Cosby kid
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You better run all day and run all night, And keep your dirty feelings deep inside
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A cousin of the band's bassist survived the shooting at Columbine. "Pumped Up Kicks" is from the perspective of a kid planning a school shooting.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Damn, that's an expensive shoe.
 
Birnone
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The whole thing sounds sketchy to me. You're going to meet someone so they can buy $1000 of shoes and you take your gf? Did it not occur to either of them that maybe someone willing to spend that much on those shoes on the street isn't really eager to give you the money?

In case someone thinks "With a witness there it helps discourage shenanigans", no it doesn't. If I'm willing to shoot you for those shoes I'd shoot your passengers too. The only reason to bring her is if she was armed and ready to provide cover fire, which it sounds like she wasn't.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When exactly did this shoe fascination start?  The earliest examples that I can recall are from the 1980s, starting with Imelda Marcos, but I am sure it happened before that.  In the 1990s to present apparently the whole expensive sneaker thing happened.  Then there was the whole, "If you want a good indication on whether a guy is gay or not look at his shoes" which is probably an unfair stereotype.  There are also the foot fetish guys who want to sniff the shoes or something.

None of that I understand.  The sneaker thing I sort of get as it might show that you are not dirt poor.  Killing someone over sneakers seems to be taking things a bit far though.  Whatever.  Some people are into shoes and I am not.  To each his or her own.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
After a fair trial of course, during their incarceration (hopefully awaiting a death penalty via emboweling.  Yes, death by having more bowels put in them) they should also be shoe-less the whole time.  Awaiting their death, probably for decades without shoes.  And any other inmate that gives them shoes is sentenced to also never being allowed shoes.  They should also be barred from wearing socks.  Except in the shower or any job they have with where their feet might get wet, like janitorial work in the prison.  They must wear socks during that so their feet stay wet for a long time.  Also, they should be banned from trimming their toe claws.  Make sure the other inmates know these are the foot freaks on death row.

And their parents should also be barred from having shoes or socks for their life.  They produced defectives, and should be happy just to be alive, for they bring shame upon the human race.  They produced defectives that killed over expensive farking shoes.  And if a place requires shoes, then I guess they can't go in it.  So they might be barred from many super markets.  They better get good at whatever job they can do to buy amazon prime pantry delivery.  And it better be a job they can do without shoes.  Oh, and no socks for them either.  Except when it rains outside.

And both groups, the crims and their parents should be recorded and have their shoeless life on youtube.  No matter what suffering it brings them.  The more suffering the better deterrent for other shoe murderers.

After this new penalty is enacted, I bet shoe killings drop off significantly
 
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Birnone: The whole thing sounds sketchy to me. You're going to meet someone so they can buy $1000 of shoes and you take your gf? Did it not occur to either of them that maybe someone willing to spend that much on those shoes on the street isn't really eager to give you the money?

In case someone thinks "With a witness there it helps discourage shenanigans", no it doesn't. If I'm willing to shoot you for those shoes I'd shoot your passengers too. The only reason to bring her is if she was armed and ready to provide cover fire, which it sounds like she wasn't.


They're high school kids, which means they have limited life experience and don't always make the best decisions.

These murders always suck more when the victim is hot. She's 18, so tell Chris Hansen to shove it.
 
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: After a fair trial of course, during their incarceration (hopefully awaiting a death penalty via emboweling.  Yes, death by having more bowels put in them) they should also be shoe-less the whole time.  Awaiting their death, probably for decades without shoes.  And any other inmate that gives them shoes is sentenced to also never being allowed shoes.  They should also be barred from wearing socks.  Except in the shower or any job they have with where their feet might get wet, like janitorial work in the prison.  They must wear socks during that so their feet stay wet for a long time.  Also, they should be banned from trimming their toe claws.  Make sure the other inmates know these are the foot freaks on death row.

And their parents should also be barred from having shoes or socks for their life.  They produced defectives, and should be happy just to be alive, for they bring shame upon the human race.  They produced defectives that killed over expensive farking shoes.  And if a place requires shoes, then I guess they can't go in it.  So they might be barred from many super markets.  They better get good at whatever job they can do to buy amazon prime pantry delivery.  And it better be a job they can do without shoes.  Oh, and no socks for them either.  Except when it rains outside.

And both groups, the crims and their parents should be recorded and have their shoeless life on youtube.  No matter what suffering it brings them.  The more suffering the better deterrent for other shoe murderers.

After this new penalty is enacted, I bet shoe killings drop off significantly


Also, a judge who looks as much as possible like Ronny Cox should preside and make sure during the sentencing to tell the defendants that they're "De-fffffff-FFEC......tivvvvvve", drawing out the word over a full 10 seconds.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: After a fair trial of course, during their incarceration (hopefully awaiting a death penalty via emboweling.  Yes, death by having more bowels put in them)


Stop!  I can only be embiggened so much!
 
camarugala
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Everything they warned us in eighties preschool was right on! Next thing you know, people will be throwing their shoes over power lines in order to mark their territory. Much like a dog pissing on a fire hydrant.
Hurry urban America!
 
SirMadness
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Birnone: In case someone thinks "With a witness there it helps discourage shenanigans", no it doesn't. If I'm willing to shoot you for those shoes I'd shoot your passengers too. The only reason to bring her is if she was armed and ready to provide cover fire, which it sounds like she wasn't.


Wherever you live must be an uncivilised shiathole.
 
