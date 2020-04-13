 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   Still swinging through the alphabet on Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT), but instead of doing the letter "Y", every song title begins with "You" (or a suitable contraction). I'll play 'Xanadu' for you "X" aficionados next week   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the alternate Live365 link.

Dealing with 60-70 mph wind gusts around here for the next couple of hours.  Had an hour+ power failure earlier and Xfinity is warning of more.  The show is all loaded on the server so there shouldn't be any problem there, I just might drop out of the chats without warning.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well it doesn't start with Y exactly but close enough...great song from Mountain at Woodstock
For Yasgur's Farm
Youtube py28H6xITFE
 
IDisME
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Xanadu sure.  And then every song by Brand X?
 
wingnut396
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
YYZ
Young Lust
Young Love
Yackety Sax
 
wingnut396
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

IDisME: Xanadu sure.  And then every song by Brand X?


But WHICH Xanadu... disco or rushian?
 
chewd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You Wear It So Well
Youtube kuFeW7JIx6w
 
wingnut396
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lets two step to Yambilee cher!

Yambilee
Youtube UNu8Fjm6FNQ
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wingnut396: IDisME: Xanadu sure.  And then every song by Brand X?

But WHICH Xanadu... disco or rushian?


Hmm, at 11 minutes sounds like something I'd close the show with.
 
LewDux
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
you, me and us - Brooks
Youtube KEXDzKa83t8
 
chewd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fingathing - You Fly Me
Youtube REtoCsZYiT4
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I had just gotten everything loaded up to the server and was working on my intro bit when the power started flickering.  The UPS will hold the main PC up for about 20 minutes, another UPS holds up the internet modem.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There were 3 UPS beeping while the power was out

1.  The main UPS running this PC and all its monitors, external drives and network stuff (fortunately with a new battery)
2. One with the TiVo, TV and amp and the cable modem.  That's the first one that died (20 minutes)
3. One that runs a string of Flex lighting through the living room, hallway and bedroom.

Then there was Cleo the cat sighing and snoring from under the sofa.
 
