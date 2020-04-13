 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(US Naval Institute)   Navy will keep an aircraft carrier at sea so that the crew stays healthy and combat-ready. Hey, a U.S. Navy ship that has been isolated from a pandemic as the world dissolves into chaos sounds like it would make a good TV series   (news.usni.org) divider line
40
    More: Obvious, Suez Canal, United States Navy, Red Sea, Arleigh Burke class destroyer, Theodore Roosevelt, strike group, Carrier battle group, call carrier strike group  
•       •       •

505 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2020 at 8:39 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope that they have limited where the carriers aircrews can land or else the could just as easily start the pandemic from a returning and not allow any new aircrews on board.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We don't need another Battlestar: Galactica reboot.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was watching that on Hulu, and then it got too far-fetched.

Now it's a goddamn documentary.
 
falkone32
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: We don't need another Battlestar: Galactica reboot.


Would you prefer Waterworld?
 
Linkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only we could find writers worth a shiat.
 
nullptr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I was watching that on Hulu, and then it got too far-fetched.

Now it's a goddamn documentary.


It did get Moonraker-style silly at the end but it is one of my favorite series. I started watching it again and was impressed with the SFX. DoD must have dumped a lot of money into the show.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
CPO Sharkey: The Next Generation
 
madgonad
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

sdd2000: I hope that they have limited where the carriers aircrews can land or else the could just as easily start the pandemic from a returning and not allow any new aircrews on board.


Well, the chuckleheads thought nothing of visiting a Vietnamese port 30 days ago and letting the virus on board the Roosevelt. I mean, yeah, there were only a few dozen confirmed cases in Vietnam at the time, but what are the odds of one of the few thousand US sailors contracting a disease while carousing in port?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Until Japanese Zeroes show up on radar.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It was a damn good series.

hollywoodnewssource.comView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Uh.. it was a series anyway.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm not up on my naval TV shows. Is the headline a reference to the pink submarine show or movie that exists in the periphery of my childhood memory?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And the USA tells i's rivals "don't test us" while they can't because they're falling apart too.  Guess this means we don't need more carriers for universal world disasters.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I know a lot of veterans and active duty personnel.

All I can think of is them worrying about their wives, kids, and family and not being able to be there.  On the same note, most military wives can handle it.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lostcat: I'm not up on my naval TV shows. Is the headline a reference to the pink submarine show or movie that exists in the periphery of my childhood memory?

[Fark user image 425x257]


"The Japanese don't have anything like this!" How wacist (WACist)
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I watched the first couple episodes but it failed in bad protocol and fell into bad tv. Unlike star trek, the captain would not leave the ship to go exploring and other shenanigans. An XO, maybe for established areas of control but not him/her either.
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They are outside of any incubation period. It will be interesting to see if any of the sailors become infected.  that would be amazing in terms of transmission vectors.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
so sailors going to be on a fishing mission to resupply their own ship ?
 
gaslight [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They have roughly 6,000 people on board and serve 18,000 meals a day. The food will run out soon and they'll need resupply which increases the risk of infection.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

McGrits: I watched the first couple episodes but it failed in bad protocol and fell into bad tv. Unlike star trek, the captain would not leave the ship to go exploring and other shenanigans. An XO, maybe for established areas of control but not him/her either.


Star Trek had that rule too, but the Captain ignored it constantly. (especially Kirk)

Section 12, Paragraph 4
 
Northern
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I know a lot of veterans and active duty personnel.

All I can think of is them worrying about their wives, kids, and family and not being able to be there.  On the same note, most military wives can handle it.


It only took one aircraft carrier to be taken out by covid, the captain's request for relief to be ignored, the captain fired, and the navy secretary making an ass out of himself then resigning for our government to do this.
Do we have a functioning federal government anymore?
 
6nome
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's never a good sign when a country has to constantly crow about how powerful and wonderful and great it is.
 
Linkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Northern: NotThatGuyAgain: I know a lot of veterans and active duty personnel.

All I can think of is them worrying about their wives, kids, and family and not being able to be there.  On the same note, most military wives can handle it.

It only took one aircraft carrier to be taken out by covid, the captain's request for relief to be ignored, the captain fired, and the navy secretary making an ass out of himself then resigning for our government to do this.
Do we have a functioning federal government anymore?


Move along Citizen, nothing to see here.
 
NotoriousFire
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I know a lot of veterans and active duty personnel.

All I can think of is them worrying about their wives, kids, and family and not being able to be there.  On the same note, most military wives can handle it.


That you Jody?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gaslight: They have roughly 6,000 people on board and serve 18,000 meals a day. The food will run out soon and they'll need resupply which increases the risk of infection.


They'll just place an instacart order and request contactless delivery.  The delivery driver can leave the bags on the hangar deck.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Meanwhile they haven't even mentioned the pandemic to some of the submarine crews.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gaslight: They have roughly 6,000 people on board and serve 18,000 meals a day. The food will run out soon


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hevach
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: McGrits: I watched the first couple episodes but it failed in bad protocol and fell into bad tv. Unlike star trek, the captain would not leave the ship to go exploring and other shenanigans. An XO, maybe for established areas of control but not him/her either.

Star Trek had that rule too, but the Captain ignored it constantly. (especially Kirk)

Section 12, Paragraph 4


Captains ignore it, but the first officers are the ones expected to enforce it. None of the Star Trek first officers have been objective, several were too close to their captains, a couple too distant, and one saw the captain as a literal messiah.

Riker made a big deal about it literally once and then never again.
 
Crolack [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
caddisfly
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: McGrits: I watched the first couple episodes but it failed in bad protocol and fell into bad tv. Unlike star trek, the captain would not leave the ship to go exploring and other shenanigans. An XO, maybe for established areas of control but not him/her either.

Star Trek had that rule too, but the Captain ignored it constantly. (especially Kirk)

Section 12, Paragraph 4


And you just go on citing Starfleet regulations!
 
GrogSmash [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hevach: DarkSoulNoHope: McGrits: I watched the first couple episodes but it failed in bad protocol and fell into bad tv. Unlike star trek, the captain would not leave the ship to go exploring and other shenanigans. An XO, maybe for established areas of control but not him/her either.

Star Trek had that rule too, but the Captain ignored it constantly. (especially Kirk)

Section 12, Paragraph 4

Captains ignore it, but the first officers are the ones expected to enforce it. None of the Star Trek first officers have been objective, several were too close to their captains, a couple too distant, and one saw the captain as a literal messiah.

Riker made a big deal about it literally once and then never again.


Sisko was literally the son of a god after all.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: It was a damn good series.

[hollywoodnewssource.com image 568x416]


They could have taken CPT Chandler and crew, changed their uniforms and sets and had a far superior Star Trek series compared to what they ended up pushing out.
 
camarugala
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Im sure it's been said before, but that show sucked ass and may continue to suck ass for some time to come.
 
End_Of_Line
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gaslight: They have roughly 6,000 people on board and serve 18,000 meals a day. The food will run out soon and they'll need resupply which increases the risk of infection.


Not anytime soon. The fresh foods and fruits will run out in a few weeks depending on when they were last replenished. But the basics? A good month or two of food there. Throw in a no-contact unrep by running lines across and they can stay out almost indefinitely.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

madgonad: sdd2000: I hope that they have limited where the carriers aircrews can land or else the could just as easily start the pandemic from a returning and not allow any new aircrews on board.

Well, the chuckleheads thought nothing of visiting a Vietnamese port 30 days ago and letting the virus on board the Roosevelt. I mean, yeah, there were only a few dozen confirmed cases in Vietnam at the time, but what are the odds of one of the few thousand US sailors contracting a disease while carousing in port?


Serious question, do they even know if that was the initial infection vector or have they even tried to determine if the vector originated in another way?
 
Saiga410
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Last Ship?  It was ok enough, I guess
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ReapTheChaos: It was a damn good series.

[hollywoodnewssource.com image 568x416]


Ah, yes. Captain McSteamy.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.