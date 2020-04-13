 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   It's Bad You Know: Detroit Hospital has run out of room .... for the deceased. Well just put him over there, over there in that chair   (cnn.com) divider line
19
    More: Sad, Hospital, Emergency department, Sinai-Grace Hospital, Detroit show bodies, emergency room workers, Refrigeration, Medical drama, emergency room staff  
•       •       •

262 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2020 at 10:55 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
R.L.Burnside - it's bad you know
Youtube QzC_rGX-XyM
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've been to several Detroit hospital morgues. It doesn't take much to overwhelm them. That makes them no different from any other city.

//ask about the tomato soup at the Wayne county morgue.
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
LOL, ummmmm are these bodies from so called corona virus?  Most likely not.  Most are probably
from drive by shootings, old age, heart attacks.  But since the so called news outlet is CNN, it's
overlooked and not challenged!
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just so you know, I posted that vid in very slight  dark jest expecting the same exact link 5 down in the cue to get the green.

I  meant absolutely no disrespect  to the gravity of the situation.
Yes. It is bad.

Be safe peeps and hunker down.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: LOL, ummmmm are these bodies from so called corona virus?  Most likely not.  Most are probably
from drive by shootings, old age, heart attacks.  But since the so called news outlet is CNN, it's
overlooked and not challenged!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: Just so you know, I posted that vid in very slight  dark jest expecting the same exact link 5 down in the cue to get the green.

I  meant absolutely no disrespect  to the gravity of the situation.
Yes. It is bad.

Be safe peeps and hunker down.


I posted the link using that song, whenever I can tie a song to a story well, we'll.

///subby
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cool. Waiting on all the Trump supporters to come in question the legitimacy of the video because that delays them having to tell us how this is a perfectly fine outcome as long as furniture and electronic stores reopen.

Such virile, alpha men willing to sacrifice the poor so they can shop for an HDMI cable or new chair for them to beat off to Sean Hannity in.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I've been to several Detroit hospital morgues. It doesn't take much to overwhelm them. That makes them no different from any other city.

//ask about the tomato soup at the Wayne county morgue.


Is the soup to die for?

/Family is all from Detroit burbs, haven't had to visit the morgues yet though
 
toejam [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

p51d007: LOL, ummmmm are these bodies from so called corona virus?  Most likely not.  Most are probably
from drive by shootings, old age, heart attacks.  But since the so called news outlet is CNN, it's
overlooked and not challenged!


Dead people...

You: "LOL"

What a quality human being.
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Then they turned into Starchild and flew up someone's ass?
 
naz-drala
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A friend of Tony Simos [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

p51d007: LOL, ummmmm are these bodies from so called corona virus?  Most likely not.  Most are probably
from drive by shootings, old age, heart attacks.  But since the so called news outlet is CNN, it's
overlooked and not challenged!


Still believe COVID-19 doesn't exists, doncha?

Even Trump now admits that COVID-19 is real.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
this could be what they normally do...
 
intensive porpoises
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

p51d007: LOL, ummmmm are these bodies from so called corona virus?  Most likely not.  Most are probably
from drive by shootings, old age, heart attacks.  But since the so called news outlet is CNN, it's
overlooked and not challenged!


You understand that hospitals getting overwhelmed with covid patients makes it tougher for people to get treatment for heart attacks, cancer treatment, etc., so that will increase the death toll above just covid, right?

This is the real trickle down effect.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: p51d007: LOL, ummmmm are these bodies from so called corona virus?  Most likely not.  Most are probably
from drive by shootings, old age, heart attacks.  But since the so called news outlet is CNN, it's
overlooked and not challenged!

You understand that hospitals getting overwhelmed with covid patients makes it tougher for people to get treatment for heart attacks, cancer treatment, etc., so that will increase the death toll above just covid, right?

This is the real trickle down effect.


farking Reagan!!!
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I see they've already gone the NYC route of using refrigerated trucks.

That creeped me out at first, but it just goes to show how dire the situation currently is.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cretinbob: I've been to several Detroit hospital morgues. It doesn't take much to overwhelm them. That makes them no different from any other city.

//ask about the tomato soup at the Wayne county morgue.


Detroit has had nearly 800 Covid-19 deaths in the past 6 weeks.
Most morgues aren't equipped to handle an extra 120 bodies a week.
That's why New York had to cut the normal time they give people to claim a body from 2 months to 2 weeks.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.