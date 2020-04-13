 Skip to content
(Comic Sands)   I'm no good at being noble, but it doesn't take much to see that the problems of three little people don't amount to a hill of beans in this crazy world. Someday you'll understand that
23
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The shiat that gets greened around here.
 
washburn777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I loved this story so much.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You laugh but in six months when all the supply lines break down you won't be laughing.  Do you know who will be laughing?  That lady.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful Fark thread...
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps this had more to do with preventing the boyfriend from eating the beans rather than protecting the beans from looters. Under the bed covers is no place for a dutch oven.

https://www.facebook.com/MythBusters/​v​ideos/10155363162288224/
 
RedCastleBowser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got bean downstairs...that might be a new slang term for issues with ones buttocks, but you'll never know, and now I've made you think about it.

My job is complete
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
txwebguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

peachpicker: Subby, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful Fark thread...


Way to go subby
 
rikdanger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These Are Our Beans
Youtube tnIDLELMkzU
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Today I F'ud Up."

No, Dude. Today you dodged a bullet. That woman is bat schitt crazy, and not the good kind. You are better off without someone who is that paranoid about looters.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They called my cousin crazy when he stockpiled cases of beer months ago.  Now look who is laughing.  His garage and basement are piled high with cases of beer.  Then they called him crazy after he made all sorts of paranoid accusations (such as I was secretly using his laundry detergent and his gas grill).  Now his family got their own place and nobody is laughing as this is not a laughing matter.  He is also my best friend.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: "Today I F'ud Up."

No, Dude. Today you dodged a bullet. That woman is bat schitt crazy, and not the good kind. You are better off without someone who is that paranoid about looters.


So, great in bed and she paid half the rent? And now she's single?

I'll admit it: I'm interested.

/not my first crazy chick
 
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Mock26: "Today I F'ud Up."

No, Dude. Today you dodged a bullet. That woman is bat schitt crazy, and not the good kind. You are better off without someone who is that paranoid about looters.


Yeah, she sounds like more trouble than she was worth.

FWIW, canned beans are something we'll probably NEVER run out of...excepting some kind of nuclear war or asteroid strike.

Lots of people already have decent sized stockpiles of them...and they keep forever in warehouses which means the supply chain isn't exactly short on them. Moreover, dried beans are in the same situation. Additional beans can be grown and canned or dried relatively easily.

We're NOT running out of canned or dried beans. Not going to happen. If you're a vegan, you're in luck, because you have lots of food. Probably forever.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I know actual preppers, with like a years emergency supply of food, water, and necessities cached, who said she's a nut. Burying isn't for food supplies, you run the risk of it being damaged and contaminated when you did it back up.
 
AuntieEm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
All you have to do is wait for the magic beanstalk to sprout. Then you'll know where the beans are buried. Duh.
 
sweetfark
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have beans for days and i have never once been afraid someone would come for them.

Now, the tuna...yes.
 
mackepayson
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The last of the beans...
 
Sim Tree [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AuntieEm: All you have to do is wait for the magic beanstalk to sprout. Then you'll know where the beans are buried. Duh.


That's where the coins are

ISO15693
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She. Ate. Them.

It's obvious. She didn't make the effort to dig a hole in the forest. That was her made-up-on-the-spot lame excuse. And since there were no beans to go find she couldnt get out of the situation when her boyfriend became insistent.

She would have had to admit she ate them all then lied about it. Better to just leave than to face that humiliation.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She's mental - he's better off without her.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ISO15693: She. Ate. Them.

It's obvious. She didn't make the effort to dig a hole in the forest. That was her made-up-on-the-spot lame excuse. And since there were no beans to go find she couldnt get out of the situation when her boyfriend became insistent.

She would have had to admit she ate them all then lied about it. Better to just leave than to face that humiliation.


She ate them while watching a movie starring George Wendt eating beans.
 
