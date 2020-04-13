 Skip to content
(Denver Post)   Protip: It's important to pay attention if you're operating a ski lift   (denverpost.com)
24
    More: Asinine, Sheriff, Coroner, Jason Varnish, ski lift operator, Eagle County, Colorado, friend Steven Skolnick, Short Hills, short time  
•       •       •

24 Comments
 
uck It
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is good to know his family will be well taken care of
 
imauniter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what his family is going to do with the mountain they will own soon.
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uck It: It is good to know his family will be well taken care of


From Short Hills. They'll be fine (financially).

I wonder if the ski area will continue to require lift operators to do two jobs at once to save a couple bucks?
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it even possible to operate a ski lift not-high? I have never seen that happen.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imauniter: I wonder what his family is going to do with the mountain they will own soon.


Nothing. This is Colorado. Successfully bringing a claim against a ski resort is not so simple.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: uck It: It is good to know his family will be well taken care of

From Short Hills. They'll be fine (financially).

I wonder if the ski area will continue to require lift operators to do two jobs at once to save a couple bucks?


You want them to hire a second person on minimum wage?!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thurstonxhowell: Is it even possible to operate a ski lift not-high? I have never seen that happen.


People will keep bumping into the trees and some Jackasses will try jumping off if not high enough.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

astelmaszek: imauniter: I wonder what his family is going to do with the mountain they will own soon.

Nothing. This is Colorado. Successfully bringing a claim against a ski resort is not so simple.


I'm guessing liability waivers don't protect against negligence or criminal stupidity.

This is criminal stupidity: Initially, the lift operator said he couldn't reverse the lift without permission.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the lift finished off varnish...
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our local mountain has three people at every lift and one guy does nothing but pay attention to guests, chatting with them, helping.  The other guy sweeps/shovels and cleans. Third guy at the switch.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

imauniter: I wonder what his family is going to do with the mountain they will own soon.


If what you think is true were true, most resorts would be owned by the winners of lawsuits. Are most resorts owned by winners of lawsuits?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: imauniter: I wonder what his family is going to do with the mountain they will own soon.

Nothing. This is Colorado. Successfully bringing a claim against a ski resort is not so simple.


Especially since they've been allowed to consolidate into a few mega-resort conglomerates that control everything.
 
Snargi
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: imauniter: I wonder what his family is going to do with the mountain they will own soon.

Nothing. This is Colorado. Successfully bringing a claim against a ski resort is not so simple.


This is a case of employee negligence not some idiot taking side trails out of bounds or going on the diamond runs when he has only mastered snow plow. I think they'll settle out of court.
 
Sgt. Expendable [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Initially, the lift operator said he couldn't reverse the lift without permission.

WHAT IN THE EVER LOVING fark!?

"Hey this man is going to DIE unless you do this RIGHT NOW!"
"Hold on, gotta call my supervisor. I might lose my job otherwise."
 
imauniter [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Snargi: astelmaszek: imauniter: I wonder what his family is going to do with the mountain they will own soon.

Nothing. This is Colorado. Successfully bringing a claim against a ski resort is not so simple.

This is a case of employee negligence not some idiot taking side trails out of bounds or going on the diamond runs when he has only mastered snow plow. I think they'll settle out of court.


Maybe his family will rename it to West New Jersey Ski Resort
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

imauniter: I wonder what his family is going to do with the mountain they will own soon.



Do you know the street value of the mountain?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well then why do they pay ski lift operators in weed?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No snark here.  Just a sad, tragic thing to have happened.  Some of my best memories are going out to Colorado to ski.  Being in awe at the size of the mountain and being somewhat intimidated by it because I ski like once every 3-5 years.  I'm not good.  Just want to get down the mountain in one piece without broken bones.  But this fool from New Jersey managed to kill himself because he was a frigging east coast drunken fool.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: imauniter: I wonder what his family is going to do with the mountain they will own soon.

Nothing. This is Colorado. Successfully bringing a claim against a ski resort is not so simple.


"Tramway" operations are excluded from the Ski Safety Act's grant of immunity to ski resorts.  Co. St 33-44-113: "The total amount of damages which may be recovered from a ski area operator by a skier who uses a ski area for the purpose of skiing and who is injured, excluding those associated with an injury occurring to a passenger while riding on a passenger tramway, shall not exceed one million dollars."  See also Co. St. 33-44-103(3.5): "Nothing in this section" -- granting immunity to resorts for activities constituting "the inherent dangers of skiing" -- "shall be construed to limit the liability of the ski area operator for injury caused by the use or operation of ski lifts."

So the resort will by paying out for this.  Or, more accurately, the resort's insurer will be paying out for this.
 
jst3p
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I thought the ski resorts closed weeks ago.
 
BigChad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jst3p: I thought the ski resorts closed weeks ago.


You know how I know you didn't read the first paragraph of the article?
 
jst3p
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You know who is really at fault for his death?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jst3p
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BigChad: jst3p: I thought the ski resorts closed weeks ago.

You know how I know you didn't read the first paragraph of the article?


Read the article before commenting?

Hey everyone, get a load of the noob!
 
BigChad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jst3p: Hey everyone, get a load of the noob!


Hey! Just because you are old enough to vote here on Fark doesn't mean you can make fun of this soon-to-be 14 yr old! 😁
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

