(NYPost)   Cops don't buy man's story that his estranged wife got the 'rona and died since A) There is no body B) There are no medical records showing she was ever treated for the virus and C) a neighbor heard screams at her house just before she disappeared   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Murder, Homicide, West Palm Beach, Florida, Palm Beach County, Florida, Report, Woman, Florida, Gretchen Anthony  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
It's suspicious, but maybe not proof beyond a reasonable doubt.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
She was screaming because she found out she had 'rona
She died
The virus was so strong, it ate the body!
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Seems plausible to me
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Maybe she was kidnapped by some random Hispanic nanny.
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm a LEO, and I can tell you exactly what happened with about a 99.9% probability.

There was cheating involved.  The truth came out.  Argument ensued.  Man kills wife in the heat of passion because he realizes how much money he stands to lose in the divorce because he had an affair with his son's little league baseball coach. smh
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ZAZ: It's suspicious, but maybe not proof beyond a reasonable doubt.


What are the alternative possibilities?
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mark Ratner: Man kills wife in the heat of passion because he realizes how much money he stands to lose in the divorce because he had an affair with his son's little league baseball coach. teammate.


Fixed for accuracy.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A neighbor at the couple's home told officers she had heard a "blood-curdling scream"


women do scream loud.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mark Ratner: I'm a LEO, and I can tell you exactly what happened with about a 99.9% probability.

There was cheating involved.  The truth came out.  Argument ensued.  Man kills wife in the heat of passion because he realizes how much money he stands to lose in the divorce because he had an affair with his son's little league baseball coach. smh


That is...Awfully specific.

In other words, The local PD hasn't pieced it together yet, have they?

//Sorry, just had to
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jsmilky: A neighbor at the couple's home told officers she had heard a "blood-curdling scream"


women do scream loud.


How do we know it was his wife?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's going to be a lot more cases of crap like this coming out in the next few months, especially if the victim lives alone.

Decomposing corpse found in their house, in their bed, no obvious signs of struggle?  No need to ask questions folks!

As long as you don't do anything stupid like shoot or knife them, decomp will take care of most of the evidence.  Then scrum down any traces of you being there, and Ta-Da!
 
jsmilky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wonder where he hid the body
 
GrogSmash [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jsmilky: wonder where he hid the body


Meh, they lived on the coast.

A little chciken wire, some good sized weights, and a few judisious punctures to the guts... and a twenty minute boat trip will hide that corpse forever.

/Nope, never thought of this before.
//Also have so decent ideas for inland
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jsmilky: wonder where he hid the body


Does he own a pig farm?
 
GrogSmash [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: jsmilky: wonder where he hid the body

Does he own a pig farm?


That's only for Canadian hookers.
 
drayno76
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: anuran: jsmilky: wonder where he hid the body

Does he own a pig farm?

That's only for Canadian hookers.


This explains a lot about Canadian bacon.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mark Ratner: I'm a LEO, and I can tell you exactly what happened with about a 99.9% probability.


And this, children, is why cops aren't supposed to be judge, jury, and executioner.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jsmilky: A neighbor at the couple's home told officers she had heard a "blood-curdling scream"


women do scream loud.


Not when they have a severe lung disease though.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't believe this one single bit.
Finding no evidence that she went to the hospital isn't proof that she didn't .
Also, is there any evidence beyond the screaming?

And why wouldn't a husband and wife speak the same in text message lingo?
Lastly no one would ever kill their wife. That is the smoking gun. Absolutely no one would ever have a reason to kill their wife. Give me a break. What a flight of fantasy. Next, you will say the moon landing is a hoax.  And vaccines give me the downs. And that c19 is a hoax to harm our fantastic POTUS.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
From TFA:
"Jupiter, Florida, cops soon proved she had not been treated locally - or made any insurance claims for treatment. "

From alternate story, https://www.wtsp.com/article/news/hea​l​th/coronavirus/covid19-coronavirus-flo​rida-man-accused-by-police-of-killing-​wife-sending-text-that-she-had-coronav​irus/67-61a6e24e-edce-4e90-bc1a-a86010​e10474 :
Text sent after her March 21 disappearance ostensibly from the victim said that she was in Jupiter Medical Center, which said that she hadn't been there since 2008.

Etc.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sardonicobserver: From TFA:
"Jupiter, Florida, cops soon proved she had not been treated locally - or made any insurance claims for treatment. "

From alternate story, https://www.wtsp.com/article/news/heal​th/coronavirus/covid19-coronavirus-flo​rida-man-accused-by-police-of-killing-​wife-sending-text-that-she-had-coronav​irus/67-61a6e24e-edce-4e90-bc1a-a86010​e10474 :
Text sent after her March 21 disappearance ostensibly from the victim said that she was in Jupiter Medical Center, which said that she hadn't been there since 2008.

Etc.


With no body, it's a bit of a leap that she is dead?  No?
 
GrogSmash [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: sardonicobserver: From TFA:
"Jupiter, Florida, cops soon proved she had not been treated locally - or made any insurance claims for treatment. "

From alternate story, https://www.wtsp.com/article/news/heal​th/coronavirus/covid19-coronavirus-flo​rida-man-accused-by-police-of-killing-​wife-sending-text-that-she-had-coronav​irus/67-61a6e24e-edce-4e90-bc1a-a86010​e10474 :
Text sent after her March 21 disappearance ostensibly from the victim said that she was in Jupiter Medical Center, which said that she hadn't been there since 2008.

Etc.

With no body, it's a bit of a leap that she is dead?  No?


Habeas corpus is no longer a valid defense as far as I know.
 
