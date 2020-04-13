 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wired)   Let's think out of the coronavirus pandemic box for a moment, this could be a great opportunity to remake the world's cities   (wired.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

579 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Apr 2020 at 8:50 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Small thinking metros.  The Coronavirus crisis provides a great opportunity to remake American Greatness

                                  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/This is our century
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This could be a great moment to remake everything.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pull Enola LGBTQ and Bock's Car out of retirement.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
First, let's ban cities.
 
6nome
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm gonna get a headstart in the yacht industry.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
First thing, let's have nacho cheese dispensers on the corner of every block.
 
Abox
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The world farked with us, I say we fark back...no mercy.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark you, Wired. That article is about the USA's cities. Not "the world."

If you haven't learned that the USA is not representative of the world, then you should not be published by a major magazine, and sure as hell you shouldn't be writing for the USA. One very strong reason why the USA is in so much trouble is that they seem to think the whole world is just like them, or striving to be like them.

Exceptionalism - you broke it, you bought it.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FLYIN' CARS OR IM OUTTA HERE.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
los angeles:
close westbound pico and make it bicycles only. close off the smaller roads feeding in. east bound could be left one way or possibly turned into a lesser two way artery.

north/south is trickier.
barrington west of the 405 maybe.
fairfax east of the 405.

fight me.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So...

Syria has been doing a good job of getting rid of its cities!
 
johnny queso
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

johnny queso: los angeles:
close westbound pico and make it bicycles only. close off the smaller roads feeding in. east bound could be left one way or possibly turned into a lesser two way artery.

north/south is trickier.
barrington west of the 405 maybe.
fairfax east of the 405.

fight me.


options:
west bound in the morning, east bound afternoon.

pico becomes a busway only, east and westbound.
 
Linkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Fark you, Wired. That article is about the USA's cities. Not "the world."

If you haven't learned that the USA is not representative of the world, then you should not be published by a major magazine, and sure as hell you shouldn't be writing for the USA. One very strong reason why the USA is in so much trouble is that they seem to think the whole world is just like them, or striving to be like them.

Exceptionalism - you broke it, you bought it.


Whip-T-farkin'-do!
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Karl Hyde - Dancing On The Graves Of Le Corbusier's Dreams
Youtube aKrC_6ct-k4
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.