(Gizmodo)   Problem: Activists successfully force shut down of coal plant due to pollution concerns. Solution: Demolish coal plant in a way that spreads toxic debris and dust all over the community that complained   (earther.gizmodo.com) divider line
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if it was an intentional fark you or a negligent fark you.  Regardless, I don't think this will end well for the company.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I can't remember the last time I saw anything come down without water spraying to keep the dust down, even small jobs in small towns. Ima gonna guess somebody just said "screw it" and they are sure to be fined and sued.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The chicago way
 
bigfire
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
teh pors.  suk it.  Want power off? Fine.  Put your lights out fer gud.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: I can't remember the last time I saw anything come down without water spraying to keep the dust down, even small jobs in small towns. Ima gonna guess somebody just said "screw it" and they are sure to be fined and sued.


This was an implosion.  I don't think spraying water on it is feasible.
 
bigfire
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: edmo: I can't remember the last time I saw anything come down without water spraying to keep the dust down, even small jobs in small towns. Ima gonna guess somebody just said "screw it" and they are sure to be fined and sued.

This was an implosion.  I don't think spraying water on it is feasible.


Watch the video.  Pre-treat the ground beforehand with water trucks is the typical business practice.  Dust abatement would have worked as that soil was drier than hell by the way the ground looked in the footprint of the stack.  Spraying down the inside of the stack would have been nice as well.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Maclovio, a local photographer who asked to be identified only by his first name
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Too bad it wasn't anti-whalers.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Editor:  This non-issue doesn't sound scary enough

I could add in a nonsensical tie in with Coronavirus...

Perfect!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
WE'LL CALL IT A DRAW.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Select a day with a good breeze moving the air ?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bigfire: Jeebus Saves: edmo: I can't remember the last time I saw anything come down without water spraying to keep the dust down, even small jobs in small towns. Ima gonna guess somebody just said "screw it" and they are sure to be fined and sued.

This was an implosion.  I don't think spraying water on it is feasible.

Watch the video.  Pre-treat the ground beforehand with water trucks is the typical business practice.  Dust abatement would have worked as that soil was drier than hell by the way the ground looked in the footprint of the stack.  Spraying down the inside of the stack would have been nice as well.


It's been raining here consistently for a week or so.  Everything is mud.  You can see the pools in the video.  That dust is from the stack.
 
