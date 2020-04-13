 Skip to content
(CNN)   As we approach 2 million world wide confirmed cases of Covid-19 here an updated list of potential symptoms which basically boils down to you'll never know if you have/had Covid-19 unless you get tested   (cnn.com) divider line
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the tests aren't free, lots of people are out of work and broke, so we're farked?
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if you have no other symptoms, loss of sense of smell is a bad sign
 
Marine1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good thing I can drive up to a Wal-Mart parking lot and get tested when I want. Thanks Tru...

What?

You can't?
 
Marine1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: So...


[Fark user image 640x598]


It's a superposition of both test results until you open the envelope and the doctor looks at the print-out, collapsing the wave function.
 
Esroc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I got it and the symptoms were so mild I wouldn't have even realized I was sick if not for my partner testing positive and having a worse go of it. She was bed ridden for almost a week. All I felt was a little light headed and slightly nauseous and everything tasted weird. I also had shallow breathing but I'm a heavy smoker so that's just Tuesday. If not for her diagnosis I would have chalked it up to bad takeout and ignored it.
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I suspect I had it a couple months ago but will never know.
 
jake3988
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mjjt: Even if you have no other symptoms, loss of sense of smell is a bad sign


======================================​===========

I'd imagine so.  Other than this what's the only thing that can cause that?  A stroke?  I'd say that's bad.

The other bad one is shortness of breath.  Ask any medical professional what the most universally bad symptom to get is and I imagine all of them will answer shortness of breath.  A good number of things cause shortness of breath.  Some are really bad.  Some are really really really really bad.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mjjt: Even if you have no other symptoms, loss of sense of smell is a bad sign


Oh Lord. You gone smellblind?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In mild to moderate cases of coronavirus, a loss of smell and taste is emerging as one of the most unusual early signs of Covid-19.


Joke's on them.  I've been tasteless for years.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Some of those are really random.  Like someone playing Pandemic 2 just unlocking symptoms willy nilly.
 
jayphat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I read this on Twitter today:

"I woke up having a horrible headache, tiredness, and my taste felt off. I was for sure I had Covid-19 but no way to get tested. I haven't been around anyone in 10 days so I didn't think I could have caught it. Went to do my morning routine, turns out I've been drinking decaf-coffee for the last 3 days."
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
the-sun.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: So...

[Fark user image 640x598]


I think it's fine if you don't get it, but if you thought it was funny you probably shouldn't be talking about science.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
blackartemis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
On March 15th I woke up with body pains, agitated asthma and a few other things. I hit a fever of 102 on the 17th, by the 21st I was doing OK. I would love a test to see if I had it or just something else. Because I don't know I just act like I haven't had it yet.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marine1: elvisaintdead: So...


[Fark user image 640x598]

It's a superposition of both test results until you open the envelope and the doctor looks at the print-out, collapsing the wave function.


Well, I subscribe to the many-whirls interpretation, so some sucker in another timeline got the covid-19.
 
Marine1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: Marine1: elvisaintdead: So...


[Fark user image 640x598]

It's a superposition of both test results until you open the envelope and the doctor looks at the print-out, collapsing the wave function.

Well, I subscribe to the many-whirls interpretation, so some sucker in another timeline got the covid-19.


Yeah but that means a version of you in an alternate timeline got to nail Jennifer Lawrence.

You win some, you lose some.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: So...


[Fark user image 640x598]


Schrödinger's virus: simultaneously a hoax and miraculously defeated by great leader.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's a hangover that lasts for weeks.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marine1: Good thing I can drive up to a Wal-Mart parking lot and get tested when I want. Thanks Tru...

What?

You can't?


Drive up, out of pocket, testing is available here in Cali.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I always like the medicine where the list of possible side affects are the exact same as the symptoms. And I'm paying for this???
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why isn't every elected leader demanding this?  Why does it seem like this is a difficult decision to arrive at?  Is this not blatantly obvious to anyone in power?
 
hughesrep
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I feel like I have Corona every morning.  Couple of cups of a coffee, few smokes, I'm good to go.

I think I have Tito's virus.

I did get dropped on my ass for about four days in January after a short domestic trip.  I never get sick.  Maybe a cold once in a while, never knowingly had the flu.

Went to a minute clinic or whatever on a Saturday morning after three lousy days.  He said "its viral, not the flu."  Suck it up buttercup. Now I wonder.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Everyone in my family got sick in mid-January, and we assumed it was ordinary flu.  My (adult) son shrugged it off in a day or two, Mrs. Eaton was sick for two weeks, and I lay in bed for about 10 days feeling like I'd been hit by a truck.  No fever or respiratory symptoms for me, just nausea, exhaustion and all-over body ache.  Mrs. Eaton had a cough so bad she had to get codeine cough syrup.  No sign anyone we know got similarly sick, and it was a couple of weeks before the first COVID-19 case detected in our state (a guy who had just returned from Wuhan), but it could have moved in before anyone knew to look for it.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marine1: elvisaintdead: So...


[Fark user image 640x598]

It's a superposition of both test results until you open the envelope and the doctor looks at the print-out, collapsing the wave function.


Even then there is a high false negative rate. Testing negative doesn't mean much unless they find something else to explain the symptoms.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Some of those are really random.  Like someone playing Pandemic 2 just unlocking symptoms willy nilly.


Stupid virus mutation trait.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yup. My wife swears she had it first in our house (weeks ago). Mild case that didn't show "normal" symptoms (at the time). She self quarantined even before they were really talking about it anyway. Then a couple weeks after, she started seeing people online who tested positive with the same symptoms.

Despite being married, I ended up getting the same symptoms, albeit even milder.

/ we'll never know
 
GungFu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
2 million? It's a hoax! Gyna lies.
Exponential Threat
Youtube bkMwvmJLnc0
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mjjt: Even if you have no other symptoms, loss of sense of smell is a bad sign


That could be an asset in my house.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Yup. My wife swears she had it first in our house (weeks ago). Mild case that didn't show "normal" symptoms (at the time).



Oh great, now we've got COVID-19 hipsters.

"It's different, it's COVID-19.47X. You've probably never heard of it."
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: mjjt: Even if you have no other symptoms, loss of sense of smell is a bad sign

That could be an asset in my house.



Username simultaneously checks out and does not check out.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mjjt: Even if you have no other symptoms, loss of sense of smell is a bad sign


So the only symptom I had/have is a ton of phlegm, snot, and sore throat if i didn't remove enough phlegm.

I have now known 6 people that have had it that i was in contact with before they got tested.
 
