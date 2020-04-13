 Skip to content
(London Evening Standard)   British BMW driver goes on 170-mile spin 'to have a break from wife and kids' on Easter Sunday, gets reminded by the police his was not an essential journey during lockdown   (standard.co.uk) divider line
43
•       •       •

Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If he doesn't leave the car or interact with anyone, who cares?
 
SoCalChris [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been wondering this myself. What's the harm in going out for a drive, assuming you don't stop anywhere? Hows that any worse than taking a walk, which our governor has specifically said is OK?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He calmly acknowledged the error of his ways then drove home at a reasonable speed and cut his wife into evenly sized pieces.
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting away from the wife and kids should be considered more than essential. What do they want, he turn to homicide/suicide instead?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sid_6.7: If he doesn't leave the car or interact with anyone, who cares?


If he got in an accident that would take valuable medical resources away from something more important then a BMW owner.
 
Obryn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mental health breaks are VERY essential. If he didn't get out of his car, there's no harm done.
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Sid_6.7: If he doesn't leave the car or interact with anyone, who cares?

If he got in an accident that would take valuable medical resources away from something more important then a BMW owner.


Yup.  More Vehicle Miles Traveled, more collisions, more injuries.  There's a reason you pay less for car insurance when you drive less miles.
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Sid_6.7: If he doesn't leave the car or interact with anyone, who cares?

If he got in an accident that would take valuable medical resources away from something more important then a BMW owner.


In America, I'd agree 100%. But this is the UK. Over there, last I checked, it was Audi owners who are the equivalent to our BMW owners.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sir Paul: BumpInTheNight: Sid_6.7: If he doesn't leave the car or interact with anyone, who cares?

If he got in an accident that would take valuable medical resources away from something more important then a BMW owner.

Yup.  More Vehicle Miles Traveled, more collisions, more injuries.  There's a reason you pay less for car insurance when you drive less miles.


Silver lining: he didn't put any wear on the turn signals.
 
Znuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Former Brit here.

It's probably due to the fact that England is the size of a ham sandwich compared to the US. There's a lot going on, because England (even despite Boris' attempts) are doing a lot of things to keep balance. For example, the Police are going door to door looking for children who are stuck due to Parent(s) being incapaciated by the virus.

Bollocking around isn't staying at home. Yes, even if he stays in his car. They want you not becoming a varaible and contributing to more problems.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sid_6.7: If he doesn't leave the car or interact with anyone, who cares?


British logic:
Being in a car by yourself, not interacting with anyone = NOT OK!!!!
Below pic: OK

Fark user imageView Full Size


More logic:
Siting by yourself in a park, not OK.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Crowded together = OK, because exercise
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Sid_6.7: If he doesn't leave the car or interact with anyone, who cares?

If he got in an accident that would take valuable medical resources away from something more important then a BMW owner.


Took the top off the Jeep and took a nice ride yesterday with the kids.  Shocked that society didn't crumble
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
170 miles?  Pffft, that's a grocery run in west Texas.
 
hughesrep
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Took the car out for a 30 mile run yesterday. It hadn't been started in two weeks, been using the wife's SUV when we needed a grocery run.

Letting a car sit for too long isn't great.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're on lockdown. Government are trying to reduce the amount of people that are out and about, and interacting with other people. If you allow people to drive whereever they want, then anyone who was out for reasons that are in violation of the lockdown can just say that they were out for a drive.

It isn't that hard to understand really.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sid_6.7: If he doesn't leave the car or interact with anyone, who cares?


Thats kinda my thoughts on it as well. Likely that the cops put him in to more danger of catching covid, due to their heightened exposure, because of their job, then driving around did.

I am planning on taking a trip in the next few days. Primarily to get out of town and go see wild flowers along i-10, outside of Houston.

I dont plan to have to actually be face to face with anyone. My car is relatively new and running well. I know that the spare has air and I have a jack.

Granted, the vast majority of folks aren't going to make sure that all is in order prior to taking a journey, so its understandable that most of the rubes should be put on a leash. Most people are too stupid to find their way out of a paper bag, with the instructions written on the side.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 170 miles? He must have very pleasant children.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ruthven13: Getting away from the wife and kids should be considered more than essential. What do they want, he turn to homicide/suicide instead?


He's British.  He has a shed for that.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In this thread: people who will just refuse to accept that there is currently a greater societal need than you wanting to go for a drive.

Also in this thread: mostly people in the country most impacted by Covid-19

I wonder is there a link between those things.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Sid_6.7: If he doesn't leave the car or interact with anyone, who cares?

British logic:
Being in a car by yourself, not interacting with anyone = NOT OK!!!!
Below pic: OK

[Fark user image 850x570]

More logic:
Siting by yourself in a park, not OK.
[Fark user image 850x608]

Crowded together = OK, because exercise
[Fark user image 850x566]


LONG_FOCUS_SHOT IS NOT EQUAL TO CROWDING.

/COBOL will outlast us all
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
170 miles... why that would be a few times up and down the length of that country I'd gather.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Sid_6.7: If he doesn't leave the car or interact with anyone, who cares?

British logic:
Being in a car by yourself, not interacting with anyone = NOT OK!!!!
Below pic: OK

[Fark user image 850x570]

More logic:
Siting by yourself in a park, not OK.
[Fark user image 850x608]

Crowded together = OK, because exercise
[Fark user image 850x566]


You sound fat.
 
dready zim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I notice that it is always police in the same areas that keep stopping people in their cars to find out what they are doing.

Local cops with nothing else to do.
 
v2micca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: You're on lockdown. Government are trying to reduce the amount of people that are out and about, and interacting with other people. If you allow people to drive whereever they want, then anyone who was out for reasons that are in violation of the lockdown can just say that they were out for a drive.

It isn't that hard to understand really.


Why don't people get this?  If the government allows even the slightest push back from mandating their citizens remain under house arrest for 2 to 3 months, then how in god's name are they expected to keep order when they begin rounding up people for re-education gulags.  I mean seriously.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

v2micca: Gubbo: You're on lockdown. Government are trying to reduce the amount of people that are out and about, and interacting with other people. If you allow people to drive whereever they want, then anyone who was out for reasons that are in violation of the lockdown can just say that they were out for a drive.

It isn't that hard to understand really.

Why don't people get this?  If the government allows even the slightest push back from mandating their citizens remain under house arrest for 2 to 3 months, then how in god's name are they expected to keep order when they begin rounding up people for re-education gulags.  I mean seriously.


Thank you for your contribution.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Sid_6.7: If he doesn't leave the car or interact with anyone, who cares?

If he got in an accident that would take valuable medical resources away from something more important then a BMW owner.


not narrowing it down there much.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tillmaster: Walker: Sid_6.7: If he doesn't leave the car or interact with anyone, who cares?

British logic:
Being in a car by yourself, not interacting with anyone = NOT OK!!!!
Below pic: OK

[Fark user image 850x570]

More logic:
Siting by yourself in a park, not OK.
[Fark user image 850x608]

Crowded together = OK, because exercise
[Fark user image 850x566]

LONG_FOCUS_SHOT IS NOT EQUAL TO CROWDING.

/COBOL will outlast us all


Ohhhhhhhhhhhh and how many of those people had masks? In either "OK" pic I put up?
What about this one? Is this a long focus shot fake news pic?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Stop harassing people by themselves not hurting anyone.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

v2micca: Gubbo: You're on lockdown. Government are trying to reduce the amount of people that are out and about, and interacting with other people. If you allow people to drive whereever they want, then anyone who was out for reasons that are in violation of the lockdown can just say that they were out for a drive.

It isn't that hard to understand really.

Why don't people get this?  If the government allows even the slightest push back from mandating their citizens remain under house arrest for 2 to 3 months, then how in god's name are they expected to keep order when they begin rounding up people for re-education gulags.  I mean seriously.


Paranoid idiots who can't behave are the reason that the virus is out of control in my country.
So much evil work was put into creating the rot that you represent.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
STOP WRITING!!!
 
Fano
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

SoCalChris: I've been wondering this myself. What's the harm in going out for a drive, assuming you don't stop anywhere? Hows that any worse than taking a walk, which our governor has specifically said is OK?


I think the trick is, it's easier to catch people on the road than it is enforcing everywhere people should t be
 
phenn
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cops are dicks. We'll have more on our 10 o'clock report.
 
spleef420
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Sid_6.7: If he doesn't leave the car or interact with anyone, who cares?

If he got in an accident that would take valuable medical resources away from something more important then a BMW owner.


If a frog had wings he wouldn't bump his ass when he hops.

Any number of things could happen, should we live our entire lives based on "if", "maybe" and "might"? You want to live in fear of what might happen? Go right the fark ahead. I'll keep on livin' like today is my last day on Earth and you can sit your happy ass at home because something bad might happen.

Before you go all asshole on me...I, unlike you most likely, am in an essential job (construction) and as such I'm out and about all day, so fark off with your "if" bullshiat.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I like how they mention the brand of vehicle to ensure a 20% increase in reader outrage.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fano: SoCalChris: I've been wondering this myself. What's the harm in going out for a drive, assuming you don't stop anywhere? Hows that any worse than taking a walk, which our governor has specifically said is OK?

I think the trick is, it's easier to catch people on the road than it is enforcing everywhere people should t be


People would go nuts if they couldn't take a walk, or exercise in general, nevermind the health effects. Allowing people to go outside for exercise may not be consistent with the purpose of social distancing, but it's a concession to reality.

Which admittedly sucks for people who get mental health benefits from going for a drive, but I guess they had to draw the line somewhere.
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hey, my state explicitly calls out pleasure driving as an acceptable thing to do.  I don't blame the guy.  We are 28 days in without childcare, but who's counting?
 
Darwins Point-ed Stick [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: If he doesn't leave the car or interact with anyone, who cares?


In theory I get what you're saying. In practice, it's a bit more complicated. Others mentioned if they get in to a wreck, but what I don't think anyone else mentioned is that cars also need gas - and stopping for gas is the potential to get infected or to infect someone else. That gas pump nozzle was already gross if you thought about how many hands touch that thing in the day before you got there. And that was before COVID-19.

Plus also, someone driving 170 miles is gonna get hungry, probably stop to get food. And then there's the whole human, 'he's doing a thing so I should do the thing too." I'm sure they're trying to discourage people from being out and about in general.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Taking an ~800 mile drive this weekend, so I'm getting a kick.

/been planned for a few months now (and already been pushed out a couple of weeks from the original date)
//needs to be done
///don't really give a shiat what you think about it
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Sid_6.7: If he doesn't leave the car or interact with anyone, who cares?

In theory I get what you're saying. In practice, it's a bit more complicated. Others mentioned if they get in to a wreck, but what I don't think anyone else mentioned is that cars also need gas - and stopping for gas is the potential to get infected or to infect someone else. That gas pump nozzle was already gross if you thought about how many hands touch that thing in the day before you got there. And that was before COVID-19.

Plus also, someone driving 170 miles is gonna get hungry, probably stop to get food. And then there's the whole human, 'he's doing a thing so I should do the thing too." I'm sure they're trying to discourage people from being out and about in general.


I don't care about that shiat. I live in NJ and someone already wearing gloves and a mask pumps my gas for me. $1.75/gal FTW!
 
Saiga410
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This man is just disgusting.  The lowest of low.  A social pariah.  But enough about BMW drivers
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Sid_6.7: If he doesn't leave the car or interact with anyone, who cares?

In theory I get what you're saying. In practice, it's a bit more complicated. Others mentioned if they get in to a wreck, but what I don't think anyone else mentioned is that cars also need gas - and stopping for gas is the potential to get infected or to infect someone else. That gas pump nozzle was already gross if you thought about how many hands touch that thing in the day before you got there. And that was before COVID-19.

Plus also, someone driving 170 miles is gonna get hungry, probably stop to get food. And then there's the whole human, 'he's doing a thing so I should do the thing too." I'm sure they're trying to discourage people from being out and about in general.


The other problem is that everyone likes to go for a drive now and then, and when things open up you'll find out exactly how many cars are out there.  A metric assload.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ruthven13: I don't care about that shiat. I live in NJ and someone already wearing gloves and a mask pumps my gas for me. $1.75/gal FTW!


In matching turbans, no less.  Where do you think they get those?  You never see turbans on sale at TJ Maxx or Kohls.
 
