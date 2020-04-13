 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Japanese boss fails at social distancing during social distancing disciplinary ass whoopin   (soranews24.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So the boss went to work.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So the boss went to work.


He was supposed to.
 
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I believe in a safe and healthy workplace, and I'll beat the mess out of anyone that violates that policy."
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I think he called it his "Right-in-the-nose-fighting-Covid19-At​tack"
 
Katerchen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if they hadn't fostered a culture where not working yourself to death brings you immense shame, this wouldn't happen?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You must defeat his dragon punch to stand a chance.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time use a cue ball in a sock?
 
Mock26
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

edmo: So the boss went to work.


Kind of hard to do construction work from home. Duh.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
lotd.orgView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Guy was in construction, so I'd imagine he was a Yakuza. Also, he brought his family shame by not defeating the boss.
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So...a bit of percussive counseling?
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sad corrupt NCSB but true
Me: hey boss we ran outta room to store mowers and we gotta stop and repair some
Boss : Never mind that keep unloading them and if we run outta space i cannot fence in ill rent the closed to corona building next door.
Me : keeps unloading  um boss i am a mechanic shouldn't i be working itead of unloading ?
Boss i am taking in a 42.50 deposit on all of them
Me: but they ask how long it will be i tell them the numbers but not weeks
Boss: tell them all they will be done in a week now keep unloading
Lies and more corrupt lies if we dont do he has many more mechs outta work That will come in and replace us
We live in a right to work place =Fired for anything no unemployment benifits
Soo how bad do ya think the Government is doing  for non Union/state employees?? Just the same as this.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mock26: edmo: So the boss went to work.

Kind of hard to do construction work from home. Duh.


Bosses. Work. Maybe.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Katerchen: Maybe if they hadn't fostered a culture where not working yourself to death brings you immense shame, this wouldn't happen?


Glory for the Empire! Those who die while on the job will be reborn as Management!
 
